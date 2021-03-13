Let Laziness Lead in Defending Against Drama

I have a confession.

I am lazy.

Maybe more than most humans, maybe not.

How about you?

Wherever we see ourselves on the sliding scale of slothfulness, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, laziness can bring one big benefit into everyday life. If we let it motivate us in astute avoidance.

There is nothing more annoying than mopping up any mess of our own making. Errors that could have been evaded. Confrontation that could have been curbed. Incidents that could have been intercepted. Disappointment that could have been deterred.

Anything we could have, would have or should have done to stop something in its tracks will play on the conscience, over and over. A constant reminder that we only have ourselves to blame.

This isn’t limited to major moments, it filters right through to the little things in life. From the cup of coffee that we know has been balanced precariously, before we watch it crash-land on the carpet. To lounging luxuriously in bed until the last minute, making ourselves late for work. We can usually see what’s coming. The writing is on the wall. But still, we choose to run the risk of repercussion.

As soon as we have heard, then opted to ignore that nagging voice of reason and its wise warnings, it will always sound louder once we prove it right. Berating us badly in that “I told you so” tone.

In the workplace, it’s often different. We may be more likely to take steps to suppress our impatience, and go the extra mile to avoid accident or error, but our reasons for doing so are crystal clear.

Risking reputation could be costly.

More people to answer to when things go wrong.

Professional codes of conduct may set stricter standards.

Expectations abound when we’re being paid for our participation.

We know that it makes sense to set ourselves up for success instead of dealing with the drama of any downfall. Laziness has helped us to learn that we’ll always expend more energy in any fallout, than in forcing ourselves to fend off issues in the first place.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But with the freedom of more forgiveness and a little less liability in our personal lives, comes an irresistible urge to ignore the inevitable. Languishing in laziness until reality bites, more problems present themselves and disappointment drives us to distraction.

We put off playing with the kids until tomorrow.

Dither over decisions that affect the entire family.

Stop speaking openly in case of awkward altercation.

Delay that doctor’s appointment for a few more months.

Procrastinate over paperwork that clutters the kitchen counter.

We tuck tiny tasks away in the backs of our minds and trick ourselves into taking time out. It’s only when relationships begin to run off the rails, deadlines seem to suddenly descend and chaos becomes out of control that we realize the effects of our avoidance.

There’s a coldish kind of comfort to be found on the couch when we know that we’re ditching our duties. But the opposite occurs when we can settle into the sofa, pleased that our priorities are on point.

One way or another, every aspect of life will always need nurturing. Either a little bit beforehand or a lot more later, so we are left with two choices.

Avoid pre-emptive pathways when we long to be lazy, and risk the results of our reluctance.

Or let the lazybones leader living inside us all, proactively avoid the annoyance of an aftermath.

That little extra effort upfront may be the lazy human’s most rapid route toward resting up and reaping the rewards. At work, at home and in life.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Mollie Sivaram on Unsplash