Living in the Here and Now Is the Only Real Secret To Staying Young

As we grow older, there is so much more that is past than is future.

We can live in panic and fear about the future, and the fact that we have less future than past. We might choose to dwell in the past instead, reliving experiences over and over. Those of us who are truly “talented” do both at once.

There’s a third choice.

. . .

What defines youth? Is it beauty or perfection? No. What defines youth are “being” words: Optimism, enthusiasm, energy, naiveté, courage, intrepidness, strength, and yes, being.

It used to be said that the young believe they will live forever. That’s no longer true. Those who are young today are hyper aware of climate change and the likelihood of impending doom. Many of them understand that today and this moment are what matter. Not in denial, but in preparation and openness to solution.

If we don’t live in each moment authentically, with awareness and commitment, they know we are likely to see global catastrophe in our time; in fact, by 2030.

This doesn’t mean every young person has mastered living in the present. Actually, the anxiety caused by the awareness of impending doom can and does often make living and being in the moment difficult, yet, not impossible.

In Aikido, the Martial Art I train in and teach, we say, “Expect nothing. Be ready for anything.” You can’t do that while dwelling in the past or worrying about the future. You do it by being totally aware in the here and now, with all the opportunities for surprise that involves. Open to the solutions that flow once we focus on the moment.

Being in the moment doesn’t preclude planning for the future. In fact, it can make planning both more practical and more ambitious than if we saw the end of life, or life as we know it, as being far away. Plan so that each moment, day, week or month is all you’ve got, and you will accomplish more and enjoy more than if you procrastinate joy.

. . .

How do those of us who are older learn from younger people to be more in the moment instead living in the past? How do we help them live in the here and now in spite of their fears for the future?

First, practice mindfulness moment by moment. Expecting nothing yet being ready for anything keeps us present and open to solutions for the future. Constant worry about the future does nothing except increase anxiety. It’s the spinning of wheels that lead nowhere.

Dwelling on and in the past keeps us stuck in memory, missing so much beauty, love, and life in each current moment. If we live in the past, we aren’t making new memories because we aren’t focused on the present experience.

Neither worrying about the future nor dwelling in the past allows the flexibility to embrace what is happening in the here and now.

Embracing the here and now is a dance. Embrace, twirl, hold close and then release. Dancing keeps us young, flexible and able to adapt to each change in rhythm or note. In relationship, it keeps us focused on the moment, the partner and the movement, the flow of interaction.

Staying in the moment when with younger people lets you see the world through the eyes of a toddler, and experience the awe and wonder that keeps you young. Being fully present with Millennials and Gen Z keeps you alert to the possibilities and potential solutions technology offers.

When you, as the older person, master the art of “being here, now,” you can share that with children and Millennials. Today, many young people, starting at younger and younger ages, suffer from anxiety for obvious reasons.

Yes, we older people lived through precarious times as well. Current issues of climate change and pandemic are added onto the worry we had about nuclear war, which is ongoing, so we’re all anxious. However, we’ve lived lives, and they haven’t yet. If we dwell in the past and only live in our memories, we’ll stay anxious, and so will they.

To help us and them, we can practice mindfulness, being in the moment, knowing the relaxation and peace of being here now. Then, let’s share it with those younger. When we do that, we all see life from young eyes, not jaded or hopeless, but hopeful for answers to the issues we all face.

Except, you don’t “face” those issues this moment. This moment you feel your body, you listen to all the sounds around you, you feel the energy that animates you, which has nothing to do with your brain, although your brain will benefit and stay supple with mindfulness practice.

Let yourself be fully present and at peace. Moment by moment.

Eckhart Tolle says you will even look younger when you do.

—

