Little Ways to Say I Love You Without Saying the Words

Tiffany here. Who would have thought three little words could be so huge? You feel it in your heart, but actually saying, “I love you” for the first time can be a tricky situation, and it’s often difficult to know just when the time is right. Say it too soon, and you risk scaring him away. Wait too long, and he may begin to doubt your feelings, and maybe even the relationship. Good news – it doesn’t have to be all or nothing! There are lots of little ways to show your love without ever uttering a word. You can build your emotional bond by letting him know you care through your actions. It’s the little things that count.

Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Boston dating coach, Gregg Michaelsen tells us men communicate differently than women. While they may not shout their feelings from the rooftop the way we tend to, we need to look closely at the things they do to show us they care. Does he put air in your tires and fill your gas tank before you leave to visit your sister who lives in another state? Does he call and check on you when you have to work late, or bring you your favorite coffee to help you get through a rough day? Does he fix the leg on the antique table your Grandmother gave you, or rub your back when you have a headache? It’s little things like this which prove his love for you. His actions are much more powerful than words. We can do the same with our own little ways to say, “I love you.”

Little Ways To Say I Love You

Keep this list handy for inspiration, and think of your own uniquely sweet ideas which symbolize something special about him, and your relationship.

Always kiss him hello

Leave little notes on his car windshield or bathroom mirror, or sneak them into his pocket

Cook his favorite meal, just for the two of you

Bake him cookies – just because

Bring him breakfast in bed after a romantic evening together

Take the time to get to know, and like, his friends

Take the time to bond with his family

Text or call him once during the day to let him know you are thinking of him

Hold hands whenever you can

Watch the Super Bowl with him, even if you hate football

Wear that red dress he loves so much

Make him a love song playlist, the modern equivalent of a mix tape

If you see something he would love, don’t be afraid to get him little surprise gifts to show he was on your mind, and how well you know him

Make him a handmade Valentine

Laugh at his corny jokes

Cut his hair or shave his beard – it’s actually surprisingly intimate!

Show appreciation when he does something nice for you

Give him the last french fry or bite of dessert

Show up with beer, pizza and his favorite movie if he’s had a rough day

Listen when he needs to vent

Ask him about his day, look him in the eyes, and give him your undivided attention

Cheer him on when he needs encouragement, and be supportive, not critical

Make a big deal of his accomplishments

Try your hand at golf if he loves to play, or a hobby he has a passion for. Who knows, you may develop a new interest!

Compliment him

Send him a letter if you are away and tell him you miss him

You chose him for a reason – don’t try to change him

Go with him to boring work functions

Ask his advice and respect his opinion

Help him with a difficult or tedious task

Back him up when someone puts him down

Three letters — PDA — because you are proud to be with him

Give him a foot massage when you are relaxing on the couch

Tell him when he does something you like in bed

Always kiss him goodnight

Eventually, if all goes well, one of you will finally say those three little words and mean it! But until that moment, treat him the way you like to be treated, and show him you care through your actions.

Previously published on whoholdsthecardsnow.com

