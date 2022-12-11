Lasting Love Must Be a Labor of Love

“A labor of love is exalted because it provides joy and self-expression to those who perform it.” ~ Dennis Kimbro“A labor of love is exalted because it provides joy and self-expression to those who perform it.” ~ Dennis Kimbro

It’s surprising how many people are not willing to labor in order to establish and maintain love. Maybe the term labor is scary. Whatever adjective we choose, there’s work involved. Every day won’t be like the wedding day and honeymoon.

This notion that love comes easy is just that, a notion. First and foremost, you have to decide if you want to give love and be loved. It’s a choice and it requires reciprocity. After confirming that choice, both of you must continue to water and give light to the love that already exists in order for it to grow.

Some couples believe their love has reached its limit. Know for sure, love isn’t that kind of emotion. In reality, they reached their limit by not continually being curious about their growth as people and the growth of their love.

Love doesn’t have a tipping point as long as two people expand their horizons as people and keep pouring into one another. As I say all the time, “The vessel (i.e. the heart) can only pour out what it contains.” Growing in love is about knowledge and actions. One without the other won’t cut it.

“Love is like a friendship caught on fire. In the beginning a flame, very pretty, often hot and fierce, but still only light and flickering. As love grows older, our hearts mature and our love becomes as coals, deep-burning and unquenchable.” ~ Bruce Lee

Love is not complicated, but it does require labor from both parties involved. Establishing, building, and cultivating love is not for the faint of heart. It’s only for those who realize a loving relationship isn’t all smooth sailing.

There are storms you must weather together. The main sail in your relationship will be the love you’ve labored to establish. However, the ship itself must be founded on peace and tranquility. As God says in The Recital, “And among His Signs is that He has created for you mates among yourselves so that you might find peace with one another…”

Through this foundation of peace, He places in your hearts love, mercy, understanding, and forgiveness. True love is worth the labor that it entails. As you establish and maintain it, it makes you feel as if you can accomplish anything with this person you love by your side.

This is why it’s called a labor of love. It contains so many other ingredients that make life sweeter for those who have attained it. Peace, tranquility, compassion, vulnerability, and forgiveness. Those are just a few. Labor for love, it’s a pleasurable occupation.

This post was previously published on Louis Morris’ blog.

Photo credit: iStock