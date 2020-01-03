Recently I attended a family wedding. The rehearsal — a great time to smooth out potential wrinkles — was beautiful and enjoyed by family and friends who’d traveled a great distance.

You’re familiar with the famous quote:

“Life isn’t a dress rehearsal.”

— Rose Tremain

In other words, there are no do-overs; we don’t get a second chance at a first impression.

There won’t be another opportunity to live the same life I’m living now, so I’m giving it everything I’ve got.

What was the last thing you rehearsed for?

This post was previously published on Tuesdays with Laurie and is republished here with permission from the author.

