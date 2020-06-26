Leading Asian-American Voices Address Anti-Asian Racism

.

Previously Recorded On Wednesday 06/17/2020

Featuring Sen. Kamala Harris, our discussion of our new BNF documentary, “Pandemic of Hate” exposes racism and bias towards Asian Americans, which has surged during the pandemic and been fueled by President Trump’s xenophobic and racially-tinged rhetoric. Donald Trump has shamefully referred to the Coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” and as the “Kung Flu.” His insistence on using xenophobic language has led to an explosion in anti-Asian racism directed at Asian Americans.

And again, a big thank you to Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Ted Lieu, Rep. Judy Chu, John C. Yang, Kelly Hu, Brian Tee, and Dr. Chen Fu!

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 and can everyone mute if you’re not

00:01 talking please and we’re live hello

00:10 everyone welcome to the zoom event from

00:14 brave new films we’ve done many events

00:19 over the years we’ve done screenings at

00:22 homes at schools churches bookstores on

00:29 Capitol Hill this is the first time

00:32 we’ve done a zoom premiere so let us

00:35 know how it works for you where you see

00:37 the film where you see this conversation

00:40 and where you’re able to participate so

00:44 thank you all for this and you’re going

00:48 to see the film in just the minute or so

00:51 it’s a film that calls attention to what

00:56 is going on with the Asian American

01:00 crimes attacks and racism at a time when

01:05 the black lives matter folks have been

01:06 heroically and importantly bringing

01:10 racism to the center stage of America a

01:14 debate around policy around same time

01:22 there’s been a significant increase in

01:26 attacks of the varied kind on

01:30 asian-americans the film is going to

01:33 show you put a face on that and then

01:37 we’ll be hearing from some elected

01:40 officials some celebrities some actors

01:45 and actresses who are also activists and

01:47 a doctor who was highlighted in the film

01:51 and will talk about his experience for

01:54 those of you in the press if you wish to

01:56 ask questions you can do it in one of

01:59 two ways there’s a chat box or a

02:02 question and answer box at the bottom

02:05 and you can also raise your hand using

02:08 that function which you will be able to

02:11 do so when we’re finished

02:13 we will be able to take questions so

02:16 with that let’s start and Renato if you

02:18 could show the film please have you had

02:26 a hate crime directed at you or at

02:28 someone you love there’s been a horrible

02:30 explosion of hate crimes in this country

02:33 and many of those hate crimes have been

02:34 directed towards Asian Americans some

02:37 false information based on lies and it

02:40 has to be stopped we must stop the

02:42 xenophobia we must stop the racism we

02:45 must stop the hate announcing some

02:48 important developments in our war

02:50 against the Chinese virus why do you

02:53 keep calling this the Chinese virus

02:55 there are reports of dozens of incidents

02:58 of bias against Chinese Americans in

03:01 this country there has been an uptick in

03:03 hate crimes against the Asian community

03:07 the Chinese versus a fight against the

03:10 Chinese virus raftsmen and bias

03:13 anti-asian violence there was a person

03:15 who was not happy with what we were

03:18 covering he said to me to get out of his

03:22 country with an expletive and that I was

03:25 responsible for this referring to my

03:27 ethnicity our daughter called us a few

03:29 months ago to say that while she was

03:31 crossing the street a man total stranger

03:34 yelled out a hateful racial slur and

03:37 told her to go back to where she came

03:39 from I know friends who have been

03:42 threatened who have been verbally

03:44 assaulted had things thrown at them even

03:47 had threats of harm to their children he

03:50 was walking down the street last week

03:52 when four people attacked him

03:57 [Music]

04:03 White House official who use the term

04:05 come flu do you think that puts

04:07 asian-americans I think they probably

04:11 would agree with it a hundred percent

04:14 this man and his two children stabbed at

04:17 a Sam’s Club the suspect off the family

04:19 was infecting people with a corona virus

04:24 [Music]

04:27 walking my dog and they bodyslam me and

04:30 checked my dog and my dog scream he

04:33 yelled at me on the train and said you

04:35 people brought this virus here middle

04:37 school students

04:38 Jawa and John being gone they were

04:40 harassed near the spring garden subway

04:43 station something about the killer virus

04:45 like do you have your mask on or

04:46 something just because we like Chinese

04:54 not me pretty much unconscious Thailand

04:57 Irwin says he was crossing the street

04:59 when a dispute with a driver escalate

05:02 it’s a racist oh oh yeah

05:04 this photo of his speech with the word

05:06 Chinese replacing corona went viral

05:09 ethnicity does not cause the virus comes

05:12 from China most of the cases came from

05:15 Europe what’s your assessment of those

05:17 studies well I think that’s probably

05:19 correct Europe became the epicenter

05:21 pretty quickly after China in February

05:24 most of the genomes point back to Europe

05:27 and not China conclusion I want to be

05:30 accurate we didn’t see the spike in

05:33 anti-asian violence until President

05:36 Trump started saying Wuhan virus China

05:39 virus the buyers that he is scapegoating

05:41 the Asian American Pacific Islander

05:43 community as the ones that brought about

05:45 papillomavirus and that’s not true in

05:47 just one month stock AAPI hate receives

05:51 nearly 1500 reports of racist incidents

05:54 across the country directly linked to

05:56 cope in nineteen mayor says he’s seeing

05:59 an uptick in anti-asian bigotry you

06:01 dirty Chinese and he just kept saying

06:03 that over and over again I’ve never felt

06:04 anything like this a woman who’s Asian

06:06 says she was punched by another woman in

06:09 midtown Manhattan and she accused her of

06:11 having the Kovan 19 virus

06:15 the FBI has warned of a potential surge

06:18 and hate crimes so it’s a cause I’m

06:20 feeling animosity I’ve never felt that

06:23 far we’re your friends your neighbors or

06:25 even the doctors and nurses that are

06:28 risking their lives to help yours

06:30 the essential workers and the ones on

06:33 the front lines doing their part to try

06:36 to keep us all safe they’re the ones

06:39 being targeted agent Americans are

06:44 feeling hate infect every part of our

06:46 life we’re better than this diversity is

06:49 what makes America great

07:03 so thank you for running the video

07:15 Renato go ahead and start your video

07:20 Robert hey

07:27 are we back now there you go okay zoom

07:33 challenges thank you

07:35 we just got word that congressman Lou is

07:38 still tied up in the Judiciary Committee

07:41 so we’ll change our programming order

07:44 just a little bit

07:45 renato if you’re ready can we show the

07:47 video from Senator Kamala Harris now and

07:51 then we’ll move on to the other

07:52 panelists hi everyone and

08:02 congratulations on the premiere of

08:04 pandemic of hate anti-asian racism

08:07 during kovat nineteen I want to thank

08:10 brave new films and Robert Greenwald for

08:13 using this film to make it clear that

08:15 the rise in discrimination intimidation

08:18 and hate against asian-americans is

08:21 disturbing and it’s an excusable it’s on

08:25 all of us to speak up and to report and

08:27 condemn this hate wherever and whenever

08:30 it occurs and there’s no question that

08:34 the racializing of coronavirus by the

08:36 president and members of Congress is

08:38 shameful and has put the AAPI community

08:41 at risk of further discrimination in

08:44 harm that’s why we introduced a hate

08:47 crimes resolution in the United States

08:49 Senate which calls on public officials

08:51 to denounce discrimination against

08:54 asian-americans and it calls on

08:56 officials across the country to

08:58 investigate and if necessary prosecute

09:01 hate crimes against the AAPI community

09:03 we must all do our part in fighting

09:06 anti-asian discrimination because we

09:09 know there is more that unites us than

09:12 divides us

09:13 and we must continue to reject hatred to

09:17 look out for one another and to embrace

09:19 our shared humanity thank you and take

09:23 care thank you

09:34 Renato can you turn it the zoom

09:38 discussion part back on please we’re

09:46 good okay so we’re going to as I said

09:54 change the program around a little bit I

09:56 want to first echo what senator Harris

09:59 said and the reason for the video and

10:01 the reason for bringing everybody

10:03 together today is to call attention to

10:07 what is going on and to also use the

10:10 short film as a tool to encourage people

10:13 to take action to speak up to speak out

10:17 whether it be personally whether it be

10:19 legislatively and the film as a small

10:22 nonprofit which brave new films is will

10:25 be available for free to everyone all

10:27 across the country with that it’s my

10:30 great pleasure to introduce Kelly who

10:33 who has been a working actress for over

10:36 30 years she’s best known for her roles

10:39 in x-men and the Scorpion King and she’s

10:42 very active in social justice issues

10:44 especially around environmental causes

10:47 in her native Hawaii Kelly

10:58 Kelly you need to be kept off mute oh

11:01 you’re muted second there we go can you

11:05 hear me now yes okay thank you Robert

11:08 I’m so sorry um you know I have to admit

11:10 that I was a little bit hesitant about

11:11 joining today’s event for a few reasons

11:14 you know I wasn’t sure that I was

11:16 qualified to speak at this event you

11:19 know I I and I I didn’t want to come off

11:22 as as tone-deaf in the midst of the

11:24 black lives matter protests and I’m

11:28 quite worried about the backlash that

11:30 I’ll receive just showing up at an event

11:32 like this and having an opinion cuz we

11:34 all know what it’s like to have trolls

11:36 come after us you know the moment you

11:38 have an opinion about anything at all

11:40 but I felt like it was important to

11:44 muster up the courage because this issue

11:47 of racism is so much bigger than me and

11:50 my fears you know I have this obligation

11:52 to use the small platform that I have to

11:56 bring awareness to what’s going on in

11:58 our community and I cannot let myself be

12:00 bullied into silence you know I remember

12:03 when I first started posting about the

12:05 violence that was happening because

12:07 Asian Americans were being accused of

12:10 causing the virus and I got responses on

12:13 social media saying well my wife and

12:15 daughter are Asian and I haven’t

12:16 experienced any racism against Asian

12:18 Americans so there’s no racism against

12:21 Asians and of course soon enough there

12:23 were enough incidences documented on

12:25 social media sites like next shark that

12:28 naysayers were no longer able to deny

12:31 that it was happening and so I consulted

12:36 with a couple of women who I’ve who have

12:39 been very vocal on social media

12:41 regarding this violence against

12:44 asian-americans dr. Connie won and Meili

12:47 and I was reminded that the black lives

12:51 matter movement and the movement to end

12:54 racism against Asian Americans are not

12:56 segmented they didn’t they did this

13:00 amazing podcast on Meili show months

13:04 before the George Floyd protests even

13:08 started happening and talking about the

13:10 Horton’s of solidarity with other

13:12 communities of color and in the past

13:14 Asian communities have not been as vocal

13:18 about our support of other communities

13:20 of color as we should be

13:22 because things were generally good for

13:24 us I mean nothing was happening to us

13:26 and what was happening to them doesn’t

13:28 affect us and some of us are stuck in

13:31 our cultural habits of not speaking up

13:34 and not wanting to rock the boat but

13:36 guess what the boat is rocking whether

13:39 we want it to or not and there are some

13:41 very rough seas ahead and no one is

13:44 going to throw us a life raft and come

13:47 and save us so we have to get active and

13:51 speak up not just for ourselves but for

13:54 other communities of color as well so

13:56 this black lives matters movement it’s

13:59 it’s it’s our chance to join them in

14:02 solidarity and and show our brothers and

14:05 sisters that we care about the systemic

14:07 racism that is hurting their community

14:10 as well as ours and now I also want to

14:13 point out that I am not perfect I mean I

14:16 don’t have a perfect record I have not

14:18 been a perfect Ally and I know that I

14:20 need to check myself as well I’ve had I

14:23 have a lot of work to do on myself as

14:26 well but I am a work in progress and I

14:30 want to learn how to be better I mean

14:33 with without that work I know that I

14:36 cannot ask other people to look at

14:38 themselves and see where they can be

14:40 better allies and better human beings

14:42 and finally I think it’s important to

14:45 point out that I don’t want to make

14:48 white people afraid that all people of

14:51 color are banging against them and you

14:54 know this is a war on white people

14:55 because this is a war on racism we need

14:59 allies from all communities to join us

15:02 because we can’t do this alone

15:03 I mean we certainly cannot do this

15:06 without without our white allies as well

15:10 and yes it’s going to get even more

15:12 uncomfortable and yes it’s going to get

15:15 even messier than it is now but we have

15:18 to lean into the discomfort in order for

15:21 us to come out of this better people

15:24 and to come out of this a better

15:25 community and a better country thank you

15:31 so much Kelly and thank you for speaking

15:33 up and being sensitive as we all have

15:35 been to have this issue and have this

15:38 part of racism connects to the amazing

15:41 and the world heroic work being done by

15:44 black lives matter and will be behind

15:47 you as the trolls come after you a lot

15:51 of people who are going to be supporting

15:53 you and we’re all gonna rock the boat

15:56 together I just got word that

16:00 congressman Lou is now with us is that

16:03 accurate can somebody put him up yes

16:06 John is sick Don Young is signaling he

16:08 is can we have the technology so we can

16:12 see him and bring him into this are

16:14 there he is good morning Robert how are

16:17 ya I’m great thank you how are you good

16:21 thank you for joining us and for leaving

16:24 the Judiciary Committee to come and

16:26 participate in this premiere of the

16:29 short film and most importantly bringing

16:31 attention to the issue that actually

16:33 when you came and spoke to brave new

16:36 films or maybe it was unzoom you were

16:38 the first one who called our attention

16:40 to the size and significance of this

16:43 issue and how the disgusting spread of

16:46 racism primarily in the black lives

16:48 movement was also impacting in the

16:51 asian-american community

16:52 so with that Flores or yours I thank you

16:57 Robert for that terrific video I was

17:02 able to watch most today even though my

17:05 zoom video wasn’t out but I could see

17:07 your video so thank you for doing that

17:08 powerful piece and the brave youth film

17:10 with all your great work I also want to

17:12 thank Kelly who for your powerful

17:16 statement as well as all the panelists

17:18 for being on the zoom call today and I

17:21 just want to note that what we’re seeing

17:23 now is not a one-off incident there’s a

17:26 history of discrimination against Asians

17:29 in America we had the whole Yellow Peril

17:32 hysteria early in our country’s history

17:35 we had Chinese exclude

17:37 we had the internment of

17:39 japanese-americans we had the murder of

17:41 innocent Qin and then now we’ve got this

17:45 discrimination against aged Americans

17:47 because of the corona virus and we just

17:50 have to fight back now it also turns out

17:53 that the overwhelming majority of

17:55 Americans are good people but they don’t

17:57 go around thinking about this issue

17:59 people’s lives are busy you got this

18:02 pandemic happening and so folks aren’t

18:05 thinking in their minds hey what about

18:07 discrimination against asian-americans

18:08 so we just have to highlight this issue

18:11 to point out when it happens when the

18:14 President of the United States started

18:15 using terms like Chinese virus that did

18:19 spike the number of hate incidents to

18:22 Asian Americans across America I wrote

18:25 up in a Washington Post to push back on

18:26 that a number of organizations did so as

18:30 well and other elected officials and

18:32 grassroots activists as a result the

18:35 president has in fact said that less

18:37 hopefully he won’t say anymore and

18:39 public pressure and public sentiment

18:41 still does work but I think is important

18:43 for people to speak out in to highlight

18:45 this issue and thank you to brave youth

18:46 films for doing exactly that and also

18:49 want to thank congresswoman Judy Chu for

18:51 all her help and support as you know she

18:53 is chair of the Congressional Asian

18:56 Pacific American caucus also no escape

18:58 act and other her leadership we now have

19:01 the highest number of Asian Americans in

19:04 Congress and so we’re seeing progress

19:06 but at the same time we do have to fight

19:09 discrimination and look forward to has

19:12 there any questions that anyone may have

19:14 thank you very much congressman and the

19:17 reminder to the press that there are two

19:20 options if you wish to ask questions

19:22 which we’ll be able to do as soon as we

19:24 finish that you can either put them in

19:26 the Q&A or you can raise your hand which

19:30 functionality you have on your zoom and

19:33 again thank you Ted for the leadership

19:36 for the role you’ve played and for using

19:38 your social media so effectively to

19:41 message to spread the word and to

19:44 encourage people to take action which is

19:47 ultimately what we all want and

19:49 ultimately what the free film it will

19:51 in able us to do and with that I’d like

19:53 to move on and introduce Brian T who can

19:57 currently can be seen as a series

19:59 regular on NBC Chicago med he’s also

20:03 starred as DK the drift king in the Fast

20:06 & Furious and is active in social

20:09 justice and is a Los Angeles native

20:12 Brian thank you again thank you thank

20:15 you for having me Robert and thank you

20:17 for everyone for putting this together

20:19 and and speaking out for the

20:22 asian-american community I too similar

20:24 to Kelly had sensitive feelings about

20:29 being on this panel at this particular

20:31 time and it dawned on me that I feel as

20:37 an asian-american being dubbed the model

20:39 minority we can’t be afraid to speak out

20:43 anymore I think that’s really holding

20:45 the community back and also holding our

20:49 community in connection with other

20:51 communities as well so when the anti

20:57 racism with asian-americans duduk ovid

21:01 is happening I I immediately reacted and

21:03 wanted to speak out because it was

21:05 happening to me my fellow brothers and

21:09 sisters and friends and family members

21:11 and I and I immediately had this

21:12 knee-jerk reaction so I did the PSA and

21:16 I’ve been very active in that particular

21:18 situation but and I have to be

21:21 completely honest with myself before

21:24 this happened when Trayvon Martin

21:28 incident happened when Eric Green

21:30 incident happened when Brianna Taylor I

21:33 was angry as hell very pissed off

21:36 thought that that was wrong but I look

21:40 back and I didn’t do anything about it I

21:42 didn’t really say anything about it and

21:44 then I did this PSA because it happened

21:47 to me and then George Floyd happened and

21:51 I had to really sit back and and think

21:55 about my situation and what I’m really

21:57 doing if I if I consider Humanity and

22:00 togetherness especially in this United

22:02 States as a whole

22:04 and why I didn’t react when all of those

22:06 situations were happening but yet I

22:08 reacted when in an Asian American anti

22:10 racism situation is happening and I had

22:13 to say to myself imagine if I was

22:15 African American imagine if all of these

22:19 things that are happening for over 400

22:21 years so then in lieu of our

22:26 conversation now I only want to

22:28 reiterate to the asian-american

22:30 community

22:31 that we have to speak out not just for

22:33 ourselves but for all ethnicities all

22:37 across the board

22:38 you know the black light movements the

22:43 black life matters movement is kind of

22:45 spearheading all of us to kind of come

22:48 together and I feel like we should

22:50 follow in footstep side-by-side with

22:53 them and allow our voices to be heard

22:55 that racial injustice is have to stop

22:57 and stop for good thank you very much

23:02 for that thank you very much for

23:05 speaking out in one of the many amazing

23:07 things the black lives matter has done

23:10 in this period of time in addition to

23:13 you know the extraordinary protests and

23:15 the extraordinary actions has been to

23:17 cause everything almost every single

23:19 American to look at themselves to ask

23:22 the hard questions what can each of us

23:25 do that we haven’t done how can we be

23:28 involved how can we have an impact and

23:32 there is certainly lots and lots to do

23:35 with that I want to change the order

23:37 again I just got word that congressman

23:39 Chu is available she has an

23:43 extraordinarily busy and productive

23:45 schedule as Ted mentioned she is chair

23:49 of the Congressional Asian Pacific

23:51 American caucus they’ve been a great

23:54 great assistance and help and pulling

23:56 all this together and she also heads the

23:59 Tri caucus which is a joint effort with

24:01 the CBC which is the Congressional Black

24:04 Caucus

24:04 and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus

24:09 congressman Chu are they are you there

24:11 renato can you bring her up I’m not

24:13 seeing her on my screen

24:17 hmm well I see quite a nice plant I see

24:21 an American flag but I don’t see

24:24 congressman Chu does anyone have word no

24:28 should we move on it looks it looks like

24:31 she just stepped out so he might want to

24:33 switch it up and then come back to her

24:34 okay thank you doctor foo

24:38 we’ll see it right here okay so dr. foo

24:43 is the clinical assistant professor in

24:46 the Department of Medicine have the NYU

24:49 hospital hospitalist group and he was a

24:53 victim of a hate incident that he will

24:56 talk about as well as his medical

24:58 background thank you doctor foo he

25:00 mentioned he’d stepped out from the

25:03 hospital duties to be with us today and

25:06 we really appreciate that I really

25:09 appreciate you guys Robert my heart’s

25:11 honestly beating really fast I’m so

25:14 nervous and honored to be a part of such

25:17 accomplished just to kind of echo

25:23 everyone sentiment I feel supremely

25:26 under-qualified amongst y’all to be

25:28 talking about things like this but I am

25:30 incredibly honored to be given that

25:33 opportunity I honestly feel like I don’t

25:34 deserve it

25:37 but I don’t know maybe this discomfort

25:39 that I’m feeling is an analogy to the

25:42 discomfort that everyone’s feeling right

25:44 now in America and just if I could

25:47 highlight imanakum that I would be very

25:50 grateful I’ve been doing a lot of

25:53 meditating actually recently on this

25:55 concept of home and how it’s such a

25:58 privilege to be able to call a place

25:59 your home to unabashedly say that you

26:03 feel a sense of belonging and safety

26:06 purpose in a place that you can call

26:09 your own

26:10 I think as Asian Americans we struggle

26:14 with a uniquely dual identity where we

26:17 are in at once not fully Asian and I

26:20 once not fully American or perceived by

26:22 that but our home here in America and

26:26 whenever we go back to

26:29 place of our ancestors were perceived as

26:31 not fully Asian either and the ability

26:36 to call someplace your home is something

26:38 that we all fight for on a day-to-day

26:40 basis something that we’ve seen

26:42 highlighted with our brother dies for

26:45 communities and with our neighbors here

26:50 in America one of the tough things about

26:54 living in a place with so many singers

26:56 and so many so many different actors is

27:00 that you can feel the disparate Ness

27:04 echoing in the background and I used to

27:06 sing I’m quiet in high school and one of

27:10 the only interesting things that happens

27:12 in choir all the time is that when one

27:14 section goes sharp and slightly out of

27:16 tune another section will almost

27:18 invariably go flat almost as a

27:21 compensatory mechanism for that out of

27:24 Tunis what that does is it creates a

27:28 cacophony that’s not harmonious you

27:32 think that by going flat you can pull

27:34 that sharpness down a little bit but you

27:36 can’t quite get it thank you guys

27:39 everyone here for lending your voices to

27:42 this wire for trying to rebalance the

27:44 harmony that we seek in this place and

27:47 for trying to make this place feel just

27:50 a little bit more like home thank you

27:54 dr. society very much appreciate it and

27:57 reminder to the press that there’s two

28:00 ways you can ask questions the Q&A at

28:02 the bottom of your screen or you can

28:04 signal raising your hand oh and I see

28:07 that congressman Chu is back we did a

28:09 great introduction to the tree that was

28:11 behind your punishment shoe but um we

28:14 will now go to you well thank you Robert

28:19 Greenwald

28:20 the incredible president and co-founder

28:22 and founder of the brave new films thank

28:26 you for inviting me to join you for the

28:29 premiere of your new short film pandemic

28:31 of hate I’m in actually in the middle of

28:35 an important congressional hearing right

28:36 this minute so that’s why I’ve been kind

28:38 of in and out but I felt that it was

28:40 important to be able to send my

28:42 message to you as chair of the

28:45 Congressional Asian Pacific American

28:47 caucus in Congress or what we call kpac

28:50 let me say that the premiere of this

28:53 video could not have come at a more

28:55 important time in our nation’s history

28:56 with conversations about inclusivity and

29:00 racism at the forefront of our national

29:02 dialogue over the past few weeks

29:04 Americans have been filling the streets

29:06 all across the nation to demand justice

29:08 for the murder of George Floyd Brianna

29:12 Taylor and other black men women and

29:14 children who’ve been murdered simply

29:16 because of the color of their skin and

29:18 what is most notable is that the marches

29:21 are so incredibly multi-ethnic Americans

29:25 of all backgrounds are seen that in

29:27 order to change things for the better we

29:29 need to stand up for one another and

29:32 that’s why as chair of kpac I’ve made

29:35 sure that we a api’s have stood

29:39 side-by-side with a Congressional Black

29:41 Caucus in their efforts to fight racism

29:44 not only because it’s the right thing to

29:46 do but because a api’s know the sting of

29:51 racial prejudice as well in fact since

29:55 the beginning of this year AAPI is all

29:57 across the nation have been terrified by

29:59 the rise of anti Asian hate crimes

30:02 related to the corona virus it started

30:05 in January with dirty looks insults and

30:08 misinformation that Asian American

30:09 restaurants and businesses were more

30:11 likely to have a disease and should be

30:13 avoided but in the last few months it’s

30:16 escalated to spitting yelling and

30:18 physical attacks against Asian Americans

30:20 across the nation in new york and

30:23 asian-american women was simply taking

30:25 out her garbage when a man poured acid

30:26 on her causing second-degree burns on

30:29 her face and arms in Texas a man stabbed

30:32 three Asian Americans including two

30:35 children who were only ages 6 and to

30:38 Sam’s Club saying that he wanted to kill

30:41 Asian Americans and a Los Angeles a 16

30:44 year old boy was sent to the hospital

30:46 after being attacked by bullies who

30:48 accused him of having coronavirus simply

30:51 because he’s Asian

30:53 this xenophobia has been exacerbated

30:56 president Donald Trump who’s trying to

30:58 direct anger at China in order to

31:01 deflect blame for his delayed and failed

31:04 response to the coronavirus crisis he

31:07 and his followers have repeatedly use

31:09 the term Chinese virus Huang virus and

31:12 China plague to refer to cope at 19 even

31:16 though all the health experts at the CDC

31:19 and the World Health Organization have

31:21 repeatedly warned not to associate the

31:24 disease with a specific geographic

31:26 location or ethnicity due to the stigma

31:30 it causes in this case associating kovat

31:34 19 has perpetuated the false belief that

31:37 people of Chinese or Asian ancestry

31:39 are more likely to carry and spread the

31:42 disease and should be blamed for it

31:44 the danger of this anti-asian bigotry is

31:48 what led us in kpac to take action

31:51 immediately we’ve taken on President

31:54 Trump and his followers every time

31:56 they’ve used the term Chinese virus and

32:00 we’ve issued statements health profits

32:03 conferences and written letters to the

32:06 White House to tell them to stop the

32:10 usage of that term we’ve educated with

32:13 our incredible advocates and meetings

32:14 and town halls both large and small

32:16 local and national for api’s to report

32:19 these hates and incidents at the stop

32:22 AAPI hate web site and for the larger

32:25 American public to engage in bystander

32:29 intervention if it is safe when you

32:31 witness I hate incident and we’ve taken

32:34 legislative action as well two of our

32:37 kpac members senator Carla Harris from

32:39 California and Congress member Grace

32:40 Bank in New York introduced a

32:42 congressional resolution to condemn

32:45 anti-asian coronavirus bigotry that’s

32:48 already received broad support in

32:50 Congress we’ve also successfully pushed

32:54 for the inclusion of the bipartisan no

32:57 hate act I in the most recent COBIT 19

33:01 relief package called the heroes Act

33:03 which the House passed last month

33:06 this bill would reverse the terrible

33:08 national under E

33:10 recording of crimes by providing grants

33:12 to states to improve their hate crime

33:15 tracking system and provide more

33:17 resources for the police to respond to

33:20 these incidents but this bill is now

33:22 stalled in the Senate so we need your

33:26 help in getting the Senate to take

33:28 action no one should be forced to suffer

33:31 in silence and isolation that’s why I’m

33:34 so glad that we now have this video to

33:35 encourage a api’s and all Americans to

33:38 speak out and condemn racism and

33:41 xenophobia whenever it rears its ugly

33:44 head whether it’s a fighting police

33:46 brutality or coronavirus xenophobia we

33:50 must support each other and work

33:52 together to uphold the rights of all

33:55 Americans thank you thank you so much

33:59 congresswoman it’s much appreciated and

34:01 as I said before kpac has been a great

34:04 great ally in bringing this together and

34:07 we look forward to doing more work and

34:09 to being able to help with your work on

34:11 the try caucus so thank you for that and

34:14 now we will go to the last speaker just

34:17 before we get the questions from the

34:19 press which will be John yang who is the

34:22 president and executive director of

34:25 Asian Americans advancing justice the

34:27 organization’s mission is to advance the

34:30 civil and human rights of Asian

34:32 Americans and to create fair and

34:34 equitable Society and they do public

34:36 advocacy they do litigation they do

34:39 education and they do community

34:41 engagement quite a full plate there

34:43 thank you John and the floor is yours

34:46 thank you very much and thank you for

34:48 organizing this very important event

34:50 certainly we are at a pivotal moment in

34:53 American history we certainly stand with

34:56 black lives matter and stand in

34:58 solidarity with the african-american

35:00 community and the racism the anguish and

35:03 the pain that is being felt by that

35:05 community and we are in lockstep with

35:08 them and take their lead and many of the

35:11 structural work that needs to be done

35:13 and what we are seeing the Asian

35:16 American community the anti Asian racism

35:18 that we are seeing is just a symptom of

35:21 the structural racism that means we need

35:23 to do

35:23 with the structural racism that affects

35:26 all of us many of our previous speakers

35:29 have talked about the history of racism

35:30 and Asian mark what we are facing now

35:33 with respect to Cove in nineteen and how

35:35 its manifested itself and that is part

35:37 of what we have to take forward in the

35:39 work that all of us collectively need to

35:41 do one additional point I would make

35:44 about anti-asian racism is that this is

35:46 not going to go away anytime soon even

35:49 if we develop a vaccine for covin 19 the

35:52 reality is that the geopolitics between

35:54 the United States and China will result

35:56 in tensions that will continue to cause

35:59 a backlash against the asian-american

36:01 community as a whole and why do I say

36:03 this I say this knowing the history of

36:06 japanese-american incarceration during

36:08 World War two when Japanese Americans

36:10 and I have emphasized Americans were

36:12 incarcerated simply because of so-called

36:14 highs to Japan I say this also because

36:17 of the history of 9/11 when we had Arab

36:21 Americans Muslim American South Asian

36:23 Americans and Sikhs that were perished

36:26 in the same way that we see now and

36:27 murdered because of fears of terrorism

36:31 and let’s be clear we are living in

36:33 fearful times and this pandemic causes

36:37 us all to fear for our own personal

36:39 safety but we should take this time to

36:42 unite and not think of these divisions

36:44 that cause fears one of the reason I’m

36:47 so happy to speaking on this panel is

36:49 that frankly I’ve seen all of your work

36:51 my fellow panelists in these different

36:52 forms

36:53 I represent an advocacy organization so

36:55 there’s work that we do on the

36:57 legislative side with people like

36:59 Representative to representative Liu

37:00 that we’ve had the one fortunate work

37:03 with I’ve also seen dr. foo in

37:05 interviews that we’ve actually been

37:06 sliced together on with respect to how

37:09 far we’ve gone whether it’s from NBC or

37:11 other places and I’ve seen the work of

37:13 Brian and Kelly in the PSAs that they

37:16 put together so and that’s it’s

37:18 wonderful for all of us to come together

37:19 and I think that’s part of it is making

37:23 sure that we all come together address

37:25 at it from all of our different places

37:26 of influence to fight this racism

37:28 certainly it for the Asian American

37:30 community further but for the community

37:32 at large the other thing I would say is

37:35 about things that we can do in this

37:36 moment

37:37 is certainly as an advocacy organization

37:38 and again we often get asked well what

37:41 can I do and there’s a few things that I

37:43 would often first is what representative

37:45 Chu said which is if you are the victim

37:48 of a hate incident or if you see what

37:50 happened please report it there are

37:52 several websites that you can go to ours

37:54 is called stand against hatred org that

37:57 you can report these incidents because

37:59 if we have robust data then that allows

38:01 us to make that change that we need you

38:03 could take part in what we call

38:04 bystander intervention training give you

38:07 the tools if you are physically safe to

38:09 do so to intervene to do something if

38:11 you see an incident okay now sometimes

38:13 it’s as simple as saying hey are you

38:15 okay sometimes it feel like you’re up to

38:18 it is to document to video with

38:20 sometimes it might be saying outright

38:22 that’s wrong that’s racist you should

38:24 stop that leave that person alone all of

38:26 these things that you can do are things

38:29 that you can be trained to do that

38:30 common sense but sometimes going to what

38:33 other speakers have said maybe we’re a

38:34 little bit fearful of taking those

38:36 actions but we’re not sure whether

38:38 they’re right or and then on what I

38:41 might call the front side the other

38:43 things that we should be doing and this

38:45 all small but we should vote we should

38:47 take part in the census they are small

38:49 but they are necessary I say there are

38:52 necessary conditions to change because

38:54 we have to have Congress that represents

38:56 us and so those are necessary pieces of

38:59 change we need to have a census that

39:01 reflects all of us so that people

39:03 understand who we are as a nation but

39:06 they’re obviously not sufficient to

39:07 change you know part of that change

39:09 involves again the hard work the protest

39:12 the negotiations on the hill all these

39:15 different pieces that will lead to that

39:17 structural change that were frankly very

39:19 hungry for so again very happy very

39:22 honored very privileged to be with all

39:25 of I what I will call friends in this

39:27 fight for racial justice thank you thank

39:32 you very much John and now we’ll check

39:36 and see if there are any questions that

39:38 have come in that should be answered at

39:41 this time let me just give a caveat that

39:43 are on the topic we know that folks of

39:46 all kinds like ask asking questions may

39:49 not be related to what’s the

39:50 subjected and so Josh or Renato can

39:54 somebody let me know or bring up the

39:57 questions if there are some that we

39:59 should invite now or if not we will wrap

40:02 up hmm not saying anything in the Q&A

40:06 box if folks want to use the raise hand

40:08 feature we can unmute you and you can

40:11 ask your question hey Robert I have

40:14 another hearing I’ve got to go to you at

40:16 this point all right well thank you so

40:19 much that we again appreciate the time

40:21 thank you thank you

40:23 congressman Chu we will be back in touch

40:25 if there are further questions from the

40:27 press and follow-ups oh so if there’s

40:30 nothing else right now I want to take

40:33 the moments again to appreciate

40:35 everyone’s joining us today the voices

40:39 that have been heard before the voices

40:42 that haven’t been heard before and the

40:45 call from Kelly to rock the boat

40:47 together let’s make sure we do that

40:50 let’s make sure that we all take action

40:53 and let’s make sure that we’re able to

40:56 use the film and the tools we have and

41:00 let me just see that yes I’m just

41:03 checking to see that we’re able to close

41:05 so thank you all to be continued bye

—

