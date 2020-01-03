Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Life Isn’t a Dress Rehearsal

Life Isn’t a Dress Rehearsal

Recently I attended a family wedding. The rehearsal — a great time to smooth out potential wrinkles — was beautiful and enjoyed by family and friends who’d traveled a great distance.

by Leave a Comment

Recently I attended a family wedding. The rehearsal — a great time to smooth out potential wrinkles — was beautiful and enjoyed by family and friends who’d traveled a great distance.

You’re familiar with the famous quote:

“Life isn’t a dress rehearsal.”
         — Rose Tremain

In other words, there are no do-overs; we don’t get a second chance at a first impression.

There won’t be another opportunity to live the same life I’m living now, so I’m giving it everything I’ve got.

What was the last thing you rehearsed for?

This post was previously published on Tuesdays with Laurie and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free


Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

Board-Certified holistic health practitioner, life coach, and award-winning author, Laurie Buchanan, PhD, helps you turn intention into action. A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, Laurie is a voracious reader, award-winning author, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist. Her first book, Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth, closes the gap between where you are and where you want to be. Her second book, The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace, shows you how to thrive, soul-side out, in and out of the workplace. Learn more at http://TuesdaysWithLaurie.com .

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.