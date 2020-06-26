Leading Asian-American Voices Address Anti-Asian Racism

.
Previously Recorded On Wednesday 06/17/2020
Featuring Sen. Kamala Harris, our discussion of our new BNF documentary, “Pandemic of Hate” exposes racism and bias towards Asian Americans, which has surged during the pandemic and been fueled by President Trump’s xenophobic and racially-tinged rhetoric. Donald Trump has shamefully referred to the Coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” and as the “Kung Flu.” His insistence on using xenophobic language has led to an explosion in anti-Asian racism directed at Asian Americans.
And again, a big thank you to Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Ted Lieu, Rep. Judy Chu, John C. Yang, Kelly Hu, Brian Tee, and Dr. Chen Fu!
