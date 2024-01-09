If you missed the post on how to calculate your Life Path number, simply click HERE.

LIFE PATH 1

The Path of the Leader

As in everything, number 1 denotes the first. Your strong sense of individuality and positive nature assure you of leadership in all your endeavors. You can never be relegated to a position of subservience. Determination is the strength of your ambition, and it manifests itself in an authoritative manner that shows your skill and experience. Your originality, creativeness, and aggressiveness breathe life into your ideas and build them into productive form. You’re blessed with executive ability and can manage the organization of any business, group, or household with great ease and success.

You’re at your best when you start any project from its conception and learn by your mistakes. You stand on your own feet no matter how difficult a situation may be, whether in business or of a personal nature. You always make your own decisions and stand by them in spite of advisers who aren’t in agreement. Developing new concepts and methods comes easily to you, you would do well to capitalize on this talent. Extend yourself in all fields of interest because success is yours, no matter what area you delve into.

Unless it’s sensible or practical to do so, you’ll never walk the common paths, but search out new, more exciting ones, which will generally prove fruitful. There’s no need to repeat yourself. You can take the lead in anything and therefore new ideas are necessary.

Select your own assistants carefully for any project. It’s necessary to choose those that can do as you direct, inasmuch as your methods are bound to be revolutionary and require strict adherence to your instructions. Don’t allow anyone to put you off, change your mind, or interfere in your affairs, as your way is generally best.

Accept all responsibility without concern because you have the power to overcome all obstacles and turn them into assets.

The Life Path 1 suggests that you entered this plane with skills allowing you to become a leader type rather easily. Your nature is charged with individualistic desires, a demand for independence, and the need for personal attainment. Many of our military generals, corporate leaders, and political leaders are men and women having the Life Path 1.

When you display positive 1 traits, your mind is capable of significant creative inspiration, and it possesses the enthusiasm and drive to accomplish a great deal. You’re very good at getting the ball rolling; initiating new projects is your forte. You’re at your best when confronted with obstacles and challenges, as you combat these with strength and daring. This is both the physical and inner varieties of strength. With this strength comes utter determination and the capability to lead. As a natural leader you have a flair for taking charge of any situation. You have a tendency to do this, even if, at times, it’s not appropriate for you to do so.

Highly original, you may have talents as an inventor or innovator of some sort. In any work that you choose, your independent attitude shows through. You have very strong personal needs and desires, and you feel it’s always necessary to follow your own convictions. You tire of routine and highly detailed tasks rather quickly.

You’re considered very good company, friendly, good-natured, and a wonderful conversationalist. People like you and are drawn to you.

The Shadow Side



The negative aspects of your number encourage the tendency to become dictatorial and tactless. Diplomacy is always the best tactic with which to get your way. Being dictatorial will negate your chances of success. Hypersensitivity is another negative aspect that must be controlled. It’s difficult for you to accept criticism, yet you can be rather critical of others. Allow your better instincts to prevail, and you should be able to subdue these negative qualities. Selfishness, depression, and vanity are other traits that can mitigate your success. Your path will be one of great power and success if you accept the role of leader and play it with all good faith, understanding, and generosity.

There are several ways that the negative side of the 1 can show up. The 1 always has the potential for greatness as a leader, but they may fail as a follower. Unfortunately, sometimes you have to follow for a while before you’re allowed to lead and this can be a difficult time. When the 1 Life Path person is not fully developed and expressing the negative side of this number, the demeanor may appear dependent rather than independent, particularly in the early years. If you’re expressing this negative trait of the number 1, you’re likely to be very dissatisfied with your circumstances and long for self-sufficiency. This might be defined as the weak or dependent side of the negative 1 Life Path. On the strong side of this negative curve, the 1 energy can become too self-serving, selfish, and egotistical. Avoid being too bossy and demanding.

Famous People with Life Path 1 Include:

Steve Jobs, Maya Angelou, Drew Barrymore, Michael Bolton, Nicolas Cage, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tom Clancy, George Clooney, Sean Connery, David Copperfield, Tom Cruise, Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, Tom Hanks, Holly Hunter, Billy Joel, Scarlett Johansson, Magic Johnson, Wynonna Judd, Larry King, Calvin Klein, Matt Lauer, Matt LeBlanc, David Letterman, Tim McGraw, Jack Nicholson, Dan Rather, Robert Redford, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Kate Winslet, and Tiger Woods.

Life Path 1 Compatibility

The Life Path 1 person has a natural fit with Life Paths 1, 5, and 7. They get along well with Life Paths 3 and 9. They’re neutral with Life Path 8’s. But they find a challenge (or need to compromise) with Life Paths 2, 4 and 6.

© TuesdaysWithLaurie.com

iStock image