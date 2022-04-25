Lessons You Need to Learn From the One Who Got Away

How many times have you thought back to that relationship, that partner that you wish you had handled differently? That maybe, had you known then what you know now, you’d still be together?

It’s a common fantasy men play out, but it often does more harm than good. However, you can move forward in a healthy way that allows you to truly let go of the past and move into a better future.

The myth

First of all, I don’t believe in “The One That Got Away”, but now that I have your attention let’s deconstruct this idea!

The one—if they are truly for you—could not get away.

However, this person is likely the significant other who taught you the most about yourself, who you want to be, and what you want out of a romantic relationship.

That partner leaving was what you needed to experience for you to become the man who can hold the integrity of the relationship that he desires.

However, if you don’t recognize that this experience was meant to change you for the better, you’ll yearn for the one you lost, comparing all new people to them, setting you up for failure, repeating the same patterns that made your former partner leave to begin with in your next relationship.

Your evolution

In order to grow from that heartbreak, you need to ask yourself specific questions to identify the patterns, behaviors, and thought processes that you need to shift so that you can attract the type of partnership you deeply desire.

1) How did you show up in the relationship? How did you not show up in the relationship?

This is going to require you to be brutally honest with yourself. When you’re facing the things that are harder to admit or things that you know you did to harm the relationship, it’s easy to get defensive and justify your actions.

“Well, I would’ve spent more time with her if she would’ve watched the shows that I like instead of making me watch The Bachelor.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“I would’ve been nicer if she would have given me more attention and not worked so much.”

Whatever the justification is, let it go. When you can say to yourself, “I did this thing, and it created an environment where this relationship couldn’t thrive,” then you can learn, grow, and end that behavior.

If you justify, you’ll keep perpetuating the same behavior and experiencing the same outcomes.

2) Were you really ALL IN? Many people say that they were all in, but the truth is usually beneath the surface there were things happening that proved otherwise.

Were you comparing your partner to others?

Were you checking in with your partner to make sure their needs were met?

Were you reaching for porn before making an effort to be intimate with your partner?

Did you do things to poke at your partner or ignore them when they requested you change something about your behavior that hurt them?

When you’re not all in, it shows up as various forms of sabotage, refusal to change or grow, and the continuation of non-need behavior that causes your partner harm or pain or goes against their needs.

3) What would ALL IN really look like for you?

This is another question where you need to be blunt with yourself.

If you were completely committed to your partner and whatever it took to have a healthy, loving, and supportive relationship—what does that look like for you?

What are you doing?

How are you behaving?

How are you speaking?

What are the things that you do for your partner, and what are the things that you’re not doing for your partner?

Once you know what it looks like for you to be all in on a relationship, you now have the new standard to hold yourself to in your next relationship.

4) What were the biggest lessons around love that you learned from this relationship?

What did you not know or realize about yourself before?

What were the blindspots that losing your previous partner illuminated for you?

What did you learn about your own needs versus wants?

What attributes did you most love about your previous partner, and which needs weren’t being met?

While the loss of a previous love can be difficult, it can also be a powerful opportunity for introspection and growth. When you get clear on these answers, it will help you to build the foundation for a healthy relationship before you even start the next one.

If you’re in a relationship now, these answers are still helpful to see where you can strengthen the connection you have and show up as a stronger partner.

5) What are you committed to doing differently in your next relationship?

To fully answer this question, you must answer the other questions thoughtfully. If you whizzed through these in 5-10 minutes, you have not set yourself up for success.

However, if you take some time to really examine things and think about each question fully, answering this final question will be much easier and clearer.

Next steps

The most important thing to do now that you’ve reflected on the questions above is to let go of the past. Now that you’ve looked at it to get an accurate picture of what’s going on, you don’t have to live there or even go back and visit. It’s your responsibility and obligation to yourself to take these lessons and embody the changes so that when your person really appears, you can keep them.

—

Shutterstock