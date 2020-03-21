–
Humans are social animals. As we are all adjusting to a daily life that includes social distancing and quarantines, one thing we are all looking for are safe and engaging social outlets, ways to connect. We’re often ahead of the curve at The Good Men Project — and our Social Interest Groups we’ve developed over the years is no exception.
Looking to connect and talk to like-minded insightful and empathetic people? Pick an issue and hop on a call!
We take the distance out of social distancing. Dial in, listen in, chime in!
At the Good Men Project we have successfully been having “the conversation no one else is having” when it comes to the changing role of men in the 21st century. And snap — the times they are a-changing! Topics include all the social issues that fall out of that. Issues like racism, sexism, relationships of all kinds, environmental activism, parenting, LGTBQ+ rights, men and masculinity, education, politics, business and sports. And now, of course, how we can survive a global pandemic together. The conversation is always been fascinating and engaging.
And we don’t just write articles about these issues.
We’ve also been hosting daily moderated group calls about the most difficult topics in the world, topics and issues that are growing more and more relevant to our world every day. (We call these ConvoCasts—like Podcasts, but with you in them :))
These are real conversations involving a diverse and passionate community that can foster real social change. Contrary to what we see every day when folks post snarky comments on social media, we are witnessing the potential for these conversations to drive real change and understanding.
We’re looking to make media more about real conversations, more about ways you can really truly participate—and more about ways you can then take action and create social change that helps change the world.
All groups can be joined any time. New callers welcome!
Mondays
Sex, Love, Etc.
Mondays at 8 pm Eastern Time/5 pm Pacific
Sex, Love, and Relationships—like so many other things—-are changing in the 21st Century. We’ll talk about that change, laugh together, share insights and stories with a group that feels as if it is sitting around a living room together. The group will be open to persons of any sexual orientation, age, gender identity, and relationship status.
Everyone has questions about love, sex, and relationships—and everyone has stories and insights to share. What are the modern dating norms and why do I keep feeling like I’m screwing it up? Is sex what it used to be? How will I know “the one” when I meet them? Heck, how do I meet anyone, “the one,” or not? What makes a great long-term relationship and how do you keep the spark and excitement going? What if I don’t know what kind of relationship I want? What is this thing called polyamory anyway and how is it different from an open relationship? What should I know about dating while bi, or trans, or interracial dating or anything outside the so-called norms of today? And what stereotypes should we work to get rid of?
RSVP to join Sex, Love, Etc. calls
♦◊♦
Tuesdays
#StopRacism
Tuesdays at 8 pm Eastern Time/5 pm Pacific
This group—#StopRacism—will identify some of the ways in which racism manifests itself in our institutions and our communities, and how this is reinforced, both economically and culturally. We’ll then talk about how to remove that reinforcement and support, in order to make racism, in a word, “unprofitable.”
You will meet other people who care about racism and together learn a common language. You’ll hear stories and history. You’ll form a community of activists that can create change. And you’ll learn how to mobilize other activists and become a leader in the conversation yourself.
♦◊♦
Wednesdays
#StopSexism
Wednesdays at 8 pm Eastern Time/5 pm Pacific
The #StopSexismSocial Interest Group aims to address the issues of everyday sexism, identify contributing factors, and discuss the implications and effects of sexism. We will hold weekly calls by phone, and together will explore ideas to combat inequality, gender bias, and society’s expectations. The group is led by The Good Men Project Kara Post-Kennedy.
RSVP for #StopSexism Weekly Calls
♦◊♦
Thursdays
Environmental Activism
Thursdays 5 pm Eastern Time / 8 pm Pacific
Climate Change by the Elements. We break it down for you: AIR, WATER, EARTH and FIRE
This group will discuss not only how men relate to nature but also important environmental issues of our time and how we as a community can take action to solve them. From climate change, deforestation, and species loss, to rising sea levels, and ocean acidification, people all over the world are feeling the impacts of environmental destruction. Indigenous rights are being ignored while their land is being exploited for fossil fuel extraction More and more oil pipelines are spilling polluting our waterways. Marginalized communities are bearing the brunt of industrial toxic pollution. The list of environmental atrocities seem to be getting longer. This isn’t just a fight to save the environment, it’s a fight for justice. A fight for humanity.
RSVP for Environmental Activism SIG HERE
Join our Facebook Group here and get updates
♦◊♦
Fridays
Call With The Publisher
Fridays at 3 pm Eastern Time/12 pm Pacific
On Fridays, you can hop on the call with our amazing publisher, Lisa Hickey. She has been moderating this call with our community every Friday for almost decade! Learn about everything new and exciting we have going on in the GMP community and discuss a variety of topics and current events. This will be the most interesting conversation of your week. You don’t want to miss it! If you don’t believe us, check out an example of the Friday Call With The Publisher here.
“Here’s the thing about The Good Men Project. We are trying to create big, sweeping, societal changes—–overturn stereotypes, eliminate racism, sexism, homophobia, be a positive force for good for things like education reform and the environment. And we’re also giving individuals the tools they need to make individual change—-with their own relationships, with the way they parent, with their ability to be more conscious, more mindful, and more insightful. For some people, that could get overwhelming. But for those of us here at The Good Men Project, it is not overwhelming. It is simply something we do—–every day. We do it with teamwork, with compassion, with an understanding of systems and how they work, and with shared insights from a diversity of viewpoints.” —– Lisa Hickey, Publisher of The Good Men Project and CEO of Good Men Media Inc.
***


♦◊♦
—
Photo credits Main Image by Danielle MacInnes on Unsplash Additional photo credits: The Good Men Project
