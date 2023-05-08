Get Daily Email
Laid Off? How to Take Care of Your Mental Health, From a Therapist

Laid Off? How to Take Care of Your Mental Health, From a Therapist

Thousands of people are now contending with uncertainty and unexpected change.

by

 

Recent weeks have brought daily layoff announcements. Buzzfeed, Surface, Deloitte, Lyft, Whole Foods… Nearly every sector has been affected, which means tens of thousands of people are now contending with uncertainty and unexpected change. Jeannette Lorandini, LCSW is a Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) therapist and founder of Suffolk DBT in New York. She shares tips on how individuals and our community at large can handle this ongoing change.

I’ve been laid off, what’s next for my mental health?

  • “You’re likely feeling a mix of emotions from panic to anger, confusion, and sadness,” says Lorandini. “This sort of overwhelm and shock sends your body into fight or flight, which is completely normal but difficult. There are several ways to calm your nervous system so you can think clearly and plan your next move.”
  •  The DBT “TIPP” Skill is a method for managing overwhelming emotions. It stands for “Temperature, Intense Exercise, Paced Breathing, and Paired Muscle Relaxation.”
    • T – Cool yourself down. Splash water on your face, put a cool cloth or ice cube on the insight of your wrists, or take a walk outside if you’re in a colder climate. Temperature affects your mood and ability to cope. If you’re hot, you’re more likely to be anxious and make rash decisions.
    • I – Emotions are energy and you’re likely to have a lot of them right now. 10-15 minutes of cardio exercise helps you release pent-up energy and return your body to a state of homeostasis. A brisk walk, jumping jacks, a quick run, a short spin class – all do the trick. Any longer can add additional stress, so keep it light – the purpose is emotional fitness, not muscle building.
    • P – Controlling your breathing calms your nervous system. A quick exercise is to inhale into your abdomen and belly for 4 seconds, hold for 4, release for 6 counts.
    • P – Muscle tension is also part of the stress response. To relax, take a seat and do a mental body scan. Start with your neck and shoulders; tense them for 5 counts, then relax. Continue the process all the ways to your toes.

 

I know someone who’s been laid off, how can I help?

  • Join: The TIPP skill can be done with any number of people. Being overwhelmed can lead people to self-isolate, which can lead to depression and other more serious mental health issues. FaceTime, visit, and encourage outings. Group therapy, group fitness classes, any sort of togetherness can be helpful.
  • Validate: By validating reactions and feelings, you’re exercising the DBT skill of “radical acceptance.” It involves accepting the reality of one’s situation without judgment or resistance, no matter how unpleasant. It’s rooted in the belief that suffering is not caused directly by emotion but by attachment to the expectations of the emotion, attitude, or behavior. You can help your friend’s thought process by acknowledging the situation and offering alternative next steps.

 

“Stress can prompt us into old habits we’ve learned to break and other maladaptive coping mechanisms,” says Lorandini. “Don’t be afraid to reach out to a friend, therapist, or a community resource like group therapy during this time for extra support.”

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Dana O'Malley

