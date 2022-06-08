Late 20’s Dating Behaviors To Prepare for Healthy Unions in Your 30’s

Dating is one of the most traumatic games people ever play.

Your first heartbreak was years ago. Yet, there is a memory that won’t let you forget it. You can remember why you love someone. But you can feel hurt and resentment toward them at that moment.

The feelings associated with love, dating, and relationships aren’t light. Romance movies and novels have us lose sight of this delicate emotional response.

Therapy is life-changing.

Life-changing events cost money and years of your life.

If you want to head into your 30s and 40s with less scar tissue, you can help normalize these dating behaviors.

…

Don’t Cuss, Acknowledge.

A lot of us think we have healed.

You think nothing will ever bother you again because you have boundaries. Then, someone tests you. They say, “I don’t have a problem with such, why do you?”; and you snap.

You can shut someone down without insulting them.

Laura (loewhaley) is my virtual work best friend. She shuts down imaginary coworkers who don’t have boundaries a lot, yet she doesn’t argue. Laura acknowledges their stance; voices her own. Then cuts the conversation off because she does not have to explain her opinion.

Neither do you.

How to apply this:

“You might not see a problem with the boot calls. But I have grown past this type of relationship. Thank you for contacting me. However, I don’t have time for this kind of interaction. Have a great night.”

That’s it. You did the person the courtesy of acknowledging their perspective. You voiced your views rather than ghost them. And you ended the message in a way to show you won’t engage in the chat any further.

You have healed. And your behavior has also matured.

…

Understand yourself.

It’s your job to figure out what you want.

What is happening in your head? You will only know your point of view. Understand it. So you can show empathy for your partner’s point of view.

How to apply this:

Empathy gives way to conversations. Imagine. You and your partner have busy schedules. You work the night shift, and he is gone most of the day. Gain a deep understanding of your situation to know what you want to move dialogues along.

So you won’t go into a talk saying, “We only do the activities you want to do.” Instead, you would know how you want to see your partner. “I was thinking we could visit such a place.” Or. “I am going to this place. Would you like to come with me?”

In relationships, both parties are often correct.

But the person who frames their argument for empathy wins without the other person feeling like a loser.

…

You are number one.

You are the essential person in your life. Your partner can hold a similar view. Two powerful parties in a relationship mean you both respect each other enough to behave as equals.

You can delegate chores.

But you also both know each can complete the activity.

It is such a rush to pamper or spend on your partner in the honeymoon phase. Until you realize this is your life now throughout the entire relationship. It doesn’t feel good anymore.

Throw a baby into the mix years later. Those feelings become hard to ignore. Establish your equality.

How to do this:

Have the uncomfortable situations before life gets more complicated. Don’t have the confidence for the chat yet? Drop hints.

“I’d love if you, such-and-such.”

“Tonight, my fantasy is you [insert unsexy activity here].”

“Honey, it’s the one plate. I’d appreciate it if you rinsed the plate. Not leave it in the sink.

…

Be kind to fellow daters.

It’s ridiculous how we treat people who made mistakes for love.

Be real. Your confidant knows how much you’ve been a fool for that one person. So, step down from your high horse. You don’t have to swap stories. Show fellow victims and people new to dating trends some kindness.

This act isn’t about being a bigger person.

I come across so many, “Now that I am XYZ age, here is what I wish I knew when I was younger.” Show this person the kindness you would have shown yourself.

We can’t keep subtly hurt people. Then, get offended when the person reacts aggressively.

How to apply this:

Skip the part where you laugh at someone’s expense. Wait. Give the person time to heal before you crack a joke. Or talk about the mature dater you’ve become.

“I once was heartbroken like you. But that feeling doesn’t last forever. Your heart will move on even when your mind holds you back. It won’t be like this forever.” Then, silence. Give them time to process or vent without interruption.

