Look for the Helpers: How to Find Positive and Helpful Content on Social Media

We live in a world where we are constantly exposed to news on social media that can be scary, upsetting, or confusing. Sometimes, it can be hard to cope with the negative emotions and thoughts that these events can trigger. However, as Mr. Rogers, the beloved host of the children’s show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood”, once said, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” This advice helps me find hope and comfort in times of crisis or tragedy by focusing on the positive and helpful actions of others.

With social media today being statistically being the go-to source of information for an overwhelming population of the world regardless of age now. This and the easy access to information through your phone and computer have made learning and experiencing a singular moment. It is seemingly presented to us to interpret and come up with our own conclusions. With the influence of the channel content provider in the chat discussions. Very little if any mention will be on the “helpers”. Many times, deteriorating into finger pointing and on emotional reactionary responses without the wisdom or grace of another perspective.

One of the places where we can look for “the helpers” is on social media platforms, especially YouTube. YouTube is a popular source of information and entertainment for young people. According to a recent survey by Pew Research Center, 81% of 15- to 25-year-olds in the U.S. use YouTube, making it the most widely used online platform among this age group. Moreover, 54% of these users say they use YouTube to learn how to do new things. YouTube offers a variety of content that can educate, inspire, or support young viewers.

Some of the content creators who use YouTube to help others are young themselves. These young YouTubers use their platform to raise awareness about critical issues, supply education on diverse topics, inspire action for positive change, or offer support and advice to their peers. For example, Ryan Kaji is a 9-year-old YouTuber who runs the channel Ryan’s World, which has over 28 million subscribers (about the population of Texas). He makes videos about science experiments, toys, and games that are fun and educational for kids. He also uses his fame and fortune to donate to charities and causes that he cares about. Another example is Annie LeBlanc, a 16-year-old YouTuber who runs the channel Annie LeBlanc, which has over 4 million subscribers (about twice the population of New Mexico). She makes videos about her life, music, and fashion that are relatable and empowering for teens. She also uses her platform to spread positivity and kindness by collaborating with other YouTubers and celebrities.

However, looking for helpers on social media also comes with some challenges and risks. One of the challenges is finding reliable and exact sources of information. Not all content on YouTube is factual or trustworthy. Some content creators may have ulterior motives, such as promoting their own agenda or making money from ads or sponsors. Therefore, it is important to evaluate the credibility of the sources before trusting or sharing their content. One way to do this is to use the CRAAP test, which stands for Currency, Relevance, Authority, Accuracy, and Purpose. This test helps us check whether the source is up-to-date, relevant to our needs, authoritative in its field, correct in its claims, and clear about its purpose.

Another challenge is avoiding confirmation bias, which is the tendency to seek out or favor information that confirms our existing beliefs or opinions. Confirmation bias can lead us to ignore or dismiss evidence that contradicts our views or challenges our assumptions. This can limit our learning and understanding of different perspectives and issues. Therefore, it is important to check multiple sources of information and compare them for consistency and validity. This can help us find a balanced and nuanced view of the topic.

A third challenge is dealing with online harassment, which is any form of unwanted or abusive behavior that occurs online. Online harassment can include cyberbullying, trolling, doxing, stalking, or threatening someone online. Online harassment can have negative effects on the mental health and well-being of the victims and bystanders. Therefore, it is important to report any online harassment that we witness or experience to the proper authorities or platforms. It is also important to seek help from trusted adults or professionals if we feel overwhelmed or distressed by online harassment.

A fourth challenge is keeping a healthy balance between online and offline activities. Spending too much time online can have negative consequences on our physical health, such as eye strain, headaches, sleep problems, or obesity. It can also affect our social skills, relationships, and self-esteem. Therefore, it is important to limit our screen time and engage in other activities that are beneficial for our health and happiness. These activities can include exercising, reading, playing games, spending time with family and friends, or pursuing hobbies.

In conclusion, looking for helpers on social media can be a valuable way to find hope and comfort in times of crisis or tragedy. It can also help us learn new things, form our own opinions, find role models, and join communities. However, we also need to be aware of the challenges and risks of looking for helpers on social media and take steps to overcome them. We also need to be helpers ourselves by creating or sharing positive and helpful content on social media that can make a difference in the world.

—

Previously Published on Medium

iStock image