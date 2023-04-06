My wife thinks I’m a control freak. I reject this spectacular exaggeration. It’s true I can’t let go of control, but I’m no freak about it.

Just before she took off on errands I asked if she wanted me to ride along and supervise. She said, no, no, NO! She needs to let go of judging me. And I still think she could use some supervision. She needs to loosen her grip and I’m certain I can help.

Supervision is exhausting for control freaks.

Let go – 4 remedies for exhausted control freaks:

#1. Acknowledge dangers.

Stress. Control freaks go nuts when others stay calm. Inaction. People won’t act when the boss has his nose in everything. Over-work. You do too much when you can’t delegate. Strained relationships. Weak people love control freaks, everyone else says, “No.”

#2. Practice self-awareness.

Know your weaknesses so you can leverage other people’s strengths. Know the strengths on your team so you can elevate performance.

Combine self-awareness with self-acceptance. A person who is good at everything has self-acceptance issues.

#3. Create psychological safety.

Control freaks are volatile and judgmental. Learn basic practices that create safe places.

Find a way to say thank you in every interaction. Stop talking so others have space to contribute. Explore how other people’s ideas might work. Go with their plan as long as it isn’t harmful. Seek advice (and put it into action). Provide constructive feedback. Share your own weaknesses. Talk about things you’re learning.

#4. Extend trust progressively.

Trust people to act consistently with their history. When it comes to novices, extend trust progressively. Don’t hand the keys to the kingdom to the new kid on the team.

How are you learning to not be controlling?

Warning:

Distrust suggests people are incompetent – it’s subtle rejection of talent. Diminishers seldom thrive in leadership.

WHEN PEOPLE THINK DIFFERENTLY ABOUT THEMSELVES

Over the years, I’ve asked leaders to tell me about a tipping point in their lives. They typically give me the same answer. The question goes something like, “Tell me about a time when someone said something to you that caused you to think differently about yourself.”

Yesterday I asked the director of West Point’s Performance Psychology Program, Dr. Nate Zinsser, the tipping-point-question.

Trajectory:

Words are rudders. Conversations have trajectory.

Words cause us to think differently about ourselves.

Someone said something to you that sucked the life out of you. You felt devalued. Maybe, on the inside, you waved the white flag.

You’re less than you could be when you allow vampire words to suck the life out of you.

Admiration is better than complaint when it comes to transformation.

Something good:

Life-givers notice our strengths. Vampires notice our weaknesses.

Dr. Zinsser told me that his High School principal said he had more drive than anyone he had ever seen. That conversation is a lifetime away, but Dr. Zinsser still smiles when he remembers it.

Conversations that give life are about your talent.

Admiration lengthens your stride.

Negative magnetism:

It’s normal to notice people’s weaknesses, failures, and frailties. That’s why gossip is pervasive.

In order to energize people, you have to overcome the natural tendency to focus on things they can’t do.

The same answer:

10 years ago, I asked Bob Herbold the tipping point question. He found out he was smart. Bob grew up in a working-class family and became the COO of the largest software company in the world, Microsoft.

Someone believed in him.

