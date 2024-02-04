Living With Purpose: How Defining Your Ideal Self Can Guide Your Life

Are you living in alignment with the man you say you want to become? Or are you simply living as who you think you are?

This question is at the heart of personal growth and development. Most of us go through life without consciously considering who we want to be or how we want to live. We simply exist, making the best decisions we can and hoping things work out for us. But what if we stepped back and decided who we genuinely wanted to be? What kind of person, father, business owner, friend, or leader would we actually want to be? What kind of life would we create for ourselves?

The first step is to understand that you can define who you are and who you want to become. You are not bound by your past, your circumstances, or anyone else’s expectations of you. You have the power to shape your own destiny.

One of my favorite ways to think about this is to imagine myself lying at my own funeral and hearing what people say about me.

What do I want them to say?

What kind of person do I want to be remembered as?

Well, for me, I want them to be saying Alex was a good man, a great loving, kind, and profoundly connected father. I want them to say I was an attentive, caring, and generous husband. I want them to say I was the kind of person who added value to others’ lives. I want them to say I was creative, adventurous, fun, funny, took risks, and made others’ lives better. I want to be remembered as someone who positively impacted the world and left it a better place than when I arrived.

Having a vision of the man you want to become is like having a compass that guides you through life. It helps you make decisions and choices that align with your future self. Every action you take should be in service of that vision. If you want to be remembered as a kind and caring person, you must act with kindness and care daily. To be remembered as a risk-taker and adventurer, you must be willing to step outside your comfort zone and take bold actions.

Living in alignment with your vision also means taking responsibility for your life. It means recognizing that you have the power to create your own reality and are responsible for your choices and decisions. It means letting go of excuses, blaming others, or feeling like a victim of circumstance. Instead, you take ownership of your life and actively work to create the life you want.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Of course, this is easier said than done. We all have fears, doubts, and limiting beliefs that hold us back from living our best lives. It takes courage to face those fears and push past them. It takes self-awareness to recognize our limiting beliefs and challenge them. Staying focused on our vision and consistently acting toward it takes discipline.

But the rewards are worth it. When you align with your vision, you feel a sense of purpose and fulfillment that is hard to describe. You wake up each day with a sense of excitement and enthusiasm for what’s possible. You feel like you are living your life on your own terms, which is liberating.

So, are you living in alignment with the man you say you want to become? If not, it’s never too late to start. Take some time to reflect on who you want to be and what kind of life you want to create. Create a vision of your future self and let it guide you through life. Remember that you have the power to shape your own destiny and that living in alignment with your vision is the key to a fulfilling and purposeful life.

—

Previously Published on alexterranova.com

iStock image