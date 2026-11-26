My dear son,

The other evening in Finland, I watched the sun briefly disappear and realized something that unsettled me.

The sunset wasn’t doing anything.

It wasn’t producing, competing or proving its value to anyone.

It simply existed.

And somehow, in that brief moment, it felt more important than everything I’d spent the day trying to accomplish.

I sat there longer than I intended to. Long enough to ask myself a question that I suspect many of us spend our entire lives avoiding:

When did we become so uncomfortable with simply being alive?

I don’t mean surviving. Human beings have always been good at survival.

I mean actually living.

Because somewhere along the way, many of us quietly accepted an arrangement we never consciously agreed to. We began treating our lives as projects to manage rather than experiences to inhabit.

We wake up already behind.

We measure our days by what was completed.

We postpone rest.

We delay joy.

We convince ourselves that once we reach some invisible finish line, we’ll finally allow ourselves to slow down and enjoy the life we’ve been building.

But I’ve started to wonder if that finish line was never there at all.

Son, I want you to notice something about the world around you.

The ocean comes in and goes out.

The seasons arrive and depart.

The moon grows full and then disappears.

Even the earth itself alternates between light and darkness every single day.

Everything living understands the necessity of rhythm.

Everything except us.

We have somehow convinced ourselves that constant motion is virtue and that stillness is failure.

We celebrate exhaustion.

We admire overwork.

We wear busyness like a medal.

And then we wonder why so many people feel disconnected from themselves, from each other, and from the lives they’re trying so desperately to create.

I’ve discovered that human beings don’t break all at once.

They fade gradually.

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Not because they’re weak. Because they forget that they’re human.

They stop listening to music. They stop calling friends. They stop watching sunsets. They stop laughing until they can’t breathe. They stop praying. They stop paying attention.

And little by little, they begin existing everywhere except inside their own lives.

When I look back over my own life, what surprises me most is how few of the moments that changed me were planned.

I don’t remember every achievement, every problem I solved or every item I crossed off a list.

What I remember are moments that arrived uninvited.

A conversation that lasted long after it should have ended.

A prayer spoken quietly when I had no answers.

The sound of laughter coming from another room.

A hand resting on my shoulder when words weren’t enough.

The feeling of being understood by someone who saw parts of me I hadn’t yet learned to name.

A sunset that interrupted whatever I thought was important.

These moments did not advance my career.

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They didn’t improve my productivity.

They didn’t make me more efficient.

They simply reminded me that I was alive. And living.

And perhaps that’s what we’ve misunderstood.

Maybe the purpose of life isn’t to become more productive.

Perhaps the purpose of life is to become more present.

I worry sometimes that your generation inherited a burden mine helped create.

The belief that every moment must justify itself.

That rest must be earned.

That joy should be postponed until the important work is finished.

But son, the important work is never finished.

There will always be another email to write and respond to.

Another responsibility.

Another problem.

Another reason to delay your own happiness.

If you’re not careful, you’ll spend your life preparing to live instead of living.

So let me tell you what I hope you’ll do.

Walk slower.

Not because you’re in a hurry.

Because nothing beautiful has ever demanded that you rush.

Stay at the dinner table longer. I saw this every night in Spain.

Listen to the entire song.

Watch the sunset until it’s gone.

Sit beside someone who is hurting and don’t try to fix them.

Hold the people you love for an extra second.

Call someone back.

Look up more often.

Pay attention.

Because attention itself may be the purest form of love we possess.

There’s something I want you to understand about yourself.

You’re not a machine designed for output.

You’re a human being designed for wonder.

You need music.

You need laughter.

You need friendship.

You need silence.

You need prayer.

You need beauty.

You need rest.

Not because you’ve earned them but because without them, something essential inside you begins to disappear.

The world will try to convince you to move faster.

To do more.

To optimize everything.

To measure your worth by what you produce.

Don’t buy into it.

The greatest moments of your life will probably arrive when you aren’t trying to manufacture them.

They’ll appear unexpectedly.

In conversations.

In prayers.

In acts of forgiveness.

In ordinary afternoons.

In the face of someone you love.

In the quiet realization that, despite all the suffering and uncertainty that comes with being human, you’re still grateful to be here.

And maybe that’s the real miracle.

Not that we accomplish great things.

But that we’re allowed to experience this strange, beautiful, heartbreaking life at all.

So, son, when the world asks you to become harder, faster, busier, and more efficient, I hope you’ll remember something your father spent years trying to learn:

You don’t exist merely to survive your life.

You’re here to witness it.

To participate in it.

To be astonished by it.

To love within it.

And when the sun begins to disappear beneath the horizon, as it always does, I hope you’ll stop whatever seems important for a moment and simply watch.

Because the sunset isn’t trying to accomplish anything.

And somehow, it still manages to be unforgettable.

Dad

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Jeffrey Eisen On Unsplash