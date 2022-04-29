Leveraging Literary Devices to Enrich Your Writing

On the 27th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we are digging deep, discovering the beauty of literary devices, the word helpers that expand, enrich, and allow us to extract the best out of word art.

We got totally nerdy this week and geeked out on some of the most well-known literary devices. We won’t bore you with the technical details but will say that these devices exist to help you reach new heights in your writing, so make sure you listen to learn. You just might shortcut that literary level up!

These three tips will help you understand how to use literary devices to pump up your words!

The personification of inanimate objects. “That chair had arms like a fullback.” Doesn’t that make you want to read more? Can’t you envision a squat chair with overstuffed arms inviting you to plop down on its cushions? Dramatic irony. Many people have used the classic example of Romeo and Juliet, but you can use this literary device in your current works. Have you ever worked and worked to reach a target only to have that gold ring ripped away from you? That’s dramatic irony. Vignettes. When authors share experiences we can relate to, teaching moments, and supportive stories, they gift us with greater in-depth knowledge of their lives and their characters’ lives.

Hilary went over quite a few more of these devices to sharpen your tongue and pen. All you have to do is listen and apply what you’ve learned to your writing and see how hard you can push it. But don’t be afraid to play with your words. Sit and marinate in your thoughts and see where they will take you. It’ll be somewhere great.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As always, reach out to your host, Hilary Jastram, for guidance. Go here → GBYPodcast.com.

Thanks for tuning in! If you like what we have to say, please share this episode, and leave us a review—especially if it’s a nice one. And if you really liked this episode, subscribe and get updates on upcoming episodes, as well as read all the show notes.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

Support Go Book Yourself by becoming a donor.

Subscribe to Go Book Yourself on your favorite podcast platform:

Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | PocketCasts | Breaker | RadioPublic

Music Credits:

Happy Excited Intro 04 by TaigaSoundProd

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6802-happy-excited-intro-04

Bright Hopes Corporate by MusicLFiles

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6352-bright-hopes-corporate

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

—

This post was previously published on JHILCREATIVE.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock