We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Let’s Bust the 5 Most Common Myths About Abolition [Video]

Let’s Bust the 5 Most Common Myths About Abolition [Video]

The concept of abolition can scare and confuse a lot of people.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Patrisse Cullors

.

.

The concept of abolition can scare and confuse a lot of people. Let’s debunk some of the most common myths about it! Let me know what other questions you have in the comments.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hey everybody welcome back to my channel
00:02
so excited to be here with you and i get
00:04
to talk about my favorite subject
00:07
something that i never shut up about
00:09
what do you think it’s going to be
00:10
abolition yes yes because there are way
00:14
too many myths about what abolitionism
00:16
is and what an abolitionist is and i
00:18
want a myth bust today anyway y’all
00:20
before we get started remember like
00:23
subscribe and ring that mud
00:25
bell
00:28
so before we get started let’s define it
00:30
abolition is about abolishing a system
00:33
in this case we’re talking about the
00:35
abolition of prisons police court
00:37
systems and surveillance to keep it
00:40
super simple when i say that i’m an
00:42
abolitionist i’m calling for the
00:44
abolition of the carceral system the
00:46
prison system the police system and
00:48
everything that surrounds it and for
00:51
those of you who are sitting at home
00:53
being like what the f is she saying what
00:55
is she thinking what does she want to
00:56
live in gotham right this is the video
00:58
for you a space where we get to explore
01:01
together we get to talk there is no
01:03
judgement here as a trained organizer i
01:05
was taught that we have to have these
01:06
conversations together and we have to go
01:09
on a journey together so let’s go on an
01:11
abolitionist journey today number one
01:13
abolition means lawlessness and chaos
01:16
this is probably the question i get the
01:19
most the question that when i’m talking
01:21
about the abolition of police and
01:24
prisons and courts and surveillance
01:25
people feel the most you’re around and
01:28
you know what i hear you it’s actually
01:30
important that we start with what the
01:32
word brings up for you if you’re fearful
01:34
let’s talk about that fear because you
01:36
don’t have to stay there abolition is
01:38
not just about what we’re getting rid of
01:40
it’s not just about getting rid of
01:42
systems it’s actually about imagining
01:44
and dreaming a brand new world for
01:47
example in los angeles when we were able
01:49
to stop the 3.5 billion jail plan what
01:53
we started asking people was imagine
01:55
what would you do with 3.5 billion
01:58
and every single person said that they
02:01
would build schools that they would feed
02:03
all the homeless that they would give
02:05
shelter not a single human being said
02:07
that they would put those dollars
02:08
towards jails and so we’re already
02:10
dreaming up abolition we just don’t
02:13
always name it that so question for you
02:16
what would your ideal world look like
02:19
number two if there’s no police how do
02:21
we actually hold people accountable two
02:24
really magical words transformative
02:27
justice transformative justice truly
02:30
means that we are working collectively
02:33
to both change the conditions where harm
02:35
happens and then transform those
02:37
conditions into healing conditions so
02:39
harm doesn’t happen and if harm does
02:41
happen we have a way to hold each other
02:43
accountable in a loving and firm way
02:46
we’re really asking that we stop using
02:49
revenge and vengeance as a way to be in
02:52
community but rather that we are using
02:54
dignity and care those are tenants of
02:57
transformative justice there are many
02:59
people who i know including myself who
03:01
have survived really harmful events and
03:04
i didn’t want the police to be there i
03:06
didn’t feel like they were going to keep
03:08
me or the people in my community safe
03:10
and so when we’re thinking about
03:12
responses to harm we should also be
03:14
centering survivors we should be
03:15
centering people who’ve experienced harm
03:17
who’ve experienced really scary and
03:20
traumatic things and oftentimes i’ve
03:22
heard those folks say the police are not
03:25
who i want to go to if i had another
03:27
alternative i would go to another
03:29
alternative in fact there’s no way that
03:31
the police can be a form of
03:33
accountability they are an incredibly
03:37
violent force and they are rarely held
03:40
accountable that’s all i’m gonna say
03:42
about that all right number three
03:43
abolition is too extreme we just need to
03:46
reform y’all how many wear body cameras
03:49
are they gonna not turn on police
03:50
training what are we training them for
03:52
to stop shooting us killing us and yet
03:54
they’re still doing it reform ain’t the
03:56
way it’s not going to get us closer to
03:59
healing closer to dignity closer to care
04:02
abolition is going to get us closer to
04:03
that and so i can spend
04:05
days talking about reform i can spend
04:08
days talking about abolition but i’ll
04:09
just say it’s so important that in a
04:12
particular moment we realize that
04:14
something isn’t working and the police
04:16
and the prison system it’s just not
04:18
working we need to do something
04:19
different number four abolition is only
04:22
about slavery prisons police i just want
04:25
to say something about this so while
04:27
abolition is yes about ending slavery
04:30
ending the police state truly that’s an
04:32
oversimplification because what we’re
04:35
trying to build as abolitionists is a
04:37
new culture a new idea around how we are
04:41
in relationship to one another how
04:43
government is in relationship to us what
04:45
government looks like what it feels like
04:47
how we’re treated every single day and
04:49
how we are treating each other every
04:51
single day abolition is a cultural
04:53
intervention we are trying to change a
04:56
punishment system and we’re moving that
04:58
system and also us ourselves
05:00
individually into a model of care
05:02
dignity love and humanity that’s it
05:05
y’all that is the end of this
05:07
conversation i hope this was useful so
05:09
grateful to be in community with you let
05:11
me know in the comments about other
05:13
questions you have about abolition i
05:14
would love to answer them and it’s
05:17
literally one of my favorite
05:18
conversations i have so please please
05:20
please comment you know what as i always
05:23
say stay joyful stay connected the
05:25
abolitionist we need you
05:29
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

