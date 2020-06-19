Listen Up White Christians, Prayer Isn’t Going To Fix This

I haven’t been able to stop updating my instagram feed to see what the latest is in police brutality, and rioting. I can’t stop searching for more videos of people coming together, police breaking rank and hugging the youth that have been living their lives in fear of them. I’ve been obsessing over what to do and what to post, to show my solidarity with the black community and to let the world know that this white, protestant woman recognizes that there is systemic & blatant racism that black people have to deal with day in and day out. I just haven’t known what to do or say and I certainly didn’t want it to be patronizing or hollow.

The fact that yesterday was a Sunday and I could log in to church felt like a gift. I had hopes that perhaps I could find some answers there. I landed on Pastor Steven Furtick from Elevation Church (a white guy) having an open and hard conversation with Pastor John Gray from Relentless Church (a black guy). Their entire service was focused on the pain that the black community is carrying and how as white people we can help bring healing and change.

The word that they brought up was REPENTANCE. This word needs to be broken down further because I think there’s a lot of confusion around it. In my christian upbringing, that word meant that I was required to emotionally engage in an in depth prayer to God, where I catalogued how evil I was and begged for God to forgive me, but that’s actually NOT what repentance means. Repentance actually means to CHANGE YOUR THINKING….to head in a DIFFERENT direction. I’m not saying there isn’t a place for recognizing stuff in our lives that we’ve done wrong and having a real conversation with God about it. But what isn’t productive is living in guilt and shame and begging God to forgive me and then moving along with no real change in my life. It’s not enough to examine myself and see where I may have prejudices and where I may have exploited my white privilege. It’s not enough to post and say that what is happening in our world right now, breaks my heart.

It’s not enough to shake my head, denounce the injustices that we have seen committed in our society and head home to lift a few prayers before bed, and hope that God will fix this.

So What Do I Do? What Do We Do?

This is the question, I’ve been struggling with all week since watching a white police man squeeze the life out of George Floyd with his knee on his neck. Seeing something like that changes you. I can’t pretend any longer that I don’t know or I don’t see. That video demands action….but what? Then I was reminded of these words.

“if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14

The steps to healing our communities is plainly laid out right here and it is so much more than a flowery, eloquent prayer.

STEP 1

HUMILITY — We’re going to have to get real humble here. We have to recognize our failures, our complicitness and any pride that’s been telling us we aren’t part of the problem. Nothing will change if we don’t start examining first and foremost what needs to change in our own hearts before we ever start pointing the finger at what needs to change outside of us.

STEP 2

PRAY — I tend to believe that when the scriptures give us a list of things to do there’s good reason for the order that it’s listed in. I believe it’s completely intentional that humility needs to come before prayer. Coming to prayer with humility will lead to prayers with real words, and not some pious prayer that doesn’t really get to the heart of the matter. The prayers you and I need to pray need to truly address the matters of what is going on in our hearts and in our communities.

STEP 3

SEEK — In other words, look for answers that are above our natural inclinations and conventional reasoning. God is love and wisdom. We need more of that. We need to spend time looking for real answers that will truly bring healing and peace. Prayer isn’t a one way street. It isn’t a moment in our day where we throw up some sentences, end with an amen and carry on. God is inviting us into a conversation where we look up and elevate our thinking.

STEP 4

TURN (CHANGE DIRECTION) — We have to change directions. Nothing can change if we don’t change our actions. Conversations about how awful racism is and then going back to our oppressive systems and functioning inside of them just as we did before will not solve anything. We have to get up off of our knees and do things differently. Whether that is having conversations with our kids about race that we figured we didn’t need to have because “we aren’t racist” or “it’s not like that, where we’re from”. We need to educate ourselves on the lived experiences of our black family and friends and if we don’t have any black family or friends maybe we need to examine that.

STEP 5

HOPE — Lastly, expect change. These directives we see in this scripture are not the words of an angry God holding us hostage because we are sinful. These are the words of a loving God, who sees the decisions we’ve made that have pushed us into this horror. This is a God, who knows that when we do the hard work, of calling out the evil in our lives and in our society, and look up to God, who is full of love an mercy that there is no other option but for healing & peace.

LOVE WINS.

Love has been and always will be the answer. It might sound cheesy but that’s because we’ve neutered love. I’m not talking about the “Hallmark — Get Well Soon” kinda love. I’m talking about the step into someone’s pain, kinda love, the get uncomfortable kinda love. The “I don’t know what to do or say kinda love, but I will sit with you in your pain” kinda love. We need to understand that love is a verb. Love is action. Do we really love our black sister’s and brother’s? Then we have to start having conversations with them and letting them reveal the blindspots we’ve had to their reality. We must talk to our children about racism. We have to teach them that “Silence is Affirmation”.

I can’t help but feel we’re making this all too complicated. Humans do this. I do this. Over and Over. We fight over religion, we fight over all the little things that we differ on. We’re spinning our wheels when the Bible made the answer clear. Love God and Love People. There is NO greater commandment than this.

