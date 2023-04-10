Losing Love but Gaining Oneself, Finding Yourself After Heartbreak

Loss and gain are always on opposite ends of the scale. Perhaps the pain of losing love will last for a few days, but gradually you will discover a different side of yourself. The part of you that has been neglected because of love will grow in a corner.

Growing up in a relationship will face many heartaches and tests, but most people incorporate these into their pain and blame, trapping themselves with endless doubt. Successful love is not so easy to come by. Maybe out of ten couples, only one will make it, or perhaps none at all.

When problems arise in a relationship, how do you choose? Will you face it together or deal with it coldly? Or will you turn and leave? Choosing to face it means you can learn and grow, but it will be tough. Choosing to deal with it coldly might make the surface appear fine, but it may be festering inside. Choosing to leave is just avoiding the problem. Can you be sure that the next person will be better? Can you be sure that you won’t face the same problems again? The choice is always yours, and once you make it, there should be no regrets or complaints.

Mature love involves working together, respecting each other, and communicating well. Immature love involves comparison, strong possessiveness, and avoidance when things get tough. Selfish love involves constant hurt, self-centeredness, and no remorse.

What you leave behind from the love you exchanged for your youth is up to you. But don’t deceive yourself when it comes to love. You will only get hurt and won’t grow. If you can’t learn to love maturely, then don’t cause harm. Learn to love before you start loving. If you’re not willing to mature, then why love? Put away the so-called love that isn’t love.

I like this article on the internet. It makes me believe that mature love still exists. Yesterday, I read an article and he said: “I don’t have many friends of the opposite sex, but my wife must know them all. If my wife doesn’t like a particular person, I won’t stay in touch. The nature of a relationship is known only to the people in it. Women don’t suspect others without a reason. If your partner suspects you of having an affair with someone, it’s because you have crossed that line.” He also said, “A true best friend, brother or good friend will be liked by your partner and will not be the cause of your arguments. When you argue, they will advise you to go home and resolve the problem, not irresponsibly shout ‘Divorce if you want to. What are you afraid of? You have such good qualities. Aren’t you afraid of not finding someone else?’ The most pathetic thing is that you believe them.”

Perhaps this is a very mature attitude towards love and relationships.

Losing love can be a painful experience, but it can also provide an opportunity for growth and self-discovery. When we are in a relationship, we often compromise on our own needs and desires to make our partner happy. However, when that relationship ends, we have a chance to focus on ourselves and rediscover who we are as individuals.

By taking the time to reflect on our past relationships and what we learned from it, we can gain valuable insights into ourselves and our values. We may discover new passions or interests that we didn’t have time for when we were in the relationship. We can also learn to appreciate our own company and become more comfortable with being alone.

Although losing love can be painful, it can also be an opportunity to grow and become a better version of ourselves. By gaining a deeper understanding of ourselves, we can become more confident and fulfilled individuals, which can lead to healthier and more fulfilling relationships in the future.

