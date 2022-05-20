Leading Change by John Kotter – Essential Reading for Leaders

Why do so many major change projects fail? This book has become a classic among management books because it clearly answers this question. Kotter starts by listing eight reasons why major organisational change initiatives fail. These are:

Allowing too much Complacency

Failing to Create a sufficiently powerful Guiding Coalition

Underestimating the Power of Vision

Undercommunicating the Vision (by a factor of 10 or 100)

Permitting Obstacles to block the Vision

Failing to Create Short-Term Wins

Declaring Victory too Soon

Neglecting to Anchor Change in the Corporate Culture

Kotter says that the most important obstacles to major change are structures, systems, skills and supervisors. He then proceeds very logically to give his eight point plan for leading change based on overcoming each of the mistakes above. The process he recommends is:

Establish a Sense of Urgency

Create a Guiding Coalition

Develop a Vision and Strategy

Communicate the Change Vision

Empower Employees for broad-based Action

Generate Short-Term Wins

Consolidate Gains and Produce more Change

Anchor the New Approahces in the Corporate Culture

He clearly explains the why and how for each point and stresses the importance of following this procedure in sequence and of not omitting any steps. Both leadership and management is needed in the process and he shows their different roles. The book is easy to read and the arguments are cogent. There are many examples and stories – though no proper case studies. Overall it is a highly valuable guide to the tough challenge of leading large-scale change.

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

Photo credit: iStock