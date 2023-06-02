Letting Go of Women’s Approval and Validation – Keyen Lage

When you value what others think of you, more than you value what you want and like, life becomes harder and less enjoyable. Many men experience this with women especially! Instead of feeling stuck and hesitant, you could feel free and relaxed, at ease with women.

Show notes

Do you ever worry about what other people think of you or your decisions?

Seeking external validation and approval is common and runs deep. For most of us it starts at a young age, with wanting to be loved and approved of by our parents or caregivers.

But when you value what others think of you, more than you value what you want and like, life becomes harder and less enjoyable. Many men I’ve coached experience this with women especially! It stunts their freedom and cuts off relaxation and ease.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest Keyen Lage, is an Emotional Intelligence and Success Coach for men. After almost becoming paralyzed during a football injury in the NFL, Keyen started to look at life from a completely new perspective. He began to blend both his masculine and feminine qualities to create a life filled with freedom and adventure. Keyen helps people create fulfillment and effortless success.

In our deep and interesting conversation, we discussed…

The path for men to develop real confidence

How to experience emotions in a way that you makes you more centered/grounded

The cost of immediate gratification

Holding the masculine frame of leadership

The importance of facing what you’ve been avoiding

Keyen is a man who has been willing to face his shadows and explore his depths, without looking to others to fill or validate himself. It takes courage to do this and I admire his journey. When you’re done with this one, check out this episode on having the courage to speak your truth, so you don’t lose love or business, with one of my amazing mentors, Dr. Susan Campbell.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Links:

Connect with Keyen



KeyenLage.com

Connect with Shana James

Honest Sex

Website: shanajamescoaching.com/3ways

Curious what you’d need to become a better leader and lover? Take the quiz

For Women: Modern dating doesn’t have to be a nightmare for women

Bio:

Keyen Lage is a former NFL Athlete turned Emotional Intelligence and Success Coach for Men. After almost becoming paralyzed during a football injury in the National Football League, Keyen was able to start his new journey by looking at life from a completely new perspective. He decided to dive headfirst into mastering the relationship he has with his feminine side— a side that uses “ease” and “flow” to attract what he wants, instead of “forcing” and “making things happen”.

Since making that decision to mend that relationship with his feminine side, he’s built an incredibly successful multi-six figure, 1:1 coaching business. He’s travelled the world, built a life of freedom for himself, and lives life on his terms. Ease and flow with a dash of hard work is now the main game Keyen plays. He has worked with Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, professional athletes, and world-class fitness models, helping them find fulfillment and effortless success.

Check out Honest Sex, a new book author Shana James.

—

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com