We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Less Hustle and Loneliness: Supermarket in the Netherlands Has “Chatting Checkouts”

Less Hustle and Loneliness: Supermarket in the Netherlands Has “Chatting Checkouts”

The Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo has introduced slower checkouts for the first time in 2019.

by Leave a Comment

By Kontrast.at

The idea is to give customers more time not only to pay and pack, but also to talk to the cashiers. The aim is to counteract the rampant loneliness, especially in old age. In the meantime, 200 of the 700 "Jumbo" stores in the Netherlands have such chatting checkouts.

One problem faced by older people worldwide is loneliness. Family members have moved away, friends have died or fallen ill. In addition, hectic schedules and unfamiliar techniques and processes make everyday life more difficult. In urban areas, this is compounded by anonymity. Going to the supermarket means getting out of one’s own four walls. At the same time, everything has to happen quickly at the checkout. A quick greeting, then you have to quickly throw all the groceries into the shopping bag and pay – that’s stress.

Jumbo stores have “chatting Checkouts to fight loneliness in the Netherlands

In 2019, the Dutch grocery chain “Jumbo” tried something new. As part of a campaign against loneliness by the Dutch government, they installed slower checkouts.

According to a survey, one in ten people in the Netherlands feel lonely. Of the 1.3 million adults over 75, as many as one in three say so.

The government’s campaign addressed older people on the one hand, encouraging them to get out and do something. On the other hand, it appealed to everyone in the population to take a look at their own elderly relatives and neighbors in the house.

The supermarket chain has addressed the issue in its own way. The chain has over 700 stores in the country and has set up a “Kletskassa,” or “chit-chat checkout,” to take the stress out of paying and give people a chance to talk. The first of these cash registers was installed in the town of Vlijmen. The idea was so well received that the company has introduced chattering tills in 200 stores nationwide. In addition, chatting corners have been set up where customers can meet for coffee. The supermarket chain’s employees are also trained to recognize when someone is not feeling well – and to talk to them.

Previously Published on scoop.me with Creative Commons License

 

***

Photo credit: iStock.com

 

About Scoop.me

Scoop.me is an international news sharing platform.
We stand for a socially just and open society, championing tolerance, pluralism and social responsibility for all. This means we tell stories that focus on people. We report in depth on major interrelationships and try to look beyond the boundaries of daily politics.

International media coverage is dominated by a few large news agencies. What happens in our world is often told from a geostrategic perspective, where the well-being of the people usually takes a back seat. For instance, international reporting describes the development of southern countries primarily in economic or military terms, but rarely considers the quality of life of the people living there.

News about social movements, about the many fights for a better world with less poverty and more social justice are few and far between. Many smaller independent media around the world work to cover news beyond the powerful mainstream media narrative. However, it is challenging to cover all the important issues: each organisation has to write news separately in its own national language, invest many resources in research, and struggle daily to disseminate important news quickly and accurately. News and stories from one country often won’t even make it to neighbouring nations.

That is why we need each other.

Independent and critical reporting must focus on people and social justice issues around the world.

All articles are published under the Creative Commons licence CC BY-ND 4.0.

Find out more on Scoop.me. Follow scoop.me on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

