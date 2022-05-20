Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Leading Change by John Kotter – Essential Reading for Leaders

Leading Change by John Kotter – Essential Reading for Leaders

A highly valuable guide to the tough challenge of leading large-scale change.

Why do so many major change projects fail? This book has become a classic among management books because it clearly answers this question. Kotter starts by listing eight reasons why major organisational change initiatives fail. These are:

Allowing too much Complacency
Failing to Create a sufficiently powerful Guiding Coalition
Underestimating the Power of Vision
Undercommunicating the Vision (by a factor of 10 or 100)
Permitting Obstacles to block the Vision
Failing to Create Short-Term Wins
Declaring Victory too Soon
Neglecting to Anchor Change in the Corporate Culture

Kotter says that the most important obstacles to major change are structures, systems, skills and supervisors. He then proceeds very logically to give his eight point plan for leading change based on overcoming each of the mistakes above. The process he recommends is:

Establish a Sense of Urgency
Create a Guiding Coalition
Develop a Vision and Strategy
Communicate the Change Vision
Empower Employees for broad-based Action
Generate Short-Term Wins
Consolidate Gains and Produce more Change
Anchor the New Approahces in the Corporate Culture

He clearly explains the why and how for each point and stresses the importance of following this procedure in sequence and of not omitting any steps. Both leadership and management is needed in the process and he shows their different roles. The book is easy to read and the arguments are cogent. There are many examples and stories – though no proper case studies. Overall it is a highly valuable guide to the tough challenge of leading large-scale change.

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Paul Sloane

Paul Sloane is the author of Lateral Thinking Puzzlers, How to be a Brilliant Thinker and The Leaders' Guide to Lateral Thinking Skills. He speaks and gives Master Classes on Lateral Thinking in Business and the Leadership of Innovation. @paulsloane on Twitter. www.destination-innovation.com

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

