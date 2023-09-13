Lifelong Learning as a Lifestyle: The #1 Habit Successful People Have in Common

There are two main reasons why some people are more successful than others. First, they are constantly learning new things. Second, they are open to learning new things.

Lifelong learning is a concept that first emerged in the 1990s, but it has been around for much longer. The idea behind lifelong learning is that people should continue to learn throughout their lives.

This can take many forms, including structured education and self-learning experiences like reading books, exploring new hobbies, pursuing personal projects and interacting with people smarter than you.

The most important thing is that you are engaged in something you enjoy. Doing so makes you more likely to stick with it and see results.

Today, more than ever, continuous learning isn’t just a nice-to-have — it’s an essential life skill that will keep you relevant and successful throughout your life. It opens up new opportunities, increases your value and allows you to grow in ways you never thought possible.

In a rapidly changing world, knowledge is growing faster than the application of wisdom. There’s so much information that we can’t possibly keep up with it all. But you can filter your knowledge sources to learn relevant or evergreen skills for life.

Learning is one of the most important skills you can have as a human being. Fortunately, learning doesn’t end after formal education. Never let your beliefs and assumptions interefere with you self-learning.

Jim Rohn explains the importance of wealth beautifully, “Learning is the beginning of wealth. Learning is the beginning of health. Learning is the beginning of spirituality. Searching and learning is where the miracle process all begins.”

Successful people are constantly learning — not just about one subject, but almost everything. They use nearly every opportunity to update their beliefs, assumptions and perceptions.

“I was raised by books. Books, and then my parents,” Elon Musk once said.

Developing your mind is important because it keeps your brain active. The more effort you put into keeping your brain stimulated and challenging it with new information, the healthier it gets.

A little learning every day is the best way to stack evergreen skills for life

“The purpose of learning is growth, and our minds, unlike our bodies, can continue growing as we continue to live.” — Mortimer Adler

Becoming a learner doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s something that anyone can do with ease at any stage of life.

Slowly incorporating habits into your everyday routine will make you hungry for knowledge and information without even noticing it.

Learning isn’t just about reading books. It’s also about finding new ways to grow your mind, expand your skills, and feed your curiosity.

The key is taking that first step and making learning a priority in your life. Once you do, you’ll see how easy it is to become a learner for life.

“The #1 habit successful people share with me is this: They read books to learn. They do it often and with joy. It’s cheap (or free, at the library or online) and portable and specific,” writes Seth Godin.

Education shouldn’t end in the classroom. Learning is a lifelong pursuit. “Knowledge, which is acquired under compulsion, obtains no hold on the mind,” Plato said.

How much of what you learned at school do you remember? Ninety percent of what I know and apply in life is through self-learning.

“Self-education is, I firmly believe, the only kind of education there is,” says Isaac Asimov

As knowledge and technology continue to advance, the need for lifelong learners becomes even more important.

Lifelong learning doesn’t have to be hard. You can start small and choose to learn something new daily.

Start with books you enjoy. If you want to learn from smart people, read biographies — choose someone you admire or an influential person whose life you want to know more about. Allow your curiosity to the way.

Make lifelong learning a lifestyle choice

“I have never let my schooling interfere with my education,” Mark Twain said.

Excelling in anything means continuing to develop your skills. It means refining your abilities and knowledge so you can tackle new challenges every day and excel at them.

Learning isn’t something you do because it’s convenient or because someone tells you to; it’s something you do because you want to.

Fortunately, the world is full of opportunities to learn almost anything you need to know to become a better person.

The most successful people are learning all the time.

“The unsuccessful person is burdened by learning and prefers to walk down familiar paths. Their distaste for learning stunts their growth and limits their influencem,” argues John C. Maxwell.

Whether it’s through books, courses, podcasts, documentaries, events, or conversations with other people, there are plenty of ways to follow your curiosity or pick new skills daily.

Benjamin Franklin is right, “An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest.” As you progress through your life, take the time to reflect on how you can improve to reach your full potential — making this a priority can open up new possibilities for yourself.

—

This post was previously published on Thomas Oppong’s blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Dating Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Dating Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock