LIFE PATH 3



The Path of the Entertainer

Self-expression is your keynote. The sparkle and effervescence you generate wherever you go bolsters the morale of anyone feeling a bit low. This, plus the fact that you’re very sociable and entertaining to be around, helps you to win friends quite easily. With the exception of the rare individual who doesn’t understand you, or perhaps feels envy, most people enjoy your company and treasure your friendship. You do realize that life isn’t all fun and games; and though you enjoy them as much as anyone, you see things clearly and don’t waste time or energy on the unreal or ridiculous.

Intelligence and a very keen mind are your two great assets—use them well. You quickly and easily learn anything that catches you fancy; but once the knowledge is stored, you go on to other things, rather than delve into it deeply. This versatility is the foundation of the many talents you possess, which make it problematic at times to decide just what it is you wish to express. Enthusiasm reigns for a time, and you manage to transmit this excitement to others. Then suddenly your interest changes and you quickly go on to something else.

You’re used to, and enjoy, getting things your own way and doing exactly as you please. “What will be, will be” is your motto, and you don’t worry too much about tomorrow. This is fine as long as you don’t become so unconcerned that you neglect the things you should.

With your quick wit, the words you choose at times makes you seem a bit too critical of other people and their opinions. Take care, for you could unintentionally hurt those you love. Wit is an asset when used strictly in a humorous sense, and you’ve been endowed with a finely honed sense of humor that keeps you and yours cheerful.

Words—and your clever way of using them–stand you in good stead in any field where verbal communication is necessary. You’ll succeed in any of these areas without much effort on your part. Language and its use are like food for your soul. You thrive on intellectual pursuits and like to pass on what you’ve learned to others who are less knowledgeable. Music, dance, and the arts are very important to you.

Your greatest happiness is in loving and being loved. It’s an absolute necessity for you to be emotionally involved. Because of this great need for love, you’re apt to be a very good mate, always adoring, always ready to forgive, as long as your partner shows you the affection you crave. You mustn’t let this love become too overpowering or try to dominate the relationship because it could lead to the loss of all that you seek. Intimacy is extremely important to you and some of your relationships will be based on that alone.

Use your talents to bring joy wherever you go and in every relationship. Continually cultivate new associations and be cheerful, for this is your blueprint.

The Life Path 3 indicates that you entered this plane with a strong sense of creativity and wonderful communication skills. Achievement for you most likely comes through engaging your ingenious expression. A truly gifted 3 possesses the most exceptional innovative skills, normally in the verbal realm, writing, speaking, acting, or similar endeavors. Here we’re apt to find the entertainers of the world, bright, effervescent, sparkling people with optimistic attitudes. The bright side of this path stresses harmony, beauty, and pleasures; of sharing your inventive talents with the world. Capturing your capability in creative self-expression is the highest level of attainment for this life path.

Life Path 3’s generally live to the fullest, often without much worry about tomorrow. This can result in poor money management; you’re simply not concerned. You spend it when you have it, and sometimes even when you don’t.

The 3 loves connecting with people. The characteristics of the 3 are warmth and friendliness, a good conversationalist, social and open. A good talker both from the standpoint of being a delight to listen to, but even more importantly, one who has the ability to listen to others. Accordingly, the life path 3 produces people who are a welcome addition to any social situation and know how to make others feel at home. Your approach to life tends to be exceedingly positive. Your disposition is almost always sunny and openhearted. A happy and often inspired person, you’re constantly seeking and needing stimulation of similar people.

There is a remote side to your 3 Life Path, as well. This comes as a surprise to the native and to those who think they’re well acquainted. The 3 is actually a very sensitive soul. When hurt, you can easily retreat into a shell of morose silence for extended periods. Nonetheless, the 3 eventually copes with all of the many setbacks that occur in life and bounces back for more. It’s usually easy for you to deal with problems because you freely admit their existence without letting them get you down for too long. Because of your own sensitivity to hurt, you have a caring disposition and are usually conscious of other people’s feelings and emotions.

In romance, the 3 is an ardent and loyal lover. Relationships that don’t go well can leave scars that linger. Emotional experiences of all types tend to deeply touch the 3 with the associated drama taking some time to play out. Regrettably, the giving disposition of the 3 often attracts demanding partners. As with most of life’s issues for the 3 Life Path, balance in relationships can be elusive.

Your big test with a 3 Life Path is controlling your highs and lows. You won’t thrive in a routine environment or when you’re placed under dominating management. Slow thinking and overly contemplative people tend to frustrate you. You don’t function well with this type, whether you’re working for them or with them. Your exuberant nature will take you far, especially when you’re able to focus your energies and talents.

The Shadow Side



On the negative side, don’t allow intimate desires to negate your common sense or cause you to be promiscuous. Vanity and a tendency toward wasting yourself and your talents are also a danger, as is a lackadaisical “who cares” attitude.

For the few living on the negative side of this Life Path, a 3 may be so delighted with the joy of living they become frivolous and superficial. You may scatter your abilities and express little sense of purpose. The 3 can be an enigma, for no apparent reason you may become moody and tend to retreat. Escapist tendencies are not uncommon with the 3 life path, and you find it very hard to settle into one place or one position. Guard against being critical of others, impatient, intolerant, or overly optimistic.

Famous People with Life Path 3



Christina Aguilera, Alan Alda, Alec Baldwin, Annette Bening, David Bowie, Toni Braxton, Jimmy Buffett, Jackie Chan, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Bill Cosby, Kevin Costner, Katie Couric, Billy Crystal, Cameron Diaz, Vin Diesel, Celine Dion, Snoop Dogg, Mia Farrow, Bridget Fonda, Jodie Foster, Brendan Fraser, Melanie Griffith, John Grisham, K. D. Lang, John Lithgow, Andie MacDowell, John Malkovich, Liam Neeson, Daniel Radcliffe, Joan Rivers, Winona Ryder, Steven Seagal, Brooke Shields, Neil Simon, Kevin Spacey, John Travolta, Shania Twain, Barbara Walters, Reese Witherspoon, and Elijah Wood.

Life Path 3 Compatibility



The Life Path 3 person has a natural fit with Life Paths 3, 6, and 9. They get along well with Life Paths 1, 2, and 5. But they find a challenge (or need to compromise) with Life Paths 4, 7, and 8.

