Recently I attended a family wedding. The rehearsal — a great time to smooth out potential wrinkles — was beautiful and enjoyed by family and friends who’d traveled a great distance.
You’re familiar with the famous quote:
“Life isn’t a dress rehearsal.”
— Rose Tremain
In other words, there are no do-overs; we don’t get a second chance at a first impression.
There won’t be another opportunity to live the same life I’m living now, so I’m giving it everything I’ve got.
What was the last thing you rehearsed for?
—
This post was previously published on Tuesdays with Laurie and is republished here with permission from the author.
—
◊♦◊
Talk to you soon.
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan
Leave a Reply
.