Letting Our Kids See Our Failures

You may not know this, but the narwhal is a very literary creature. They have the horn on their head to help them turn the pages of books. So naturally, it was only logical to get a narwhal balloon to take with me to my book signing. As I walked past the crowds of kids and parents in the front of the corporate bookstore, they all stared at the glorious narwhal. I even had a hundred narwhal jokes to go with the balloon.

Until I went inside the bookstore and was informed that they had no idea who I was and had zero copies of my book. Incidentally, the narwhal balloon is a terrible emotional support balloon.

These things happen as a writer. You expect them. After all, the life of a writer is at least 50% rejection. But I will admit, it hurts when you are so easily cast aside. It’s humiliating and embarrassing all at the same time. And when you bring posters and a 3-foot-tall narwhal balloon to help bring attention to your event, that makes it a bit worse. But what I wasn’t prepared for more than anything, was the look my children gave me.

My wife and I thought that it would be a good idea to bring the kids with me down to the outdoor mall. They could shop, get some books of their own, and have a great 2 hours while I talked with people and sold my book. It was a family day that was supposed to be fun. The week prior, I printed up big posters to help catch the eye as well as an insert I would put into the books. 7 Unexpected Adventures to Take with Your Kids in Kansas City. An insert that was also on the poster.

The kids had seen how much work I had put into this. And they see all the behind-the-scenes of writing. It sounds good when people find out you have been on Good Morning America or in The Atlantic. It sounds fun, and it is.

But there is another side of that. It’s the side where you sleep on hotel room floors with writer friends so you can afford a conference and make connections. It’s emails that get sent first thing in the morning letting you know that a piece you loved was rejected. It’s countless hours of edits and punch-ups while you ask if this piece of writing is funny enough. Book signings are supposed to be the payoff until they forget about you and you feel like that guy trying to get anyone to publish just one thing you’ve written.

It’s tough enough to see the look of disappointment in your kids’ eyes. I think it’s even harder when they see the disappointment in our eyes.

As I did my walk of awkwardness back to my car, my narwhal blowing in the Kansas wind, this is what I thought about. My cheeks burned red as people asked me why I had a balloon. Then even more so when they saw the poster. I let parents know about the book and invited them to follow me for my next signing. But I also knew that it was small talk that would be forgotten about as soon as the word ice cream was mentioned. Also, I should bring ice cream to my next event.

When I got back to my car, I made a decision. Today is not about me or the book I wrote, as funny as it is. It’s about how I deal with a setback and disappointment. I have an opportunity to show my kids how to deal with failure. I could be mad. I could pack up my family and sulk back home. Or, I could salvage my day and continue on. People are going to tell them no a lot in their lives. People are going to forget that they exist. They are going to have to know what to do when the one thing they want isn’t within grasp just yet. My kids need to see how to keep going.

So, leaving the narwhal in the car, I headed back to the bookstore. I hugged my kids and let them know that everything is fine. Miscommunications happen, especially at places where the decision-makers don’t talk to the staff. And when it does, we keep going. So, I told them to go have fun and I stayed.

I was signing with another author, the amazing Rebekah Iliaf who is promoting her new book Champagne for One. I thought it best if I talked to her and see if I could at least give her a hype man. Or at least have someone to joke with. So that’s what I did with my best salesman smile as I watched all those families just outside that would have loved my book.

The kids had a great day, and that in turn made my day much better. I’ve always known that they are my rock, my home away from home. They are the inspiration for all my stories and most of my jokes. And if I can turn something crap into something they can learn from, then hopefully I’m a better dad for it.

I did actually sell 8 books that day from talking or from my little inserts. However, I made sure none of the people ordered from the bookstore. It’s petty, sure, but I’ve done as much pride swallowing as I could do for the moment.

The one thing I never forget is that I’m always a father. No matter what happens, it’s on my shoulders. It helps me set boundaries for myself, and in the best of times, turns me into the man I’ve always thought I could be. The narwhal and I will see you at the next signing.

Hopefully.

—

iStock image