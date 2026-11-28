In this interview, Scott Douglas Jacobsen and Lisa Evseeva discuss Ukraine’s overlooked historic buildings, reconstruction during repeated attacks, and the erasure of urban memory. Evseeva reflects on Nova Kakhovka’s architectural identity, community heritage, and her family’s evacuation after Russia’s invasion.

Lisa Evseeva is an architect from Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, who coordinates documentation of cultural heritage losses at the Ukrainian Heritage Monitoring Lab (HeMo). She co-founded the Nova Kakhovka Cultural Heritage Preservation Society and researched the city’s distinctive historic architectural centre.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: Okay, so in 2025 there was a big report published. Twelve hundred-ish documented sites or damaged buildings in Ukraine as a whole. What were the major findings about those 1,200 damaged buildings, other than the fact that there were a staggering 1,200 damaged buildings?

Lisa Evseeva: Yes, the Ministry of Culture counted only listed heritage. We have a big problem with our list of heritage. Our perspective is wider. We’re architects from the field, and before the war we were working with this heritage.

We work more widely. In our consolidated list of damaged heritage, we now have almost 7,000 heritage sites and cultural infrastructure buildings. It’s not like a hundred and something. In our state heritage list, there are a lot of Soviet monuments. Heritage such as Polish or Jewish heritage, or Ukrainian architecture, is underrepresented, because the list was put together in the Soviet period. We were in the process of rethinking this list, and we have a lot of heritage outside the official list.

Jacobsen: You bomb a site, as a Russian military person, that is a heritage site for Ukraine. Your team comes in. They document it, photograph it, bring in an architect. Those things get recorded, analyzed, preserved. How long does it take to repair one of these heritage sites? What’s the timeline?

Evseeva: Reconstruction. It totally depends on the kind of damage. In most cases, it’s broken glass, damage to the windows or doors from the blast wave. In that case, it’s some days. If it’s a building where people live, housing, it’s some days. But if it’s more difficult destruction, structural damage, and it’s a heritage site, it can take years. I can say that we have fully repaired some sites.

We’ve documented some heritage sites more than three times because of repeated attacks on them. To rebuild, to renew, to restore these buildings is not a priority until the end of the war. HeMo is working on some projects, like in Lviv at a UNESCO World Heritage site, but that’s work with stained glass, with protection after the drone attack in March of this year. When it comes to repair and future protection, it’s possible. But to renew a building in the face of repeated attacks, it’s not possible. It’s not quick.

We have to prepare a lot of documentation before any restoration. There aren’t enough architects, not enough experts in Ukraine now, because a lot of our architects are in the armed forces, and a lot are abroad. Repairing Ukraine is not a quick process. It’s not days. It’s years and years and years.

Jacobsen: In Suspilne, you made a comment about individual landmarks. That’s one loss, but many surrounding buildings can be damaged, not just the main building. The familiar look of the street can change. What are the implications for cultural heritage, for cultural loss, when the space around a heritage building is no longer in its familiar condition?

Evseeva: Yes, we’re always talking about it, because understanding the heritage fabric, the heritage surroundings, is very important. For local heritage, it’s more important than for UNESCO sites. In the Kherson region, or in other southern regions, we have towns and villages with these historic surroundings. They’re historic without any very prominent landmarks. But in connection with the landscape, with the traditional buildings, with how people think about it, how people feel about it, it becomes heritage.

When everything is destroyed, and it wasn’t even documented as heritage, we have a totally blank slate after this war, and people with erased memories. Communities with erased memories. It’s really a type of destruction of Ukrainian culture. After Soviet times, we were trying to discover this complicated history, where Jewish communities built things, where there were German colonies and also Swiss or French colonies, and how it all grew.

And we were only at the starting point of these processes before the full-scale invasion. And now we have communities with this heritage totally erased. It’s difficult even to collect memories, because people haven’t had time to realize the cultural capital of their hromadas, of their native places. And it’s really a tragedy for our culture of our national culture.

Jacobsen: When you were in Lviv on February 24, 2022, and you found out about the full-scale invasion, what were your first thoughts?

Evseeva: I called my mom, the architect Tetiana Evseeva, in Nova Kakhovka. We’d had a conversation the day before. I needed to come to Nova Kakhovka because we were starting a new project in the Kherson region. Instead, I was trying to find roads to take them out of the city. They weren’t prepared to evacuate. Nobody realised just how quickly everything was happening. Nobody saw it coming.

But thanks to my brother, who’s an architect too and has been in the armed forces since 2014, he made the decision. He took my parents from Nova Kakhovka to Zaporizhzhia at the last moment before the full occupation of the city.

From that moment, I started to monitor what was happening in Nova Kakhovka and other cities. What was the situation with the people, with the heritage, with the sites of our architectural projects, or with our homes? That’s when we started monitoring the damage. Then I joined HeMo and tried to do it more systematically.

Jacobsen: Completely painless, as promised. Thank you very much for your time today, Lisa. Welcome to you, and have a lovely day.

Evseeva: Thank you for your time, too, and for your attention to us.

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Scott Douglas Jacobsen is a Writer and Editor for The Good Men Project with more than 2,000 publications on the platform. He is the Founder and Publisher of In-Sight Publishing (ISBN: 978-1-0692343; 978-1-0673505) and Editor-in-Chief of In-Sight: Interviews (ISSN: 2369-6885). He writes for International Policy Digest (ISSN: 2332–9416), The Humanist (Print: ISSN, 0018-7399; Online: ISSN, 2163-3576), Basic Income Earth Network (UK Registered Charity 1177066), Humanist Perspectives (ISSN: 1719-6337), A Further Inquiry (SubStack), Vocal, Medium, The New Enlightenment Project, The Washington Outsider, rabble.ca, and other media. His bibliography index can be found via the Jacobsen Bank at In-Sight Publishing comprised of more than 10,000 articles, interviews, and republications, in more than 200 outlets. He has served in national and international leadership roles within humanist and media organizations, held several academic, media, and research institution fellowships, and currently serves on numerous international boards. He is a member in good standing in numerous media organizations, including the Canadian Association of Journalists, PEN Canada (CRA: 88916 2541 RR0001), and Reporters Without Borders (SIREN: 343 684 221/SIRET: 343 684 221 00041/EIN: 20-0708028), and others.

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Photo by Glib Albovsky on Unsplash