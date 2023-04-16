Literal: Road Traffic Noise Raises Blood Pressure Levels

By HispanTV

A study confirms the connection between the noise of engines, sirens, and horns in traffic and an increased risk of hypertension (blood pressure).

Scientists from several countries analysed thousands of data from the UK Biobank and found that people who lived near traffic noise were not only more likely to develop high blood pressure but that the risk of this outcome increased with noise dose, even when the researchers adjusted for fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide.

“It is very important to carry out reasonable urban planning and set a certain distance from the areas,” explained Jing Huang, a professor of public health at Peking University in China, as published in the journal JACC: Advances on Wednesday.

Noise threatens human life to such an extent that noise pollution causes 10 000 premature deaths and 900 000 cases of hypertension a year in Europe.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), some 1280 million adults aged 30-79 worldwide have hypertension, and two-thirds live in low- and middle-income countries.

The condition increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, which are two of the leading causes of death among Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But an estimated 46% of adults do not know they have hypertension, according to the WHO.

Older age, genetics, being overweight or obese, lack of physical activity, a diet high in salt and excessive alcohol consumption all increase the risk of high blood pressure, the WHO says.

Also, keep in mind that since the condition usually has no symptoms, the best way to find out if you have it is to measure your blood pressure, so you can control it and reduce your risk.

