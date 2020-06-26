Get Daily Email
Leading Asian-American Voices Address Anti-Asian Racism

Leading Asian-American Voices Address Anti-Asian Racism

Join an exploration on Anti-Asian Racism featuring our BNF founder and director Robert Greenwald, Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Ted Lieu, Rep. Judy Chu, John C. Yang, Kelly Hu, Brian Tee, and Dr. Chen Fu.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Previously Recorded On Wednesday 06/17/2020

 

Featuring Sen. Kamala Harris, our discussion of our new BNF documentary, “Pandemic of Hate” exposes racism and bias towards Asian Americans, which has surged during the pandemic and been fueled by President Trump’s xenophobic and racially-tinged rhetoric. Donald Trump has shamefully referred to the Coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” and as the “Kung Flu.” His insistence on using xenophobic language has led to an explosion in anti-Asian racism directed at Asian Americans.

And again, a big thank you to Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Ted Lieu, Rep. Judy Chu, John C. Yang, Kelly Hu, Brian Tee, and Dr. Chen Fu!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
and can everyone mute if you’re not
00:01
talking please and we’re live hello
00:10
everyone welcome to the zoom event from
00:14
brave new films we’ve done many events
00:19
over the years we’ve done screenings at
00:22
homes at schools churches bookstores on
00:29
Capitol Hill this is the first time
00:32
we’ve done a zoom premiere so let us
00:35
know how it works for you where you see
00:37
the film where you see this conversation
00:40
and where you’re able to participate so
00:44
thank you all for this and you’re going
00:48
to see the film in just the minute or so
00:51
it’s a film that calls attention to what
00:56
is going on with the Asian American
01:00
crimes attacks and racism at a time when
01:05
the black lives matter folks have been
01:06
heroically and importantly bringing
01:10
racism to the center stage of America a
01:14
debate around policy around same time
01:22
there’s been a significant increase in
01:26
attacks of the varied kind on
01:30
asian-americans the film is going to
01:33
show you put a face on that and then
01:37
we’ll be hearing from some elected
01:40
officials some celebrities some actors
01:45
and actresses who are also activists and
01:47
a doctor who was highlighted in the film
01:51
and will talk about his experience for
01:54
those of you in the press if you wish to
01:56
ask questions you can do it in one of
01:59
two ways there’s a chat box or a
02:02
question and answer box at the bottom
02:05
and you can also raise your hand using
02:08
that function which you will be able to
02:11
do so when we’re finished
02:13
we will be able to take questions so
02:16
with that let’s start and Renato if you
02:18
could show the film please have you had
02:26
a hate crime directed at you or at
02:28
someone you love there’s been a horrible
02:30
explosion of hate crimes in this country
02:33
and many of those hate crimes have been
02:34
directed towards Asian Americans some
02:37
false information based on lies and it
02:40
has to be stopped we must stop the
02:42
xenophobia we must stop the racism we
02:45
must stop the hate announcing some
02:48
important developments in our war
02:50
against the Chinese virus why do you
02:53
keep calling this the Chinese virus
02:55
there are reports of dozens of incidents
02:58
of bias against Chinese Americans in
03:01
this country there has been an uptick in
03:03
hate crimes against the Asian community
03:07
the Chinese versus a fight against the
03:10
Chinese virus raftsmen and bias
03:13
anti-asian violence there was a person
03:15
who was not happy with what we were
03:18
covering he said to me to get out of his
03:22
country with an expletive and that I was
03:25
responsible for this referring to my
03:27
ethnicity our daughter called us a few
03:29
months ago to say that while she was
03:31
crossing the street a man total stranger
03:34
yelled out a hateful racial slur and
03:37
told her to go back to where she came
03:39
from I know friends who have been
03:42
threatened who have been verbally
03:44
assaulted had things thrown at them even
03:47
had threats of harm to their children he
03:50
was walking down the street last week
03:52
when four people attacked him
03:57
[Music]
04:03
White House official who use the term
04:05
come flu do you think that puts
04:07
asian-americans I think they probably
04:11
would agree with it a hundred percent
04:14
this man and his two children stabbed at
04:17
a Sam’s Club the suspect off the family
04:19
was infecting people with a corona virus
04:24
[Music]
04:27
walking my dog and they bodyslam me and
04:30
checked my dog and my dog scream he
04:33
yelled at me on the train and said you
04:35
people brought this virus here middle
04:37
school students
04:38
Jawa and John being gone they were
04:40
harassed near the spring garden subway
04:43
station something about the killer virus
04:45
like do you have your mask on or
04:46
something just because we like Chinese
04:54
not me pretty much unconscious Thailand
04:57
Irwin says he was crossing the street
04:59
when a dispute with a driver escalate
05:02
it’s a racist oh oh yeah
05:04
this photo of his speech with the word
05:06
Chinese replacing corona went viral
05:09
ethnicity does not cause the virus comes
05:12
from China most of the cases came from
05:15
Europe what’s your assessment of those
05:17
studies well I think that’s probably
05:19
correct Europe became the epicenter
05:21
pretty quickly after China in February
05:24
most of the genomes point back to Europe
05:27
and not China conclusion I want to be
05:30
accurate we didn’t see the spike in
05:33
anti-asian violence until President
05:36
Trump started saying Wuhan virus China
05:39
virus the buyers that he is scapegoating
05:41
the Asian American Pacific Islander
05:43
community as the ones that brought about
05:45
papillomavirus and that’s not true in
05:47
just one month stock AAPI hate receives
05:51
nearly 1500 reports of racist incidents
05:54
across the country directly linked to
05:56
cope in nineteen mayor says he’s seeing
05:59
an uptick in anti-asian bigotry you
06:01
dirty Chinese and he just kept saying
06:03
that over and over again I’ve never felt
06:04
anything like this a woman who’s Asian
06:06
says she was punched by another woman in
06:09
midtown Manhattan and she accused her of
06:11
having the Kovan 19 virus
06:15
the FBI has warned of a potential surge
06:18
and hate crimes so it’s a cause I’m
06:20
feeling animosity I’ve never felt that
06:23
far we’re your friends your neighbors or
06:25
even the doctors and nurses that are
06:28
risking their lives to help yours
06:30
the essential workers and the ones on
06:33
the front lines doing their part to try
06:36
to keep us all safe they’re the ones
06:39
being targeted agent Americans are
06:44
feeling hate infect every part of our
06:46
life we’re better than this diversity is
06:49
what makes America great
07:03
so thank you for running the video
07:15
Renato go ahead and start your video
07:20
Robert hey
07:27
are we back now there you go okay zoom
07:33
challenges thank you
07:35
we just got word that congressman Lou is
07:38
still tied up in the Judiciary Committee
07:41
so we’ll change our programming order
07:44
just a little bit
07:45
renato if you’re ready can we show the
07:47
video from Senator Kamala Harris now and
07:51
then we’ll move on to the other
07:52
panelists hi everyone and
08:02
congratulations on the premiere of
08:04
pandemic of hate anti-asian racism
08:07
during kovat nineteen I want to thank
08:10
brave new films and Robert Greenwald for
08:13
using this film to make it clear that
08:15
the rise in discrimination intimidation
08:18
and hate against asian-americans is
08:21
disturbing and it’s an excusable it’s on
08:25
all of us to speak up and to report and
08:27
condemn this hate wherever and whenever
08:30
it occurs and there’s no question that
08:34
the racializing of coronavirus by the
08:36
president and members of Congress is
08:38
shameful and has put the AAPI community
08:41
at risk of further discrimination in
08:44
harm that’s why we introduced a hate
08:47
crimes resolution in the United States
08:49
Senate which calls on public officials
08:51
to denounce discrimination against
08:54
asian-americans and it calls on
08:56
officials across the country to
08:58
investigate and if necessary prosecute
09:01
hate crimes against the AAPI community
09:03
we must all do our part in fighting
09:06
anti-asian discrimination because we
09:09
know there is more that unites us than
09:12
divides us
09:13
and we must continue to reject hatred to
09:17
look out for one another and to embrace
09:19
our shared humanity thank you and take
09:23
care thank you
09:34
Renato can you turn it the zoom
09:38
discussion part back on please we’re
09:46
good okay so we’re going to as I said
09:54
change the program around a little bit I
09:56
want to first echo what senator Harris
09:59
said and the reason for the video and
10:01
the reason for bringing everybody
10:03
together today is to call attention to
10:07
what is going on and to also use the
10:10
short film as a tool to encourage people
10:13
to take action to speak up to speak out
10:17
whether it be personally whether it be
10:19
legislatively and the film as a small
10:22
nonprofit which brave new films is will
10:25
be available for free to everyone all
10:27
across the country with that it’s my
10:30
great pleasure to introduce Kelly who
10:33
who has been a working actress for over
10:36
30 years she’s best known for her roles
10:39
in x-men and the Scorpion King and she’s
10:42
very active in social justice issues
10:44
especially around environmental causes
10:47
in her native Hawaii Kelly
10:58
Kelly you need to be kept off mute oh
11:01
you’re muted second there we go can you
11:05
hear me now yes okay thank you Robert
11:08
I’m so sorry um you know I have to admit
11:10
that I was a little bit hesitant about
11:11
joining today’s event for a few reasons
11:14
you know I wasn’t sure that I was
11:16
qualified to speak at this event you
11:19
know I I and I I didn’t want to come off
11:22
as as tone-deaf in the midst of the
11:24
black lives matter protests and I’m
11:28
quite worried about the backlash that
11:30
I’ll receive just showing up at an event
11:32
like this and having an opinion cuz we
11:34
all know what it’s like to have trolls
11:36
come after us you know the moment you
11:38
have an opinion about anything at all
11:40
but I felt like it was important to
11:44
muster up the courage because this issue
11:47
of racism is so much bigger than me and
11:50
my fears you know I have this obligation
11:52
to use the small platform that I have to
11:56
bring awareness to what’s going on in
11:58
our community and I cannot let myself be
12:00
bullied into silence you know I remember
12:03
when I first started posting about the
12:05
violence that was happening because
12:07
Asian Americans were being accused of
12:10
causing the virus and I got responses on
12:13
social media saying well my wife and
12:15
daughter are Asian and I haven’t
12:16
experienced any racism against Asian
12:18
Americans so there’s no racism against
12:21
Asians and of course soon enough there
12:23
were enough incidences documented on
12:25
social media sites like next shark that
12:28
naysayers were no longer able to deny
12:31
that it was happening and so I consulted
12:36
with a couple of women who I’ve who have
12:39
been very vocal on social media
12:41
regarding this violence against
12:44
asian-americans dr. Connie won and Meili
12:47
and I was reminded that the black lives
12:51
matter movement and the movement to end
12:54
racism against Asian Americans are not
12:56
segmented they didn’t they did this
13:00
amazing podcast on Meili show months
13:04
before the George Floyd protests even
13:08
started happening and talking about the
13:10
Horton’s of solidarity with other
13:12
communities of color and in the past
13:14
Asian communities have not been as vocal
13:18
about our support of other communities
13:20
of color as we should be
13:22
because things were generally good for
13:24
us I mean nothing was happening to us
13:26
and what was happening to them doesn’t
13:28
affect us and some of us are stuck in
13:31
our cultural habits of not speaking up
13:34
and not wanting to rock the boat but
13:36
guess what the boat is rocking whether
13:39
we want it to or not and there are some
13:41
very rough seas ahead and no one is
13:44
going to throw us a life raft and come
13:47
and save us so we have to get active and
13:51
speak up not just for ourselves but for
13:54
other communities of color as well so
13:56
this black lives matters movement it’s
13:59
it’s it’s our chance to join them in
14:02
solidarity and and show our brothers and
14:05
sisters that we care about the systemic
14:07
racism that is hurting their community
14:10
as well as ours and now I also want to
14:13
point out that I am not perfect I mean I
14:16
don’t have a perfect record I have not
14:18
been a perfect Ally and I know that I
14:20
need to check myself as well I’ve had I
14:23
have a lot of work to do on myself as
14:26
well but I am a work in progress and I
14:30
want to learn how to be better I mean
14:33
with without that work I know that I
14:36
cannot ask other people to look at
14:38
themselves and see where they can be
14:40
better allies and better human beings
14:42
and finally I think it’s important to
14:45
point out that I don’t want to make
14:48
white people afraid that all people of
14:51
color are banging against them and you
14:54
know this is a war on white people
14:55
because this is a war on racism we need
14:59
allies from all communities to join us
15:02
because we can’t do this alone
15:03
I mean we certainly cannot do this
15:06
without without our white allies as well
15:10
and yes it’s going to get even more
15:12
uncomfortable and yes it’s going to get
15:15
even messier than it is now but we have
15:18
to lean into the discomfort in order for
15:21
us to come out of this better people
15:24
and to come out of this a better
15:25
community and a better country thank you
15:31
so much Kelly and thank you for speaking
15:33
up and being sensitive as we all have
15:35
been to have this issue and have this
15:38
part of racism connects to the amazing
15:41
and the world heroic work being done by
15:44
black lives matter and will be behind
15:47
you as the trolls come after you a lot
15:51
of people who are going to be supporting
15:53
you and we’re all gonna rock the boat
15:56
together I just got word that
16:00
congressman Lou is now with us is that
16:03
accurate can somebody put him up yes
16:06
John is sick Don Young is signaling he
16:08
is can we have the technology so we can
16:12
see him and bring him into this are
16:14
there he is good morning Robert how are
16:17
ya I’m great thank you how are you good
16:21
thank you for joining us and for leaving
16:24
the Judiciary Committee to come and
16:26
participate in this premiere of the
16:29
short film and most importantly bringing
16:31
attention to the issue that actually
16:33
when you came and spoke to brave new
16:36
films or maybe it was unzoom you were
16:38
the first one who called our attention
16:40
to the size and significance of this
16:43
issue and how the disgusting spread of
16:46
racism primarily in the black lives
16:48
movement was also impacting in the
16:51
asian-american community
16:52
so with that Flores or yours I thank you
16:57
Robert for that terrific video I was
17:02
able to watch most today even though my
17:05
zoom video wasn’t out but I could see
17:07
your video so thank you for doing that
17:08
powerful piece and the brave youth film
17:10
with all your great work I also want to
17:12
thank Kelly who for your powerful
17:16
statement as well as all the panelists
17:18
for being on the zoom call today and I
17:21
just want to note that what we’re seeing
17:23
now is not a one-off incident there’s a
17:26
history of discrimination against Asians
17:29
in America we had the whole Yellow Peril
17:32
hysteria early in our country’s history
17:35
we had Chinese exclude
17:37
we had the internment of
17:39
japanese-americans we had the murder of
17:41
innocent Qin and then now we’ve got this
17:45
discrimination against aged Americans
17:47
because of the corona virus and we just
17:50
have to fight back now it also turns out
17:53
that the overwhelming majority of
17:55
Americans are good people but they don’t
17:57
go around thinking about this issue
17:59
people’s lives are busy you got this
18:02
pandemic happening and so folks aren’t
18:05
thinking in their minds hey what about
18:07
discrimination against asian-americans
18:08
so we just have to highlight this issue
18:11
to point out when it happens when the
18:14
President of the United States started
18:15
using terms like Chinese virus that did
18:19
spike the number of hate incidents to
18:22
Asian Americans across America I wrote
18:25
up in a Washington Post to push back on
18:26
that a number of organizations did so as
18:30
well and other elected officials and
18:32
grassroots activists as a result the
18:35
president has in fact said that less
18:37
hopefully he won’t say anymore and
18:39
public pressure and public sentiment
18:41
still does work but I think is important
18:43
for people to speak out in to highlight
18:45
this issue and thank you to brave youth
18:46
films for doing exactly that and also
18:49
want to thank congresswoman Judy Chu for
18:51
all her help and support as you know she
18:53
is chair of the Congressional Asian
18:56
Pacific American caucus also no escape
18:58
act and other her leadership we now have
19:01
the highest number of Asian Americans in
19:04
Congress and so we’re seeing progress
19:06
but at the same time we do have to fight
19:09
discrimination and look forward to has
19:12
there any questions that anyone may have
19:14
thank you very much congressman and the
19:17
reminder to the press that there are two
19:20
options if you wish to ask questions
19:22
which we’ll be able to do as soon as we
19:24
finish that you can either put them in
19:26
the Q&A or you can raise your hand which
19:30
functionality you have on your zoom and
19:33
again thank you Ted for the leadership
19:36
for the role you’ve played and for using
19:38
your social media so effectively to
19:41
message to spread the word and to
19:44
encourage people to take action which is
19:47
ultimately what we all want and
19:49
ultimately what the free film it will
19:51
in able us to do and with that I’d like
19:53
to move on and introduce Brian T who can
19:57
currently can be seen as a series
19:59
regular on NBC Chicago med he’s also
20:03
starred as DK the drift king in the Fast
20:06
& Furious and is active in social
20:09
justice and is a Los Angeles native
20:12
Brian thank you again thank you thank
20:15
you for having me Robert and thank you
20:17
for everyone for putting this together
20:19
and and speaking out for the
20:22
asian-american community I too similar
20:24
to Kelly had sensitive feelings about
20:29
being on this panel at this particular
20:31
time and it dawned on me that I feel as
20:37
an asian-american being dubbed the model
20:39
minority we can’t be afraid to speak out
20:43
anymore I think that’s really holding
20:45
the community back and also holding our
20:49
community in connection with other
20:51
communities as well so when the anti
20:57
racism with asian-americans duduk ovid
21:01
is happening I I immediately reacted and
21:03
wanted to speak out because it was
21:05
happening to me my fellow brothers and
21:09
sisters and friends and family members
21:11
and I and I immediately had this
21:12
knee-jerk reaction so I did the PSA and
21:16
I’ve been very active in that particular
21:18
situation but and I have to be
21:21
completely honest with myself before
21:24
this happened when Trayvon Martin
21:28
incident happened when Eric Green
21:30
incident happened when Brianna Taylor I
21:33
was angry as hell very pissed off
21:36
thought that that was wrong but I look
21:40
back and I didn’t do anything about it I
21:42
didn’t really say anything about it and
21:44
then I did this PSA because it happened
21:47
to me and then George Floyd happened and
21:51
I had to really sit back and and think
21:55
about my situation and what I’m really
21:57
doing if I if I consider Humanity and
22:00
togetherness especially in this United
22:02
States as a whole
22:04
and why I didn’t react when all of those
22:06
situations were happening but yet I
22:08
reacted when in an Asian American anti
22:10
racism situation is happening and I had
22:13
to say to myself imagine if I was
22:15
African American imagine if all of these
22:19
things that are happening for over 400
22:21
years so then in lieu of our
22:26
conversation now I only want to
22:28
reiterate to the asian-american
22:30
community
22:31
that we have to speak out not just for
22:33
ourselves but for all ethnicities all
22:37
across the board
22:38
you know the black light movements the
22:43
black life matters movement is kind of
22:45
spearheading all of us to kind of come
22:48
together and I feel like we should
22:50
follow in footstep side-by-side with
22:53
them and allow our voices to be heard
22:55
that racial injustice is have to stop
22:57
and stop for good thank you very much
23:02
for that thank you very much for
23:05
speaking out in one of the many amazing
23:07
things the black lives matter has done
23:10
in this period of time in addition to
23:13
you know the extraordinary protests and
23:15
the extraordinary actions has been to
23:17
cause everything almost every single
23:19
American to look at themselves to ask
23:22
the hard questions what can each of us
23:25
do that we haven’t done how can we be
23:28
involved how can we have an impact and
23:32
there is certainly lots and lots to do
23:35
with that I want to change the order
23:37
again I just got word that congressman
23:39
Chu is available she has an
23:43
extraordinarily busy and productive
23:45
schedule as Ted mentioned she is chair
23:49
of the Congressional Asian Pacific
23:51
American caucus they’ve been a great
23:54
great assistance and help and pulling
23:56
all this together and she also heads the
23:59
Tri caucus which is a joint effort with
24:01
the CBC which is the Congressional Black
24:04
Caucus
24:04
and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus
24:09
congressman Chu are they are you there
24:11
renato can you bring her up I’m not
24:13
seeing her on my screen
24:17
hmm well I see quite a nice plant I see
24:21
an American flag but I don’t see
24:24
congressman Chu does anyone have word no
24:28
should we move on it looks it looks like
24:31
she just stepped out so he might want to
24:33
switch it up and then come back to her
24:34
okay thank you doctor foo
24:38
we’ll see it right here okay so dr. foo
24:43
is the clinical assistant professor in
24:46
the Department of Medicine have the NYU
24:49
hospital hospitalist group and he was a
24:53
victim of a hate incident that he will
24:56
talk about as well as his medical
24:58
background thank you doctor foo he
25:00
mentioned he’d stepped out from the
25:03
hospital duties to be with us today and
25:06
we really appreciate that I really
25:09
appreciate you guys Robert my heart’s
25:11
honestly beating really fast I’m so
25:14
nervous and honored to be a part of such
25:17
accomplished just to kind of echo
25:23
everyone sentiment I feel supremely
25:26
under-qualified amongst y’all to be
25:28
talking about things like this but I am
25:30
incredibly honored to be given that
25:33
opportunity I honestly feel like I don’t
25:34
deserve it
25:37
but I don’t know maybe this discomfort
25:39
that I’m feeling is an analogy to the
25:42
discomfort that everyone’s feeling right
25:44
now in America and just if I could
25:47
highlight imanakum that I would be very
25:50
grateful I’ve been doing a lot of
25:53
meditating actually recently on this
25:55
concept of home and how it’s such a
25:58
privilege to be able to call a place
25:59
your home to unabashedly say that you
26:03
feel a sense of belonging and safety
26:06
purpose in a place that you can call
26:09
your own
26:10
I think as Asian Americans we struggle
26:14
with a uniquely dual identity where we
26:17
are in at once not fully Asian and I
26:20
once not fully American or perceived by
26:22
that but our home here in America and
26:26
whenever we go back to
26:29
place of our ancestors were perceived as
26:31
not fully Asian either and the ability
26:36
to call someplace your home is something
26:38
that we all fight for on a day-to-day
26:40
basis something that we’ve seen
26:42
highlighted with our brother dies for
26:45
communities and with our neighbors here
26:50
in America one of the tough things about
26:54
living in a place with so many singers
26:56
and so many so many different actors is
27:00
that you can feel the disparate Ness
27:04
echoing in the background and I used to
27:06
sing I’m quiet in high school and one of
27:10
the only interesting things that happens
27:12
in choir all the time is that when one
27:14
section goes sharp and slightly out of
27:16
tune another section will almost
27:18
invariably go flat almost as a
27:21
compensatory mechanism for that out of
27:24
Tunis what that does is it creates a
27:28
cacophony that’s not harmonious you
27:32
think that by going flat you can pull
27:34
that sharpness down a little bit but you
27:36
can’t quite get it thank you guys
27:39
everyone here for lending your voices to
27:42
this wire for trying to rebalance the
27:44
harmony that we seek in this place and
27:47
for trying to make this place feel just
27:50
a little bit more like home thank you
27:54
dr. society very much appreciate it and
27:57
reminder to the press that there’s two
28:00
ways you can ask questions the Q&A at
28:02
the bottom of your screen or you can
28:04
signal raising your hand oh and I see
28:07
that congressman Chu is back we did a
28:09
great introduction to the tree that was
28:11
behind your punishment shoe but um we
28:14
will now go to you well thank you Robert
28:19
Greenwald
28:20
the incredible president and co-founder
28:22
and founder of the brave new films thank
28:26
you for inviting me to join you for the
28:29
premiere of your new short film pandemic
28:31
of hate I’m in actually in the middle of
28:35
an important congressional hearing right
28:36
this minute so that’s why I’ve been kind
28:38
of in and out but I felt that it was
28:40
important to be able to send my
28:42
message to you as chair of the
28:45
Congressional Asian Pacific American
28:47
caucus in Congress or what we call kpac
28:50
let me say that the premiere of this
28:53
video could not have come at a more
28:55
important time in our nation’s history
28:56
with conversations about inclusivity and
29:00
racism at the forefront of our national
29:02
dialogue over the past few weeks
29:04
Americans have been filling the streets
29:06
all across the nation to demand justice
29:08
for the murder of George Floyd Brianna
29:12
Taylor and other black men women and
29:14
children who’ve been murdered simply
29:16
because of the color of their skin and
29:18
what is most notable is that the marches
29:21
are so incredibly multi-ethnic Americans
29:25
of all backgrounds are seen that in
29:27
order to change things for the better we
29:29
need to stand up for one another and
29:32
that’s why as chair of kpac I’ve made
29:35
sure that we a api’s have stood
29:39
side-by-side with a Congressional Black
29:41
Caucus in their efforts to fight racism
29:44
not only because it’s the right thing to
29:46
do but because a api’s know the sting of
29:51
racial prejudice as well in fact since
29:55
the beginning of this year AAPI is all
29:57
across the nation have been terrified by
29:59
the rise of anti Asian hate crimes
30:02
related to the corona virus it started
30:05
in January with dirty looks insults and
30:08
misinformation that Asian American
30:09
restaurants and businesses were more
30:11
likely to have a disease and should be
30:13
avoided but in the last few months it’s
30:16
escalated to spitting yelling and
30:18
physical attacks against Asian Americans
30:20
across the nation in new york and
30:23
asian-american women was simply taking
30:25
out her garbage when a man poured acid
30:26
on her causing second-degree burns on
30:29
her face and arms in Texas a man stabbed
30:32
three Asian Americans including two
30:35
children who were only ages 6 and to
30:38
Sam’s Club saying that he wanted to kill
30:41
Asian Americans and a Los Angeles a 16
30:44
year old boy was sent to the hospital
30:46
after being attacked by bullies who
30:48
accused him of having coronavirus simply
30:51
because he’s Asian
30:53
this xenophobia has been exacerbated
30:56
president Donald Trump who’s trying to
30:58
direct anger at China in order to
31:01
deflect blame for his delayed and failed
31:04
response to the coronavirus crisis he
31:07
and his followers have repeatedly use
31:09
the term Chinese virus Huang virus and
31:12
China plague to refer to cope at 19 even
31:16
though all the health experts at the CDC
31:19
and the World Health Organization have
31:21
repeatedly warned not to associate the
31:24
disease with a specific geographic
31:26
location or ethnicity due to the stigma
31:30
it causes in this case associating kovat
31:34
19 has perpetuated the false belief that
31:37
people of Chinese or Asian ancestry
31:39
are more likely to carry and spread the
31:42
disease and should be blamed for it
31:44
the danger of this anti-asian bigotry is
31:48
what led us in kpac to take action
31:51
immediately we’ve taken on President
31:54
Trump and his followers every time
31:56
they’ve used the term Chinese virus and
32:00
we’ve issued statements health profits
32:03
conferences and written letters to the
32:06
White House to tell them to stop the
32:10
usage of that term we’ve educated with
32:13
our incredible advocates and meetings
32:14
and town halls both large and small
32:16
local and national for api’s to report
32:19
these hates and incidents at the stop
32:22
AAPI hate web site and for the larger
32:25
American public to engage in bystander
32:29
intervention if it is safe when you
32:31
witness I hate incident and we’ve taken
32:34
legislative action as well two of our
32:37
kpac members senator Carla Harris from
32:39
California and Congress member Grace
32:40
Bank in New York introduced a
32:42
congressional resolution to condemn
32:45
anti-asian coronavirus bigotry that’s
32:48
already received broad support in
32:50
Congress we’ve also successfully pushed
32:54
for the inclusion of the bipartisan no
32:57
hate act I in the most recent COBIT 19
33:01
relief package called the heroes Act
33:03
which the House passed last month
33:06
this bill would reverse the terrible
33:08
national under E
33:10
recording of crimes by providing grants
33:12
to states to improve their hate crime
33:15
tracking system and provide more
33:17
resources for the police to respond to
33:20
these incidents but this bill is now
33:22
stalled in the Senate so we need your
33:26
help in getting the Senate to take
33:28
action no one should be forced to suffer
33:31
in silence and isolation that’s why I’m
33:34
so glad that we now have this video to
33:35
encourage a api’s and all Americans to
33:38
speak out and condemn racism and
33:41
xenophobia whenever it rears its ugly
33:44
head whether it’s a fighting police
33:46
brutality or coronavirus xenophobia we
33:50
must support each other and work
33:52
together to uphold the rights of all
33:55
Americans thank you thank you so much
33:59
congresswoman it’s much appreciated and
34:01
as I said before kpac has been a great
34:04
great ally in bringing this together and
34:07
we look forward to doing more work and
34:09
to being able to help with your work on
34:11
the try caucus so thank you for that and
34:14
now we will go to the last speaker just
34:17
before we get the questions from the
34:19
press which will be John yang who is the
34:22
president and executive director of
34:25
Asian Americans advancing justice the
34:27
organization’s mission is to advance the
34:30
civil and human rights of Asian
34:32
Americans and to create fair and
34:34
equitable Society and they do public
34:36
advocacy they do litigation they do
34:39
education and they do community
34:41
engagement quite a full plate there
34:43
thank you John and the floor is yours
34:46
thank you very much and thank you for
34:48
organizing this very important event
34:50
certainly we are at a pivotal moment in
34:53
American history we certainly stand with
34:56
black lives matter and stand in
34:58
solidarity with the african-american
35:00
community and the racism the anguish and
35:03
the pain that is being felt by that
35:05
community and we are in lockstep with
35:08
them and take their lead and many of the
35:11
structural work that needs to be done
35:13
and what we are seeing the Asian
35:16
American community the anti Asian racism
35:18
that we are seeing is just a symptom of
35:21
the structural racism that means we need
35:23
to do
35:23
with the structural racism that affects
35:26
all of us many of our previous speakers
35:29
have talked about the history of racism
35:30
and Asian mark what we are facing now
35:33
with respect to Cove in nineteen and how
35:35
its manifested itself and that is part
35:37
of what we have to take forward in the
35:39
work that all of us collectively need to
35:41
do one additional point I would make
35:44
about anti-asian racism is that this is
35:46
not going to go away anytime soon even
35:49
if we develop a vaccine for covin 19 the
35:52
reality is that the geopolitics between
35:54
the United States and China will result
35:56
in tensions that will continue to cause
35:59
a backlash against the asian-american
36:01
community as a whole and why do I say
36:03
this I say this knowing the history of
36:06
japanese-american incarceration during
36:08
World War two when Japanese Americans
36:10
and I have emphasized Americans were
36:12
incarcerated simply because of so-called
36:14
highs to Japan I say this also because
36:17
of the history of 9/11 when we had Arab
36:21
Americans Muslim American South Asian
36:23
Americans and Sikhs that were perished
36:26
in the same way that we see now and
36:27
murdered because of fears of terrorism
36:31
and let’s be clear we are living in
36:33
fearful times and this pandemic causes
36:37
us all to fear for our own personal
36:39
safety but we should take this time to
36:42
unite and not think of these divisions
36:44
that cause fears one of the reason I’m
36:47
so happy to speaking on this panel is
36:49
that frankly I’ve seen all of your work
36:51
my fellow panelists in these different
36:52
forms
36:53
I represent an advocacy organization so
36:55
there’s work that we do on the
36:57
legislative side with people like
36:59
Representative to representative Liu
37:00
that we’ve had the one fortunate work
37:03
with I’ve also seen dr. foo in
37:05
interviews that we’ve actually been
37:06
sliced together on with respect to how
37:09
far we’ve gone whether it’s from NBC or
37:11
other places and I’ve seen the work of
37:13
Brian and Kelly in the PSAs that they
37:16
put together so and that’s it’s
37:18
wonderful for all of us to come together
37:19
and I think that’s part of it is making
37:23
sure that we all come together address
37:25
at it from all of our different places
37:26
of influence to fight this racism
37:28
certainly it for the Asian American
37:30
community further but for the community
37:32
at large the other thing I would say is
37:35
about things that we can do in this
37:36
moment
37:37
is certainly as an advocacy organization
37:38
and again we often get asked well what
37:41
can I do and there’s a few things that I
37:43
would often first is what representative
37:45
Chu said which is if you are the victim
37:48
of a hate incident or if you see what
37:50
happened please report it there are
37:52
several websites that you can go to ours
37:54
is called stand against hatred org that
37:57
you can report these incidents because
37:59
if we have robust data then that allows
38:01
us to make that change that we need you
38:03
could take part in what we call
38:04
bystander intervention training give you
38:07
the tools if you are physically safe to
38:09
do so to intervene to do something if
38:11
you see an incident okay now sometimes
38:13
it’s as simple as saying hey are you
38:15
okay sometimes it feel like you’re up to
38:18
it is to document to video with
38:20
sometimes it might be saying outright
38:22
that’s wrong that’s racist you should
38:24
stop that leave that person alone all of
38:26
these things that you can do are things
38:29
that you can be trained to do that
38:30
common sense but sometimes going to what
38:33
other speakers have said maybe we’re a
38:34
little bit fearful of taking those
38:36
actions but we’re not sure whether
38:38
they’re right or and then on what I
38:41
might call the front side the other
38:43
things that we should be doing and this
38:45
all small but we should vote we should
38:47
take part in the census they are small
38:49
but they are necessary I say there are
38:52
necessary conditions to change because
38:54
we have to have Congress that represents
38:56
us and so those are necessary pieces of
38:59
change we need to have a census that
39:01
reflects all of us so that people
39:03
understand who we are as a nation but
39:06
they’re obviously not sufficient to
39:07
change you know part of that change
39:09
involves again the hard work the protest
39:12
the negotiations on the hill all these
39:15
different pieces that will lead to that
39:17
structural change that were frankly very
39:19
hungry for so again very happy very
39:22
honored very privileged to be with all
39:25
of I what I will call friends in this
39:27
fight for racial justice thank you thank
39:32
you very much John and now we’ll check
39:36
and see if there are any questions that
39:38
have come in that should be answered at
39:41
this time let me just give a caveat that
39:43
are on the topic we know that folks of
39:46
all kinds like ask asking questions may
39:49
not be related to what’s the
39:50
subjected and so Josh or Renato can
39:54
somebody let me know or bring up the
39:57
questions if there are some that we
39:59
should invite now or if not we will wrap
40:02
up hmm not saying anything in the Q&A
40:06
box if folks want to use the raise hand
40:08
feature we can unmute you and you can
40:11
ask your question hey Robert I have
40:14
another hearing I’ve got to go to you at
40:16
this point all right well thank you so
40:19
much that we again appreciate the time
40:21
thank you thank you
40:23
congressman Chu we will be back in touch
40:25
if there are further questions from the
40:27
press and follow-ups oh so if there’s
40:30
nothing else right now I want to take
40:33
the moments again to appreciate
40:35
everyone’s joining us today the voices
40:39
that have been heard before the voices
40:42
that haven’t been heard before and the
40:45
call from Kelly to rock the boat
40:47
together let’s make sure we do that
40:50
let’s make sure that we all take action
40:53
and let’s make sure that we’re able to
40:56
use the film and the tools we have and
41:00
let me just see that yes I’m just
41:03
checking to see that we’re able to close
41:05
so thank you all to be continued bye

