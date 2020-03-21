–

Humans are social animals. As we are all adjusting to a daily life that includes social distancing and quarantines, one thing we are all looking for are safe and engaging social outlets, ways to connect. We’re often ahead of the curve at The Good Men Project — and our Social Interest Groups we’ve developed over the years is no exception.

Looking to connect and talk to like-minded insightful and empathetic people? Pick an issue and hop on a call!

We take the distance out of social distancing. Dial in, listen in, chime in!

At the Good Men Project we have successfully been having “the conversation no one else is having” when it comes to the changing role of men in the 21st century. And snap — the times they are a-changing! Topics include all the social issues that fall out of that. Issues like racism, sexism, relationships of all kinds, environmental activism, parenting, LGTBQ+ rights, men and masculinity, education, politics, business and sports. And now, of course, how we can survive a global pandemic together. The conversation is always been fascinating and engaging.

And we don’t just write articles about these issues.

We’ve also been hosting daily moderated group calls about the most difficult topics in the world, topics and issues that are growing more and more relevant to our world every day. (We call these ConvoCasts—like Podcasts, but with you in them :))

These are real conversations involving a diverse and passionate community that can foster real social change. Contrary to what we see every day when folks post snarky comments on social media, we are witnessing the potential for these conversations to drive real change and understanding.

We’re looking to make media more about real conversations, more about ways you can really truly participate—and more about ways you can then take action and create social change that helps change the world.

All groups can be joined any time. New callers welcome!

Mondays

