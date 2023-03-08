L3Harris Releases Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Annual Report for 2022

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) released today its third Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Annual Report, highlighting continued progress toward the company’s two major goals of developing a workforce that is half women and more than one third people of color, reflective of the communities where it operates.

@L3HarrisTech released its third Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Annual Report today, highlighting continued progress toward the company’s two major goals of developing a workforce that is reflective of the communities in which it operates. Tweet this

The company uses the report as a yearly benchmark that measures diversity, equity and inclusivity. In 2022, L3Harris scored 100% on both the Disability Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index used to measure Fortune 1000 companies.

“Being the Trusted Disruptor starts with our people – brilliant innovators who bring unique backgrounds and experiences to the table,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3Harris CEO and Chair. “We are steadfast in our commitment to advancing our DE&I goals providing an open, diverse and inclusive workplace that stimulates innovation.”

The 2022 report noted increases in the company in both women and people of color among executives, new hires and new college graduates. Also highlighted in the report: the company’s employee resource groups are comprised of 18,000 total members; its employees registered more than 120,000 volunteer hours; and L3Harris achieved its first-ever Military Friendly Bronze designation.

“Our employee resource groups grew by nearly 3,000 members and we held our first-ever inclusion conference,” said Kirsten Wilkers, Vice President, Talent and Inclusion, L3Harris. “I’m proud of our progress over the last three years and look forward to building on it as we grow in 2023.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Beyond its employees, L3Harris commits to diversity in its business practices with the L3Harris Supplier Diversity Program. The program ensures small businesses have a fair opportunity to partner with the company, working with more than 550 women-owned small businesses, over 300 veteran-owned small businesses and more than 140 disadvantaged small businesses to date.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Contacts

Paul Swiergosz

L3Harris Corporate

[email protected]

321-378-5631

—

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations, organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com