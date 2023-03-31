Life Decluttering: How to Simplify and Find More Happiness

How have you been recent? Have you felt overwhelmed by the demands of life, career, and relationships?

Sometimes it seems like we’re being pulled in a million directions by expectations of success, pleasing others, and achieving goals. However, it’s important to declutter our minds and lives from time to time.

Here are some sharing for learning “life decluttering” and making more space for our happiness:

1.Don’t believe that you have to achieve success and fame to be happy.

From an early age, we are taught that success means reaching lofty career goals, earning a high income, and gaining public recognition for achievements. However, this definition of success is overly narrow and places excessive pressure to meet society’s expectations. Determine what success and failure mean for you based on your own terms, not just on meeting the expectations of parents, partners, or society. If you aren’t able to achieve some unrealistic goal, you still have the right to be happy, as happiness doesn’t need a reason. Not being successful doesn’t mean you are a failure. Do things at your own pace and appreciate the joys surrounding you and meaningful moments in your daily life.

2.Be selective about who you spend time with.

Humans are social creatures who need connection, but that doesn’t mean you can’t choose who to spend time with. As life goes on, disputes and conflicts are inevitable with some friends and acquaintances. However, you don’t have to force yourself to get along with people who stress you out or treat you badly to keep up appearances. Spend less time with people who drain your energy, and more time with close friends who support and uplift you. Being selective about who’s in your inner circle will make your social interactions more enjoyable, and more importantly, less dramatic.

3.Not to compare yourself to others or gossip about others ‘pros and cons’.

We like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to looking what others’ “daily life” are. With social media and gossip, it can seem like everyone else leads perfect lives while you’re being left behind.

In reality, behind carefully curated images, everyone deals with challenges and insecurities. Make an effort to disengage from excessive social comparison and a “pros and cons” mindset. No comparing yourself to others or judging their ups and downs.

While staying connected to friends and family is important, choose to focus more on your own journey and nurturing gratitude for what you have, rather than what others do or don’t have. This will help you feel more peaceful and less envious, excessive worry and stress.

4.Pursue goals that energize you, not ones that stress you out.

Having purpose and direction in life is important for well-being, but be careful not to pursue goals that overwhelm you or make you feel inadequate. If certain goals start to feel like a heavy burden or the main source of stress and pressure in your life, it is time to release them.

Let some overly ambitious goals go, and try focusing on more moderate and manageable goals that tap into your strengths and passions. Finding the right balance of challenge and enjoyment will make you happier and more motivated in the long run!

5.Know when to resist unreasonable demands, rather than just endure them.

It can seem like endurance and patience is virtues, especially in relationships and jobs. However, there’s a difference between tolerating minor disputes or annoyances, and enduring abusive or disrespectful treatment. We aim for a mutual understanding in any kind of relationship, not a one-sided compromise.

If you’re consistently having to swallow your anger and resentment to keep the peace, or if the other party becomes more demanding the more you yield, then endurance isn’t beneficial. Stand up for yourself and set your limits in a calm, firm way. While some compromise is often needed, don’t suffer for too long for the sake of others. We have the power to say no!

“Decluttering” your life and mind of unnecessary pressures and excessive thoughts can help you make more space for happiness. Do things at your own pace, nurture your close relationships, pursue goals that truly motivate you, know when to say ‘no’, and try to appreciate the good that’s already in your life.

Keeping these tips in mind go a long way toward coping with demands and finding more joy each day!

