Life Path 8: The Path of the Warrior

If you missed the post on how to calculate your Life Path number, simply click HERE.

You’re gifted with natural leadership and the capacity to accumulate great wealth—should you so desire. You attract financial success more than any other Life Path, but effort is required—should you so desire.

You have the capacity for management in all areas of life, especially in business and financial matters—should you so desire.

Fame, power, and fortune are the three corners of your crown—should you so desire.

A great connoisseur of the finer things in life, you especially appreciate the arts—visual, performing, language, and culinary. Your home is generally a showplace of your interests, yet it expresses the warmth of your personality and charm.

You understand the material world and intuitively know what makes virtually any enterprise work. Your talent lies with the greater vision, its purpose, and long-range goals. You possess the ability to inspire people to join you in your quest—should you so desire.

Business, finance, real estate, law, science (particularly history, archeology, and physics), publishing, and the management of large institutions are among the vocational fields that suit you best. You’re naturally attracted to positions of influence and leadership—politics, social work, and teaching are among the many other areas where your abilities can shine—should you so desire.

As a leader and a teacher—a person who influences—those in your sphere of influence need your continual guidance, inspiration, and encouragement. You must prod them into action and direct them along the lines of your vision.

With such ability, you’d do well to align yourself with large groups or organizations; the larger the group, the larger your rewards, whether financial or spiritual. A great sense of what is right helps you to direct your efforts. Your interest in philanthropic organizations can be extremely useful to them because you have the ability to draw to them what many others can’t—accomplishing so much more.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You’re very perceptive and understand human nature. As such, you have profound sympathy for people less fortunate than you. Courage is one of your greatest assets and you display it often in fighting for equal rights for all mankind. The underdog is your pet project. Your lifetime is spent in lending a hand to anyone who needs it, and that which is given is always returned many-fold.

Material things will be yours without much effort—should you so desire—but your happiness will also be spiritual in the knowledge that you’ve accomplished something unique by sheer dint of your ability.

The Life Path 8 suggests that you entered this plane armed to lead, direct, organize, and govern. You’re endowed with tremendous potential for conceiving far-reaching schemes and ideas, and also possess the tenacity and independence to follow them through to completion. In short, you were born to be an executive.

You know how to manage yourself and your environment. Your ability to judge the character and potential of the people around you is an asset. Your inspirational quality goes a long way toward engaging them in your endeavors—a special trait not to be overlooked.

The Life Path 8 produces many powerful, confident, and materially successful people. A large part of their success comes from how hard they work. Take care, this Life Path is the most prone to producing workaholics. You may be very much in love, but watch that you’re not too busy and preoccupied to show it. You must make time for love and nurture it.

The Shadow Side



The negative 8 can be dictatorial and often suppresses the enthusiasm and efforts of fellow members of the environment. The strength of their own personality can exclude close feelings for other people with whom they come in contact.

Material gains and rewards often become issues of utmost importance, even to the neglect of family, home, and peace of mind. Dedication to success can become an obsession.

Emotional feelings are often suppressed by the negative 8, resulting in isolation and loneliness. All Life Path 8 people must avoid discounting the opinions of others.

Famous People with Life Path 8



Giorgio Armani, Neil Armstrong, Warren Beatty, Kate Beckinsale, Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Naomi Campbell, Deepak Chopra, Cindy Crawford, Penelope Cruz, Matt Damon, Ted Danson, Hilary Duff, Bob Dylan, Jane Fonda, Aretha Franklin, Andy Garcia, Richard Gere, Gene Hackman, Faith Hill, Philip Enrique Iglesias, Tommy Lee Jones, Nathan Lane, Dylan McDermott, Sarah McLachlan, Paul Newman, Natasha Richardson, Diane Sawyer, David Schwimmer, Martin Scorsese, Elisabeth J. Shue, Martha Stewart, Ben Stiller, Oliver Stone, Barbara Streisand, Elizabeth Taylor, Robin Williams, and Yanni.

Life Path 8 Compatibility



The Life Path 8 person has a natural fit the Life Paths 2, 4, and 8. They get along well with Life Path 6. They’re neutral with Life Paths 1 and 5. But they find a challenge (or need to compromise) with Life Paths 3, 7, and 9.

© TuesdaysWithLaurie.com

iStock image