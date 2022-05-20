Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Liberation Is Jewish History. Let’s Make It Our Future, Too

Liberation Is Jewish History. Let’s Make It Our Future, Too

Jewish people should defend our heritage and stand up against violent injustices in our name.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Sarah Gertler

Thousands of years of history is a lot to capture in one Jewish American Heritage Month, which is celebrated in May. But an old joke admirably condenses it into one sentence: “They tried to kill us, we survived, let’s eat.”

Passover is a perfect example of this sequence.

Always a favorite of mine, this spring holiday passed a few weeks ago. Across the country, Jewish families gathered to commemorate the story of the Jews’ escape from slavery in Egypt with beautiful food and well-worn prayers and songs. Chanting rapid-fire rounds of “Chad Gadya” with my family never gets old.

It’s full of resilience and joy — but increasingly, it also feels full of contradictions.

Like many Jewish holidays, Passover symbolizes the Jews’ reverence for freedom, how blessed we were to flee our bondage. But its many mentions of the ancient land of Israel can’t help but conjure the injustices of the modern Israeli state.

Earlier this year, Amnesty International released a comprehensive report concluding that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians. It’s not the first human rights organization to do so — Human Rights Watch and the Israeli groups Yesh Din and B’Tselem have all concluded the same.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

These reports — and decades of grassroots advocacy — have made it impossible to deny modern Israel’s systematic discrimination against Palestinians.

Of course, in the wake of the Holocaust, millions of Jewish refugees needed a safe place to call home. But the land between the river and the sea was never the “land without a people for a people without a land” as it was described.

Since its establishment by force in 1948 — and especially its occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967 — Israel has demolished countless Palestinian homes to expand Jewish settlements. Millions of stateless Palestinians live under strict Israeli military control, while Palestinian citizens of Israel enjoy fewer rights than their Jewish counterparts.

For the 2 million Palestinians trapped in the Gaza strip, the daily denial of adequate water and electricity is compounded by the looming threat of Israeli bombing. In just 11 days of conflict this time last year, Israeli strikes killed up to 192 Gazan civilians, at least a third of them children.

These abuses stand painfully at odds with the Jewish history I know. Jewish people around the world should defend our heritage — and stand up against these violent injustices in our name.

For American Jews, that means demanding an end to U.S. military funding to Israel. As international human rights groups have emphasized, the $3.8 billion the U.S. gives annually to Israel directly funds the advanced weaponry it uses, year after year, to control and oppress Palestinians.

Every other country in the world is subject to human rights laws restricting how U.S. arms and military support are used. We must apply the same rules to Israel.

The beautiful thing is, American Jewish history is full of advocacy like this. In 1969, hundreds of community members in Washington, D.C. — Jewish and non-Jewish, white and African American — joined together on Passover to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s death.

This Freedom Seder wove together the histories of Jews, African Americans, and others who broke the chains of slavery. By reaching across communities it created strength, fortifying the ongoing movement for civil rights through age-old Jewish tradition.

We can, and must, do the same for Palestinians today. And at a time when far-right movements are on the rise in this country — threatening Jews, Muslims, immigrants, LGBTQ people, and other minorities — all of us need more than ever to join forces.

By choosing solidarity over fear, we can achieve not just freedom for some, but collective liberation for all. Like Moses with his staff, we can part the seas of oppression and move through them toward a brighter future, together.

And then, let’s eat.

Previously Published on otherwords.org

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: iStock

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x