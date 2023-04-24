Leading the Way to Work-Life Balance: 4 Strategies for Modern Leaders

The rise of remote work blurred boundaries between work and personal life. However, work-life balance is still a critical aspect of employee well-being. It may seem daunting for modern leaders to understand how to support their teams in achieving work-life balance.

In this article, we’ll explore four practical strategies that can be implemented in achieving work-life balance which can lead to higher employee engagement, higher productivity, and overall employee well-being.

Here are some key strategies modern leaders can incorporate when leading their team to create a better work-life balance:

Get Clear on Expectations

Start by understanding what employees and prospective employees expect in terms of work-life balance. By setting expectations early, you can ensure that everyone is on the same page. If their concept of work-life balance doesn’t align with yours, it’s important to have an open conversation and explain that it might not be the right fit.

Once you set the expectations, you must lead by example as your team is likely to follow suit. If you are working all the time and do not take time off, your team is likely to do the same. Whereas if you are taking the time off and are the first one to say “this is not my work hour, I will answer it at X time when I get back”, they will also do the same. By demonstrating the importance of work-life balance in your daily behavior, you can inspire your team to do the same.

Identify Issues Early On

As a leader, you don’t want to have a team of resentful employees who feel burnt out and overworked but aren’t telling you. That’s why it’s vital to have an open communication channel with your employees so they can express how they are feeling. Regular check-ins and team meetings can help to identify issues early on and ensure that everyone is working towards a common goal.

In today’s remote work environment, a remote worker management tool can also be a big help here. This can include monitoring hours worked, levels of engagement, and overall well-being. Data from these software can help you pick up signs of burnout early before they take hold. This will allow you to take action early on and ensure that your team stays healthy and productive.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Consider Flexible Work Arrangements

Offering flexible work hours or the option to work remotely can provide a strong sense of work-life balance. At our company, we allow employees to work on flexi-hours where they choose when they do their work, so long as the work gets done. This ensures that our employees can manage their work around their personal lives, whether it’s taking care of a child or running errands during the day.

Once these arrangements are made, encourage your team to respect these boundaries by minimizing calls and emails outside office hours. Be clear on when the exceptions are. Remind the team it is okay to snooze their notifications. This can help alleviate any anxiety and fear of work infringing on personal time, which will help the team create better work-life balance.

Incorporate it in Your Company Culture

Make work-life balance a part of your company’s culture by emphasizing its importance in all of your policies and procedures. For example, you could offer wellness programs or flexible work arrangements as part of your benefits package.

Even with flexible work arrangements and policies, it’s essential to encourage your team to take time off to recharge. This could be as simple as encouraging everyone to take their vacation days or mandating work isn’t done on weekends unless absolutely critical.

Work-life balance is an increasing expectation from employees, and providing it in a way that fits with company goals and expectations can be in your best interest. By understanding what your team expects, communicating effectively, respecting boundaries, offering flexibility, and using technology, you can achieve it in a way that ensures your company goals and employee wellbeing.

—

iStock image