We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Live Happier and Healthier

Live Happier and Healthier

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

by

Though most of us start out with the deck stacked against us in how we are taught to mentally and emotionally approach life, we can unfuck our approach to life and set ourselves free to live healthier and happier.

The more I study psychology, do my own therapy, explore spiritual teachings, and dive deeper into spiritual practice, the more I understand the foundations of how we are born and conditioned. To be honest, it’s not good. Most of us fall into inherited mindsets and emotional immaturity that stack the deck against us. We are not nearly as productive, happy or impactful as we wish to be.

Today’s podcast guest makes the bold claim that we are all inherently fucked as humans. Though, to be fair, he also believes we can unfuck ourselves and create a meaningful, inspiring life. I believe this too! Wylie McGraw is a former Star Pitcher, Competitive Bull Rider, and 3-Tour Combat Veteran who has worked with some of the most influential leaders across industries from Wall St., Hollywood, Professional Sports, and Fortune 500 companies.

In our fascinating podcast conversation we discussed:

  • How to experience peace and satisfaction, rather than hamster wheel of chasing success
  • Using stress as an asset
  • That there is no success without intimacy
  • How and why you can stop sacrificing yourself
  • Why there is actually nothing to worry about

Wylie has a holistic way of looking at life and success. He believes you don’t have to feel burnt out, stressed or overwhelmed — that you can be successful, as well as fulfilled.

Wylie McGraw is a former Star Pitcher, Competitive Bull Rider, and 3-Tour Combat Veteran. Through those intense experiences he discovered his crazy superpower of being able to expose blind spots, erupt & eradicate stress, and fully unleash the untapped potential of high achievers. He is the founder of Radical Performance Acceleration and for well over a decade he’s been behind the scenes doing life-altering work with powerful CEOs, Entrepreneurs, Leaders, and Public Figures accelerating their performance both personally and professionally.

His work is the proverbial “Navy SEAL Training” equivalent to high-performance and leadership development – pushing even the elite beyond their limits so they not only hit their peak but sustain it. Wylie’s formal title is Performance Accelerator. He’s been named a “secret weapon” by some of the most influential leaders across industries from Wall St., Hollywood, Professional Sports, Fortune 500 companies, Personal Development, and everything in between.

His work is about giving an elite edge to high-achieving individuals while ending their cycle of stress, sacrifice, and suffering that’s unfortunately associated when reaching their levels of accomplishment and success. When Wylie’s not traveling the country to meet his clients, this family man enjoys skydiving, mountain top sunsets, and sipping on an occasional 18-year-old single malt scotch while pondering the philosophies of life, the cosmos, and beyond.

Connect with Wylie

WylieMcGraw.com

Check out Honest Sex, a new book author Shana James.

 

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

More Man Alive podcasts by Shana James:

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

