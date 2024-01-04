Let’s Resolve Together to Reduce Male Gender Violence in 2024

As we head into a New Year, I think it’s more important than ever that we try to understand why some men act violently towards women. Because it’s only when we can sidestep any collective shame we might feel about it and figure out the real reasons for their destructive behaviour, that we’ll be able to come up with effective ways to challenge and change it.

Here are some possible explanations for this particular type of violence – none of which are in any way meant as ‘excuses’!

At an early stage in human evolution, men experienced the natural world around them as highly dangerous, and to survive they had to confront and control it. Because women clearly have the awesome power of nature and reproduction inside them, for some men this evokes a primal need to make women ‘safe’ by threatening or dominating them.

In those very early days, any kind of vulnerability put a man at risk of being killed. Only the strong and more aggressive survived long enough to become our ancestors, and we have all inherited at least some of those characteristics, as well as an inbuilt fear and hatred of anything we see as ‘weakness’. Some men project this fear on to women and feel driven to ‘punish’ them as an attempt to prove their strength – to themselves and others.

Every baby boy feels at some point rejected by his mother, perhaps by being weaned away from her breast or because she wants to encourage him to be more independent. Often there’s no dad around to reassure the boy that he’s safe, even if he isn’t being held by a woman, and the buried memory of this painful rejection leaves some men with a lingering resentment and anger towards women> This, alongside a determination to never allow a woman to abandon him again, comes out as abusive or controlling behaviour.

Sex and orgasm can take away a man’s sense of safety, as well as making him feel ‘soft’ and diluting his sense of virility. This causes insecure men to feel exposed and they feel a need to get back a sense of control over their feelings and the woman who has ‘caused’ them. It’s no accident that, as with Delilah and Samson, Eve is seen as having robbed Adam’s masculine strength as well as his ‘innocence’.

We are all, at some level, in competition with other men who are also looking to make babies with someone, which leaves us feeling vulnerable to being turned down by a potential partner. Some men feel anxious about, and resentful of, the possibility that they won’t make the grade in this race to reproduce , and they try to ‘own’ and control a woman as a way to ensure that their genes will survive into the future.

I know these very brief explanations are only partially true, if at all – but my aim in suggesting them is to encourage an attitude of compassion towards those men who don’t seem willing or able to behave in a respectful and caring way towards the women they are close to, or that they encounter in the wider world.

With ‘good enough’ nurturing in their formative years, most men will grow up to be capable of caring and tenderness as well as strength. But if a man feels weak, and without a strong sense of value and identity based in his competence and capabilities, he may try to salve the shame he feels about that by asserting control over someone he sees as weaker, such as a partner.

And when a man is violent to a woman, he is also attacking the feminine in himself that he’s probably been taught to feel ashamed of, an inner separation which consigns him to a limited emotional life which can cause him to resent women even more.

Male violence must be exposed and prevented by any means necessary, but having worked with domestic abuse perpetrators, I feel certain that some form of counselling and support is much more likely to result in a change of behaviour than simply punishment. We need a massive increase in programmes which can encourage and enable violent men to reflect on and change their behaviour.

More men who are willing and able to accept and appreciate all parts of themselves as being ‘manly’ and don’t feel they have to hide the tenderness and vulnerability which is an essential part of everyone’s emotional well-being, must work together to create a world that’s free of the blight of male gender violence. I thank the Good Men Project for playing an important role in that process – long may it continue!

