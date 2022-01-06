Learn To Understand the Messages of Your Dreams in Just a Few Steps

We all have dreams at night. We see maybe hundreds of dreams every day, but we can only remember very little of them. In fact, sometimes we do not remember at all, or we remember only partially. It is believed that dreams have a sacred side since ancient times.

Some believe that dreams are messages given to us. Others think that dreams are visual stories created in the subconscious. For me, there are different types of dreams. We can exemplify these as prophetic dreams, subliminal dreams, or dreams with biological and chemical causes. Maybe the list goes on and on. The important thing here is that our dreams originate from our subconscious. Recent experiences embedded in our subconscious are revealed in our dreams and give us messages about how things are going.

What do our dreams tell us?

What we experience during the day, the emotions we feel, and their effects on our subconscious take the stage in our dreams. The way our subconscious speaks is done with images, and the spoken language is symbols. For this reason, the events that occur in our subconscious may not always be experienced in a certain chronology. So why does our subconscious show us these images? The reason is this, to inform us of situations in our subconscious. If we learn to interpret our dreams, we can learn to read our subconscious. When we understand the changes happening in our subconscious and the effects of the events we experience on our subconscious, we gain the ability to manage and change them. Sometimes, our subconscious mind gives us ideas and supports us. When we gain the ability to cooperate with it, we dominate our lives.

Understanding the language of dreams

It is extremely important to understand and interpret the dreams sent by our subconscious. The first thing people do when they dream is to look at the internet or books. But actually this method can mislead you. Because everyone’s subconscious is different and has different products. That’s why the meanings that are processed in your subconscious are very different from other people. For example, a symbol that has a good meaning in your subconscious may have a bad meaning in other people’s minds. It is the experiences we have lived and the interpretations we attribute to them that give meaning to symbols. Therefore, when we interpret a dream, it is the most logical way to look at what those symbols mean to us and interpret them according to the plot of the dream. Of course, we should also consider the feelings they make us feel in the dream. For example, the lion is the symbol of strength and struggle for me. If I am riding a lion in my dream, my subconscious is trying to tell me you have gained strength and continue the struggle.

Clarify your dreams

If we can remember our dreams more clearly, our opportunity to read them will increase. There are many methods for this. The method I would recommend to you is the “Dream Book”. Put any notebook and a pen at your bedside. Get into the habit of writing down your dreams in this notebook so that you can remember them as soon as you wake up. In this way, your rate of remembering your dreams increases day by day. This way you get a lot more information that you can interpret. There is also one more method you should keep in mind. Once you get the habit of writing your dream book, you should definitely apply it! Collect and analyze and compare your dreams every few weeks. You will be offered the opportunity to receive much clearer messages with different sentences.

How Should We Respond to Messages?

We learned to interpret our dreams. So what are we going to do next? Of course, after the messages and advice we receive, we will apply them in real life. If our dreams have given us the message that our relationship is in bad shape, we must fight for our relationships. Sometimes, our unlimited intelligence in our subconscious gives us holy advice, and when we succeed in perceiving them, we can make clearer decisions in real life. Let’s say we receive a message on monetary matters. We find its connection with our real life and take steps accordingly. “Our dreams guide our real life”. We should cooperate more with him and trust him.

Factors Influencing Our Dreams

Our dreams are affected by many factors during the day. The stress we experience, the feelings we feel, the experiences that occur, and important events are examples of these. In fact, sometimes the pickles we eat before going to sleep make our stomachs sour. Even that reaction can affect our dream. If we are dehydrated before going to sleep at night, we may have dreams about water until the morning. We drink water in our dreams, but we cannot quench our thirst. This concept of water will draw a roadmap for you on how to interpret spiritual thirst. Please learn this well. Another funny ending… Some studies say that if we eat cheese before going to sleep, we are more likely to dream. In fact, the type of dreams we see changes according to the type of cheese we eat. How weird, is not it?

A More Controlled Life

We have learned to interpret and understand our dreams and make decisions accordingly. All these offer us a more controlled life path. As long as we have awareness, we will have a great chance. We must listen to our dreams. Our subconscious has unlimited intelligence and deep wisdom. trust him. He is never wrong. If we put aside your guesswork and understand it neutrally, we will never be defeated. I wish you all a happy life. Stay with love and knowledge…

