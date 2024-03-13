Let Me Tell You Something, We All Know

Hacks are valued, even cherished in the modern period. They’re as ubiquitous as podcasts and 24-hour news cycles. The truth of the news is the truth of podcasts is the truth of hacks. There are too many of them. News can be summarized in an hour show, generally.

Podcast quantity outstrips quality. Same with hacks. There aren’t truly that many real hacks in life. Most of them are fluff. The truth that we all know when we have accomplished anything beyond the mundane or mediocre: hard work is the only path.

For the most part, any form of achievement will involve suffering and a lengthy form of it. Then another form of suffering in endurance to maintain the achievement. That’s simply the fact of the matter. I’m like you. If I look back on my life to this point, any time I achieved some decent; I had to work hard to get it.

Probably, harder to get it, but still hard work to maintain what was achieved. And the drive, the motivation, the pleasure can be part of this painful process, but the main way through to a gateway of growth and expansion is a sense of duty.

Do you continue to grind or not? Do you continue to sustain yourself? These are more than simply questions. They are actionable demands. Do you choose to give up and fail or continue to build on the achievement before? Those are the real questions.

Again, there are no hacks to make anything of yourself beyond simply putting in the time, the mental effort to figure out the processes, and then grinding through it. You can get a dietitian, an exercise coach, a language tutor, watch as many YouTube inspirational videos as you like.

But it won’t do anything until you make a conscious decision that giving up is not in the cards or isn’t an option at all. Once you make that decision and push and grow, you’ve come to re-realize, bring out the depths of tacit knowledge, something we all know and often forget.

We have all the internal resources that we ever needed. As I told one mentee, ‘You never needed me. You had the internal resources the whole time.’ You have to forget all the external nonsense, including the idea of drive, motivation, and pleasure as necessary. You make a commitment and perform on the routine, the duty to your own oath.

Photo credit: Photo by Gabriel Meinert on Unsplash.