Listen to People. But Don’t Listen to People.

“The number one reason people fail in life is because they listen to their friends, family, and neighbors.”

— Napoleon Hill

One “motivational” piece of advice you must have heard is “Don’t listen to other people”, “Don’t care what others think”, “Do what YOU want, not what others want you to do”.

The question I want to ask is: Should you really not listen to what other people are saying?

So does this mean that everyone on this planet except you is foolish?

That you should ignore someone who tells you to go take a bath because you stink?

Obviously not.

Clearly, there are times when other people are right. And you are wrong. But how does one figure out which is which?

When You SHOULD Listen To People

I’m a dumb fool and a few years ago I had no idea how to treat women. So a friend of mine told me that offering your seat to ladies is good manners. And a lot of other life-changing tips.

I did listen to her.

Another friend of mine told me that I really need to work on the way I speak. Because I’m a mannerless freak and I often come off as rude without meaning to.

I listened to her too.

My parents told me that I should take a bath early morning every day so that I don’t stink.

I listened to them too.

I followed all this advice because when I scrutinized it, I found that it was for my own good. You should treat not just women, but everyone with respect. You should speak politely. You should indeed take a bath every day.

All of these make me a better person if followed.

When You Should NOT Listen To People

But here’s the thing with listening too much to people.

Just yesterday, my friend was telling me that ‘Data Structures and Algorithms’ (this is some topic you don’t need to worry about) need at least a year to be studied. I told him that I was preparing for a job. I was practicing Data Structures and Algorithms.

Correction, dear friend: Data Structures need at least a year to be studied by YOU.

The time I will take? I’ll decide that, thank you very much.

What happens with most people is this: They decide on a goal they want to achieve. Now they start working towards it diligently. And they would continue working and achieve their goal, but they make one mistake along the way.

This: They tell too many people about their goal and these so-called “friends” start pointing out everything that could go wrong. They start finding out reasons you’ll not be able to achieve your goals.

The problem is not that you talk to people. You should. We’re nothing without other people. If other people didn’t exist, humans would never have learned to speak. Don’t you think?

A man alone is nothing. You need trees just to breathe.

The problem is that you heed their negative advice. The problem is that you don’t believe in yourself.

Say you want to have a YouTube channel with 10 Million subscribers. Try telling this to a thousand people. I assure you not more than 1 person will encourage you. Everyone will start blabbering about why this is not going to work: “YouTube’s ended.”, “There’s already too many YouTubers. You’ll never be able to grow.”, “You don’t have a YouTube personality.”, blah, blah, blah.

Just like what my friend did to me in the first example.

My friend told me that my goal cannot be achieved in a few months. It requires at least a year. Now I started doubting myself. All because he planted this seed of doubt in my mind.

If I hadn’t talked to him, I would have pursued my goal without a doubt.

But even though my friend pointed out what could go wrong, he also pointed me toward many resources that could prove helpful. And that is why talking to him was worth it: because of the valuable resources he gave me.

When you talk to people, you gain new perspectives, you gain new information. And if you’re lucky, you might even gain encouragement.

Talking to people is, therefore, non-negotiable.

Conclusion

So, should you listen to people or not?

Answer: You should listen to people, but reject limiting beliefs and advice.

If someone tells you you can’t do something, ignore them. What they’re really saying is that they can’t do it. But you need to scrutinize what they say using your brain. They could be right about some stuff, and wrong about everything else.

You just need to pick out the stuff they are right about.

That’s it.

See ya,

— Shubham

