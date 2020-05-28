Laughing at Ourselves – My Nicolas Cage Moment

If you find it hard to laugh at yourself, I would be happy to do it for you.

~Groucho Marx

Have you ever seen the 1995 film, “Leaving Las Vegas” with Nicolas Cage and Elisabeth Shue? If not, it’s quite…something.

Though definitely not a comedy, there is one funny scene near the beginning in which the character played by Nicolas Cage goes on a booze shopping spree, complete with a grocery cart.

Here’s the link to the 23-second clip on You Tube.

A couple of weeks ago, I donned my face mask and headed into my local liquor store to load up on booze. I don’t think I’ve ever used a shopping cart in a liquor store before—but desperate times call for desperate measures.

Not that I’m drinking copious amounts during this pandemic…rather, I just go to the liquor store far less often. So I figure when I do go, I may as well load up.

So there I am afterwards…in my mask, baseball cap and sunglasses, pushing my grocery cart of booze down the street (in a small town full of seniors, I might add) while cheerfully whistling a tune (rather Nicholas Cage-like).

When I arrive at my car, I think to myself: “Oh…I’ll take a selfie of me and my grocery cart!” As perhaps you can imagine, this took a bit of maneuvering, this way and that, to get just the right shot.

When I was finished making a fool of myself outside the liquor store, I stood up properly and turned around…only to see a good-looking guy in the line-up, doubled over, laughing at me.

“I wish I had MY phone!” he yells. “I’d have taken a photo of you trying to take your own photo.”

Now, a wise woman would have graciously let it go at this. But not me. I whipped off my mask and (perhaps overly excited at the prospect of a conversation with a real live person) yelled back at him: “Have you seen Leaving Las Vegas?”

He thinks a moment, then yells back at me: “Yes!”

“That’s me!” I yell, oddly proud as a peacock, “I’m using a grocery cart to buy booze!

Remember that scene in the movie?!”

“Yes!” he yells back.

We both burst out laughing then I get in my car and carry on my merry way.

Yes, folks…now we know why I am still single.

—

