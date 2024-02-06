Life Path 5: The Path of the Seller

If you missed the post on how to calculate your Life Path number, simply click HERE.

Freedom is your proudest possession and you’ll allow no one to interfere with it. This sense of freedom manifests itself in constant pursuit of adventure. Your natural wit, enthusiasm, and boundless energy make this possible.

You’re not always consistent in your temperament—experiencing great highs and lows—you’re sometimes docile and sometimes in a black temper. However, this variance of mood always implies a chameleon-like intellect that can match the mood of the times, advancing or remaining static as the situation demands.

You thoroughly enjoy everything that goes on in this great universe called life. Your interest, combined with your wit and sense of humor, makes you the center of attraction of any group. Words are gems you enjoy giving to those around you. Language is your currency—the means by which you express all you’ve learned and experienced. Though usually humorous, you’re by no means merely a clown. You take pleasure in serious subjects and express yourself well, but take care to show your mastery of language only in areas where your knowledge is complete. You can easily misinform people because your way of expressing yourself can hold them captive, and they often believe anything you have to say.

Making excellent use of all the senses, you’re sensual in thought and action. This results in a magnetic quality that draws people to you. Should you venture into subjects you know little about, you may find yourself in an extremely embarrassing position. Once made to look foolish, you’ll be hard-pressed to vindicate yourself and you’ll not command the attention you’re used to and fond of.

Sarcasm and humor—though assets—can also be weapons when used against someone unable to compete; someone without your command of rhetoric. Take care to control your thoughts; channel them carefully into positive areas to further yourself and your career. You have a tendency toward involving yourself in too many areas at one time, especially when your vivid imagination takes over. When you consolidate your thoughts and efforts, you reap the most benefits.

Be prepared for quick and frequent changes—moves and travel. Accept these changes with a spirit of adventure and keep moving. Yours isn’t a life of steadiness, in any case, so leave each place or relationship with no regrets. Seek all of the new experiences you can find and store the knowledge gained for future use. Learn languages and use them wherever you can. The ingenuity and adaptability you’ve been endowed with allow you to wring more pleasure out of every situation—giving you double the rewards.

The Life Path 5 suggests that you entered this plane with a highly progressive mindset, with the attitude and skills to make the world a better place. The keyword for your Life Path is freedom. In the pursuit of freedom, you’re naturally versatile, adventurous, and advanced in your thinking. You’re one of those people strives to find answers to the many questions that life poses. The bywords for the positive Life Path 5 are constant change and improvement. You want to be totally unrestrained, as this is the number most frequently associated with the productive use of freedom.

You may be one of the most compassionate of people as the 5 is surely the most freedom-loving and compassionate Life Path. Your love of freedom extends to humanity at large, and concern for your fellow man, his freedom, and his welfare, may be foremost in your mind. As the ultimate progressive thinker type, your potential in government, law, the military, and other positions of authority is unlimited.

You’re an excellent communicator and you know how to motivate people. This may be your strongest and most valuable trait. Because of this skill, and your amazing wit, you’re a truly natural born salesperson. The ability to sell and motivate extends to any sort of physical product, all the way through to whatever ideas or concepts you embrace.

You loathe boring work, and chafe at mundane tasks. It’s important for you to find a job that provides thought-provoking responsibilities. You do best dealing with people, but the important thing is that you have the flexibility to express yourself at all times. You have an innate ability to think through complex matters and analyze them quickly, and then be off-and-running onto a new challenge. Generally speaking, the number 5 personality is rather happy-go-lucky—living for today—and not over-worried about tomorrow.

A love of adventure dominates your life. This may take the form of mental or physical manifestation, but in either case, you thrill to the chance for exploration and blazing new trails. As a Life Path 5, you belong to a group considered the most worldly and traveled. Clearly, you’re not one to pass up a good adventure. You have a healthy dose of the risk-taker in your makeup; the conservative approach stands in second place.

In romance, you hate to be tied down and restricted. This doesn’t at all mean that you’re unfaithful or promiscuous. It means that a good partner for you needs to understand your nature. A relationship based on jealousy and having tight reigns isn’t going to work for you—at all. A partner who understands your need to be free and trusted will find you trustworthy, even if you aren’t constantly available and totally dutiful. It’s important for you to mix with like-minded people, and to spend less time with those who are constraining and demanding.

The Shadow Side



Your shadow-side encourages fickleness, jealousy, depression, and a vicious temper. You also make impulsive decisions that can be harmful. You tend more toward doing exactly what you want, rather than what’s good for you. Your constant need for change in relationships, jobs, homes, and other areas often leaves you out on a limb, and you find yourself having to start all over again.

People with a 5 Life Path generally become writers, actors, linguists, or “front” people involved in advertising, public relations—anything that deals with words or discussions. Knowing this helps you to save every tidbit of knowledge you glean from life and use it in one way or another in the above professions.

If you’re living on the negative side of the Life Path 5, you’re apt to be multi-talented, but suffer from a lack of direction that results in confusion surrounding your ambition. Restless, discontent, and impulsive, you may bounce from one job to the next without accomplishing much. A negative Life Path 5 can become irresponsible in tasks and decisions concerning home and business. The total pursuit of sensation and adventure can result in a Life Pat 5 that self-indulgent and totally unaware of the feelings of those around them.

Famous People with Life Path 5



Gillian Anderson, Ursula Andress, Lauren Bacall, Jon Bon Jovi, Christie Brinkley, Courteney Cox, Jeff Daniels, Ellen Degeneres, Michael J. Fox, David Hasselhoff, Ron Howard, Jeremy Irons, Alan Jackson, Mick Jagger, Don Johnson, Angelina Jolie, Martin Lawrence, Penny Marshall, Steve Martin, Bette Midler, Willie Nelson, Wayne Newton, Conan O’Brien, Sean Penn, Dennis Quaid, Burt Reynolds, Christina Ricci, J.K. Rowling, Claudia Schiffer, Steven Spielberg, Billy Bob Thornton, Uma Thurman, Tina Turner, Liv Tyler, Denzel Washington, and Sigourney Weaver.

Life Path 5 Compatibility



The Life Path 5 person has a natural fit with Life Paths 1, 5, and 7. They get along well with Life Paths 3 and 9. They’re neutral with Life Path 8, but they find a challenge (or need to compromise) with Life Paths 2, 4, and 6.

© TuesdaysWithLaurie.com

iStock image