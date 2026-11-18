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Most of us think that mornings are stressful because we have too much to do.

But that’s only part of the problem.

The biggest issue is not knowing where to begin the day.

We wake up with a to-do list already in our heads. We shuffle through a dozen decisions before we even get to our morning coffee. (For me, it’s Coke.)

That leaves us mentally exhausted before we even start.

The simplest solution is to decide what you’ll do first in the morning before you go to bed.

You see, your brain likes things to be clear. When you know what comes first, second, third, and so on, you’ve made a decision.

You’re not spending the morning worrying about making decisions. Instead, you’re moving directly into the first thing you decided to do.

When you wake up and take action right away instead of drowning in decisions, the rest of the day feels easier from the start.

It’s like laying out your clothes the night before. You eliminate one decision, and the next step is obvious.

Don’t make vague decisions like:

Be productive.

Work on projects.

Get organized.

…

Make your decisions specific:

Finish the first page of a report.

Call the insurance company.

Fold one load of laundry.

Spend 15 minutes on a writing project.

Review today’s calendar.

…

The more specific it is, the easier it is to accomplish.

Some reasons why this is good:

• It reduces decision fatigue in the morning.

• It keeps you from getting lost in scrolling or busywork.

• It turns mornings from “chaos” into “I already know step one.”

• It builds a sense of momentum quickly, which often makes the rest of the day smoother.

• It helps you close the current day with a plan, instead of open loops.

The best thing you can do is try to make this a habit.

At the end of the day, take a second and ask yourself what you want to do the first thing in the morning. Try to write it down on a sticky note or on a planner or your phone. You can even keep a notebook by your bed.

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When your morning starts stressful, the day will usually be stressful too. Give yourself a little gift: a clear starting point in the morning.

Sometimes feeling more organized isn’t about doing more.

It’s simply about knowing what comes first.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Oveth Martinez on Unsplash