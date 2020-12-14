Life and Latkes: A Chanukah of New Beginnings

“What are you going to be for Chanukah, Mommy?” my three-year-old daughter asked. She’d made a plausible connection to Halloween, which was still in the rear view mirror. I didn’t have a good answer and, to buy time, wholeheartedly endorsed her plan to be a fairy.

Chanukah eight years ago commemorated a fresh start for our family as I emerged from the ruble of a protracted divorce to build a new life in California with my daughter, Ruby, and my fiancé, Dane. Ruby did not yet comprehend the idea of being Jewish. This was the year I introduced her to the “Celebration of Lights” since the previous year she’d been too young to absorb it. Dane, who was not Jewish, would be learning about the holiday along with her.

To cement tradition, I made sure we lit the candles in the menorah each night. Sometimes it was a challenge to make it home in time from work, and Ruby got to stay up an hour later so we could reinforce the ritual. As a single mom, I felt the weight of ensuring that these traditions got passed on to her. Luckily, I had a supportive partner in Dane who cheered me on from the sidelines and made sure the candles were in place as I skidded through the doorway.

I recited the prayers in Hebrew, “Baruch atah adonai, eloheinu melech ha’olam…” when my daughter stopped me. “No Mommy, that’s not right.” She sang “Twinkle Twinkle Chanukah Lights” to the tune of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” which she must have learned at her uber-liberal nursery school. We sang her song, followed by the dreidel song, “Dreidel dreidel dreidel, I made it out of clay…” Then we spun the dreidel, with painted Hebrew letters on each side — shin, hey, gimel and nun — to represent the first four letters of the Hebrew words translating as “A Great Miracle Happened Here.”

I explained to Dane that Chanukah celebrates a miracle that occurred in ancient times when the Jewish Maccabees drove the Syrian army out of Jerusalem and reclaimed their temple. To rededicate the temple, they lit the Eternal Light with the only oil they had left, enough to burn for one day. Miraculously, it burned for eight. So, we symbolically light eight candles on Chanukah, starting with one candle on the first night and adding one each night until there are eight shining brightly in the Menorah.

After lighting the candles, I presented Ruby with a created-on-the-spot-because-I-didn’t-have-time-to-wrap-her-presents “Magic Chanukah Bag.” In my defense, I was a working mom who was not that organized. I liked to think it was also a green solution to all that wasted wrapping paper. Each night, a new surprise appeared in the Magic Bag. One night, a pair of Crocs with Tinkerbell jibbitz. The next, a sticker book.

Ruby said Chanukah was “when we lit candles and got presents.” I had mixed emotions about emphasizing gift acquisition to my already-privileged only child. Watching her reach into the bag, though, I flashed back to my own fond memories of Chanukah growing up.

My mother wrapped eight numbered gifts for each of us kids, one for each night. She left them by the fireplace next to a giant papier mache dreidel which presided over my family’s Chanukah celebrations for decades, our version of a Christmas tree. The numbered presents taunted me: “Guess what’s in here? You’ll have to wait until night #5 to find out.”

She filled the big dreidel with candy. A flap on a corner made the candy far more accessible than any piñata. To my mind as a child, Chanukah was superior to Christmas or, say Cinco de Mayo, because there were more gifts and more candy. No fat guy scooting down the chimney, an ironic adornment to a Miami home in any case.

We traveled to Florida later in the week for the big family Chanukah party. The delectable smell of potato pancakes, or latkes, drifted out from the kitchen, as a massive pile of gifts accumulated by the fireplace. A cluster of little cousins, many of whom hadn’t seen each other since the previous year’s party, ran amok as the excitement level reached dizzying proportions.

After what must have seemed like an interminable length of time doing boring things like eating and talking, the kids were finally told to take their places. Designated Chanukah elves divvied up the goods. Once all the presents reached their rightful owners, my cousin Susan delivered the ground rules: everyone must thank the giver of each gift personally before they could move on to the next one.

“Ready, set… GO!” A frenzy of wrapping paper and ribbons erupted as joyful chaos ensued. Kids bumped into each other to deliver thanks with varying degrees of enthusiasm and bewilderment. At the end of this Olympic endeavor, we settled into our nest of shredded gift wrap remnants to sing Chanukah songs and consume dreidel-shaped cookies until the kids began their slow descent into cookie coma.

It was a party well worth flying three thousand miles for. The previous year, I’d left the party in tears, a newly-minted single mom chasing a toddler, feeling lonely and overwhelmed. This Chanukah marked the end of a grueling year and the start of a happier one. I introduced Dane to my amazing, overwhelming and simply lovely family on the warmest and happiest of holidays — and it just so happened to be his birthday. He said he couldn’t think of a better way to spend it.

