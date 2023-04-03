Let Go to Grow: 12 Lessons in Loving Bravely

A man can once so easily say “I love you” and not love you after. Because saying “I love you” is easier than showing love, or because he never truly or deeply loved you. Only you belittled yourself in that love. Mutual belittling in love is caring for each other. You were brave, but it’s a pity, one-sided belittling is not being cherished.

It is time to move on. Here are twelve piercing love quotes to accompany you to bravely let go and journey beyond heartbreak!

1.A love not advancing together will never lead to happiness.

You are not greedy and you did well enough. Love is not only your understanding and cooperation but also the other’s restraint. Love is not only your unilateral compromise but also the other’s silent adjustment. Don’t relent further if love not advancing together will never lead to happiness. Time to pause and then move on. Don’t keep losing yourself for strange reasons. Always keeping someone will only make you lose more of yourself.

The lesson:

Real love is two-sided effort and growth. Don’t settle for less, or keep giving yourself away to one who won’t meet you halfway. You deserve happiness, and to find it you must let go of the one who won’t walk with you there.

2.If he could make you happy, you would have been happy long ago.

He left while you are left behind. He was cruel but you still feeling regret. Or did you gather the courage to leave, then find you’re a coward as you doubt your decision was rushed? You regret past happiness, past promise words, and scenes in your mind on repeat. What frustrates you most maybe, if you two once were in sync, why couldn’t you work harder to get past later obstacles together?

The lesson:

True love is working through challenges together, not just sharing easy times. Letting go of the one who won’t do that, then releasing yourself to find one who will.

3.Whether left behind or leaving with a broken heart, both may end up heartbroken.

It’s not just left behind who are hurt, the brave who leave may also be wounded. Therefore, whether to leave or stay is not key to later heartbreak. The seemingly unscathed who so easily starts anew, as daybreak without effort, is his answer. One who leaves without effort likely never put in the effort before so feels no regret or sorrow.

The lesson:

Cherish a love to begin, but understand lasting love is a commitment to work through endings. Staying or leaving isn’t what determines heartbreak; how love is approached does.

4.Perhaps you were the only one who tried in the relationship.

You tried to make his casual favor seem deep. You tried to see your sorrow and loneliness as tolerance and devotion to love. Even when it comes to the end, you force yourself to think you must have done something wrong to lose this love. The truth is we often forget in deep sorrow: we didn’t try after loss, we tried our best yet couldn’t make love work. We didn’t lose love due to lack of cherishing, but because we cherished too much, we linger here even after it’s over.

The lesson:

Don’t mistake one-sided effort for love. Don’t linger out of a misplaced sense of fault or duty. The love that is real will be worked on together, not by you alone. Let go to make space for one who will meet you in the middle.

5.Leaving someone who can’t make you happy is absolutely not a wilful decision, but your most honest facing of reality.

See clearly, then don’t linger. Leaving a wrong love begins a true love. He is absolutely not the one. Once you see that, you regain the right to happiness. Life is long and you must look ahead. The one who will make you happy is not in the past, only in the future awaiting you.

The lesson:

Staying out of willful hope or a misplaced sense of duty will only prolong unhappiness. Accept the truth, though hard, you reclaim the power to seek and find true happiness. The one for you waits ahead, not behind.

6.You need not love so humbly; the right one will give you everything.

That is not the love you imagined. Even so, you did not leave because you can’t bear to. Indeed, you just can’t bear the love’s initial state, the moment you were happy and he was lovely. Each time you saw him come to you, you felt you were the happiest in the world.

You felt love is mutual. When he is good to you, you want to be good to him; or rather, as long as he is good to you, you will do your utmost to reciprocate; your relationship’s imbalance began there.

The lesson:

Real love is mutual cherishing, not one bending over backward to please the other. Don’t settle for less. You deserve full love, and to receive it you must let go of the one who won’t give it. The right one will love you as you love him, with all he’s got. Just say goodbye to the past and wait for that.

7.The wrong is not love, but the person.

Giving is not wrong; wrong is using our precious love to exchange with the wrong person. Those who need huge sacrifices and giving from us to exchange for love never truly wanted to give us anything. Only when we finally meet someone who truly treats us well do we see that is how love should be. Strong giving should receive strong doting. The one who understands you will never look down on you, only cherish you more for your giving. So don’t belittle yourself for the wrong one. Save your sacrifice and give to the future one who truly cherishes you. When you finally meet the right one, you will fully understand.

You need not love so humbly; the right one will give you everything.

The lesson:

Do not settle for imbalanced relationships where we give far more than the other person. Real love involves mutual cherishing and giving, not one person sacrificing themselves to please the other. It encourages saving your effort and devotion for someone who will truly reciprocate, rather than wasting yourself on one who won’t.

8.Tears should flow from feeling, not sorrow

No one’s love is as originally imagined. We must love while adjusting. On the “happiness” path we misjudge some people, and of course also mistaken by some. We learn not just laughter and tears, but we also surprisingly find laughter and tears can coexist. That is when long after sorrowful tears, you suddenly understand and laugh, recalling your then-brave self. All once brave for love are equally great.

The lesson:

Real love is not idealization, but adjusting to life’s ups and downs together. We misjudge and are misjudged, but a shared willingness to adjust and find joy again deepens love. Tears have a place but should lead back to laughter and joy in the journey shared.

9.Happiness is fleeting, true joy comes from growing old together.

While finding someone we like and sharing happy times is lovely, most couples do not “grow old together”. Simply liking each other is not enough; navigating life’s stages requires a willingness to learn and grow together. Only then can initial liking blossom into lasting joy.

The lesson: Real love is a commitment to learn, grow, and journey the long road together. Don’t mistake infatuation for the lasting love and joy that comes from choosing the journey, not just the feeling.

10.“Happiness” is not that unusual, nearly all loves that start

You managed and strove together to get through challenges, and again felt new happiness, that happiness is true “joy.” Loving happiness only needs two people, but joy must have two willing “to grow old together” to accomplish.

The lesson: Lasting love is not challenge-free — it is meeting challenges together that deepens joy. The start of love is easy; real joy is in choosing to journey long-term, hand in hand through ups and downs.

11.Your confidence is life’s greatest weapon

After this, you will fear nothing, knowing even if you stumble, you will stand again. This time even losing all, you have the most precious self-love. Put “loving self” into your life, and you have lifelong warmth undiminishing. One who knows self-love will not easily give oneself to ungood people or allow being mistreated!

The lesson:

With self-love and confidence comes the power to seek and find authentic happiness. You need to fear nothing in letting go of wrong loves by knowing even if you “lose all,” you have yourself, and that opens the way to gaining real and lasting love.

12.Loving yourself is fulfilling promises to yourself

We likely start by “loving others” to learn “loving self.” In post-breakup sorrow, the “loving self” consoles yet make you heartache, realizing you so mistreated yourself for the love, for him.

The lesson:

You can’t truly love another until you know and value yourself. “Loving self” frees you from settling for less than you deserve, and gives you the strength to leave wrong loves and wait for true love!

Photo credit: Morgan Sessions on Unsplash