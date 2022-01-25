Get Daily Email
Listen | This Education Leader Says ‘Resilience Is in Our DNA’

The resilience zone is a project of the rural opportunity institute with support from educationnc.

By Alli Lindenberg,

In the third episode of The Resilience Zone, Elijah interviews education leader Donnell Cannon. Cannon was a principal in Edgecombe County, Elijah’s home county, for 5 years and is now the executive director of district transformation and redesign for the school district.

The two talk about resources — what they are, where to find them, and how to utilize them for resilience. Cannon also shares why he believes that resilience is in his DNA and in others’ DNA, too.

The Resilience Zone is a project of The Rural Opportunity Institute with support from EducationNC. Our executive producers are Andrew Harding and Rachel Hyder. Our supervising producer and editor is Alli Lindenberg with help from Ryan Jones.

You can subscribe to the podcast here and listen to the third episode embedded above.

This article first appeared on EducationNC and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

This post was previously published on ednc.org under a Creative Commons License.

About EdNC

EducationNC (EdNC) works to expand educational opportunities for all students in North Carolina, increase their academic attainment, and improve the performance of the state’s public schools.

