Let Go of This Mindset if You’re Serious About Getting Over Your Ex

I still like writing about breakups and how one can move on from their ex because I understand how painful it could be.

When two people break up, one is always getting hurt more. It’s no surprise that you’ll hear that kind of story where people became so depressed and lost hope in their life after the breakup.

One of the craziest stories I’ve known is about this couple in my village whom the man decided to call it off a week before their wedding day. She was in shock because there was no sign at all that he’d leave.

That was more than five years ago, and until now, she’s still not over him. She is mentally crazy, and if you go to her house, she’d tell you all her “wedding plans” and how much she wants you to attend them.

I feel sorry every time I see her, I wish I could help her, but the pain was too deep that she’s way traumatized to even think of moving on.

. . .

That one story got me wondering what truly holds people from letting go of their past relationship and finally moving on?

A therapist, Andrea Mathews, on Psychology Today, mentioned that,

“Letting go is all about facing and dealing with reality. Holding on is all about bargaining. Bargaining is a way of magical thinking in which we tell ourselves all manner of things that are not true, in order to keep holding on.”

So it’s clear that those who can’t move on from their ex still have thoughts in their mind that aren’t true.

If their ex left them for someone else, they still think somehow the ex will realize their bad decision and come back to them.

If their ex left one day before their wedding day, they might think the ex was having a mental breakdown, and it’s okay to give it some time. They hope the ex would make up their mind and finally do the wedding as planned.

Those are some of the unrealistic expectations that people tend to have when they can’t let go of their past relationships. You might be thinking that getting over someone is the hardest thing to do, especially when you’ve been with them for so long.

But it’s all about your mindset in how you see the situation.

There are five stages of grief that you need to go through when you just broke up. They are denial, anger, bargaining, depression, acceptance.

Many are stuck in the bargaining stage and never move forward with the process. Why? Because they refused to believe that there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

Some people like to hold into pain because they are too scared to face what’s on the other side. After losing their “soulmate,” at least the pain is all they have.

. . .

So the first step in getting over your ex is to actually be aware of your subconscious mind. Do you still wish to get back together with them? If after months you still have that feeling, that means you’re stuck in the bargaining stage.

To get out from this stage, you need to keep reminding yourself that it’s over.

“You can spend minutes, hours, days, weeks, or even months over-analyzing a situation; trying to put the pieces together, justifying what could’ve, would’ve happened…, or you can just leave the pieces on the floor and move the fuck on.” ― Tupac

I liked to scream my lungs out when I tried to move on from my ex back in 2019. I did it so that my mind could hear it loud and clear that there’s no way of us getting back together.

Even if in the future it might happen, that’s going to be another story.The story that I was currently in didn’t let me have my old relationship again. It’s over — period.

If that’s not enough, you can try out the journaling method. It’s always the best way to release all of your negative thoughts.Write down all the things why getting back together isn’t a good idea and how much more benefits you’d get when you choose to move on instead.

. . .

At some point, you need to talk yourself out from wondering the “what ifs” scenario again.Because if you don’t, then you’ll go back in the rabbit hole, and it’s harder to find a way out.

I always believe that we can move on from our past relationship just as fast as we’d tell our minds to be. Sure, it won’t be in a couple of months, but it doesn’t have to be in years as well.

One thing that you need to remember is that you have full control to heal yourself from that one breakup. It’s not the end of the world. It’s only a matter of time until you feel better and excited about life again.

—

