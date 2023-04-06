Look to the Little Moments: 20 Subtle Signs His Love Is Real

In the uncertain stage between casual dating and a committed relationship, women often analyze men’s actions to determine how they truly feel. While astrological signs and personality assessments can provide insight into compatibility, a man’s everyday behaviors provide the clearest view into his affection and devotion!

In the following, I will focus on these 20 gestures to check whether he’s falling deeply for you!

He takes care of you

If you’re tired, sick, or simply have a lot going on, he makes an effort to ease your burdens. Whether bringing soup when you’re ill, giving a foot massage after you’ve been on your feet all day or simply asking what he can do to help, his acts of service show how much your well-being means to him and that he’s there to support you whenever needed.

He takes action

Rather than just talking about how he feels, he puts in the effort to make you feel special. Whether planning unique dates or small spontaneous acts of service like cooking your favorite meal after a long day, his actions show you’re on his mind and he wants to make you smile.

He joins your life

When a man is interested in a woman, he wants to be part of as many aspects of her world as she’ll allow. Check if he replies to your social media updates, attends events with your friends or family, or joins in with your hobbies or causes. By sharing parts of your daily life, he’s demonstrating his interest in understanding and connecting with all stuff that is important to you.

He declares publicly

If he posts about you on social media, features photos of the two of you on his profiles, or introduces you to friends as his girlfriend, he’s openly claiming you and wants others to recognize you as a couple. Showing you off to the world signifies immense pride in having you by his other half!

He makes eye contact.

When talking with you, he looks you in the eye, showing he’s fully present and engaged. Extended eye contact also releases oxytocin, the “love hormone,” which increases feelings of connection. By gazing into your eyes, he’s wordlessly conveying his affection and desire for closeness.

He remembers those important “firsts”

Whether your two first date, first kiss or first time saying “I love you”, if he recognizes and commemorates important firsts you’ve shared, he’s purposefully building memories and emotional connections. Bringing up specific details from those initial moments shows how brightly those memories still shine for him and how much more he wants to experience with you.

He is jealous, in a healthy way

While excessive jealousy can signal a problematic imbalance of power or lack of trust, minor jealousy shows he cares about your attention and affection. If he’s a bit disgruntled hearing about dates who came before him or unhappy with guys hitting on you in public, you’re mean to him and he wants to feel secure in winning and keeping your heart.

He says good morning/goodnight every day

Beyond basic greetings, he kicks off and concludes each day by reaching out to say he’s thinking of you. Whether wishing you a productive day or saying he hopes you sleep well, the daily check-ins reveal you’re often on his mind.

He gives small gifts

Rather than showering you with extravagant presents, he gifts tokens large and small to show he pays attention to your preferences, needs, and the little details that fill your days. Whether your favorite coffee and snack, a flower picked from your yard, or a note to brighten your morning, the gifts are reflections of his observant nature and desire to bring more sweetness and joy into your daily life.

He helps with chores

When you two are living together, doing chores or errands without asking shows he looks for ways to be useful and make your life easier. By helping around the home or taking care of pesky tasks, he’s showing that the little details of your life are important to him too and he wants to lighten your load whenever possible.

He makes you laugh

Sharing jokes, funny stories, or being silly together shows he enjoys bringing more joy and laughter into your days. Watching you laugh and sharing in laughter together releases endorphins that strengthen your bond and shows he prioritizes keeping things light and fun.

He stands up for you

Not only to make you laugh but also to be there when you cry. Whether defending you in an argument or disagreement with others or supporting you in difficult life situations, he’s there to have your back. Standing up for you shows he respects you and is committed to looking out for your best interests.

He cleans up

If he puts in the effort to tidy his space or appearance for your benefit, he’s showing he wants to put his best self forward to please you. Making an effort to organize his environment or freshen up shows he cares about your impressions and comfort.

He cares about appearance

Not just space around but also his appearance. Styling his hair, wearing cologne, or putting extra attention into what he wears shows he wants to look and smell good for your pleasure. While loving someone means appreciating them however they present themselves, making an effort to be well-groomed proves he wants to feel confident and attractive for your benefit.

He asks thoughtful questions

Showing interest in your life, thoughts, feelings, and experiences through open-ended questions proves he’s genuinely curious about understanding all that makes you who you are. Questions that go deeper than small talk show he’s fully invested in continuously learning more about you.

He’s physically affectionate

With casual touches, hugs, and holding hands, he finds excuses to maintain physical contact. Simple touches release oxytocin, strengthen emotional bonds, and convey the desires of your nearness and the pleasure of touch even in quiet moments together.

He mirrors you

Whether mimicking your gestures, facial expressions, or speech patterns, unconsciously matching you shows he’s fully in tune with you and invested in connecting on multiple levels. Synchronizing with you physically and vocally signifies high comfort, interest, and affection.

He introduces you to the family

Inviting you to family events or making introductions shows he sees you as someone who may become a permanent part of his life and inner circle. Including you in occasions with the people closest to him signifies he trusts you, feels proud and comfortable to share you with others who are important to him and may envision a future where you join and bond with his family.

He compromises

When deciding how to spend time together, he considers your preferences, needs, and interests as equal to his own. Whether choosing a restaurant, planning a vacation, or making other decisions as a couple, he values you and your input, recognizing a healthy relationship involves compromise from both sides. His willingness to meet you in the middle shows he cares about your happiness and building a partnership based on fairness.

He discusses the future.

Talking about his goals or plans with the assumption that you’ll be sharing that future. For example, discussing a potential job move or saving for a new home together, which means he sees you as a long-term partner, not just someone present for now. Including you in his vision of what’s to come to prove you’re important to his happiness both today and for years to come.

While a man’s words can be convincing, his actions are the ultimate truth-tellers. Pay close attention to how he treats you each day with small yet meaningful gestures. If he’s fully present with thoughtful touch and eye contact, remembers and commemorates important moments you share, helps lighten your load, and includes you in his plans for the future, congratulations! You’ve found a partner who is all in and willing to put in the daily effort to show you how much you mean. The little gestures that fill your days together are reflections of a deep and lasting love.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Allef Vinicius on Unsplash