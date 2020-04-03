Labor Relations 101: Even If You’re the Richest Man in the World, Don’t Threaten Your Talent

After several occasions when its employees have publicly expressed their views over a number of issues, among them the environment, Amazon has decided to take drastic measures, threatening a number of them with dismissal if they identify with any move that harms the company’s interests. As might be expected in a company that depends heavily on its ability to attract and retain talent, the threat has backfired: instead of kowtowing to avoid dismissal, over 300 people are publicly challenging the company’s policy in an open letter on Medium, along the lines of “united we stand, divided we fall” and that could pose serious problems for the company.

Taking such action takes guts. Even if you think you can find a job elsewhere, getting kicked out of one of the world’s most important companies is not a nice situation, while losing the extra income from those shares you were hoping to get is a bitter pill to swallow. The struggle between principle and pragmatism is a personal one, and it is never easy.

Amazon employees, who have already been backed by politicians like Bernie Sanders, understand the potential problems for Amazon in laying off such a large number of people, not only because it would rally unions and civil rights groups, but also because, logically, no company works when talent leaves it.

Increasingly, employees at technology companies are moving away from being machines for converting caffeine into executable code, and are demanding to know what the tools they build will be used for. If you’ve been working on a facial recognition project for a while, it’s not the same to see it being used in Amazon Go stores to speed up the shopping experience as it is to know that the government of your country is using it to lock immigrants up in concentration camps. Neither is it the same to identify with your company’s strategy and goals, as opposed to being convinced that a company with such resources and influence should be doing much more with respect to the climate emergency, and that in reality, it is engaged in a greenwashing campaign rather than taking any specific steps.

But above all, a company whose strength is based on the talent, skills and motivation of its employees should know that if it can’t keep them happy and motivated, it is losing one of its most important competitive advantages. Talent like this doesn’t back down under coercion and threats, because these people can simply put their belongings in a cardboard box and go somewhere else, where they’re sure to be welcomed with open arms (and largely thanks to the CV their employer has provided them with).

If a company’s response when its employees protest against its policies is to pigeonhole them and threaten dismissal, all it is doing is demonstrating an unwavering commitment to neoliberalism and the belief that shareholder value trumps everything else, rather than aligning itself with the theses of a stakeholder capitalism which states, not without reason, that while the shareholders who finance you may be important, they are no less important than your suppliers, your employees, your customers, society or the environment around you. This is a change that is steadily being recognized by a growing number of businesses, and that requires awareness of the other players are fundamental to the development of a company’s strategy.

Companies that are insensitive to the concerns of their employees are simply making it clear that there are things going on behind the scenes that do not satisfy even those who are paid by them, and they will encounter more and more problems, whether in the form of investors turning away, or customers doing so, or increasing difficulty in attracting and retaining talent. As an employer, you may not think these things matter, and then again, maybe you haven’t looked at the issue properly. You may even be the richest person in the world, but you didn’t get to be on your own. In short, sometimes it’s best to listen to what the people around you are saying.

