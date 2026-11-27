There is something almost impossible to explain about surviving physical violence and discovering that the pain you can identify is not necessarily the pain that will haunt you the longest. Physical pain has a location. It can demand your attention so completely that, for a moment, there is little room to consider what is happening to the rest of you. But the gradual disappearance of your own identity is harder to locate. There is no single place to touch, no clear boundary around the damage, no moment when you can say with certainty that this is where you began losing yourself. By the time I understood how much of me had gone missing, I was already struggling to remember the woman I had been.

I have sometimes wondered whether the physical pain was easier to comprehend because it never required me to question whether it existed. Pain was pain, regardless of the explanations that might surround it. But the quiet dismantling of my confidence was something I could explain away, excuse, minimize, or fail to recognize altogether. I could tell myself I was becoming more patient, more understanding, more careful with my words. I could mistake the absence of an argument for peace and my own silence for maturity. Somewhere inside those repeated accommodations, the woman I knew began to grow unfamiliar, and I was too occupied with getting through the days to notice how far away she had gone.

People often imagine that leaving an abusive relationship is the moment a woman gets herself back. There is something comforting about that version of the story because it gives suffering a visible ending. A door closes, a chapter ends, and the woman on the other side begins living again. But leaving changes your circumstances before it necessarily changes what those circumstances have taught you to believe. You may no longer be living under someone else’s control, yet still find yourself anticipating disapproval, second-guessing your instincts, and measuring the consequences of perfectly ordinary decisions. Freedom can be present in your life long before it feels familiar inside your own body.

I did not expect to feel so much uncertainty about the simplest question a person can ask herself: What do I want? I had spent so much time considering what would prevent conflict, what would be acceptable, and what might make a difficult moment pass more quietly that wanting something for its own sake had become strangely complicated. A preference could feel like an invitation to disagreement. A boundary could feel like a threat to the peace. Even the freedom to change my mind could leave me unsettled, as though I were waiting for someone to explain why my first decision had been wrong. I had left the relationship, but I was still trying to negotiate permission to be a person.

What makes this kind of recovery particularly lonely is how ordinary it can appear from the outside. There may be no dramatic moment, no visible evidence that a woman is learning to trust herself again. She may be working, making decisions, having conversations, and meeting the expectations of everyday life while quietly struggling with the simplest expressions of independence. Other people see competence and reasonably assume that confidence must accompany it. They do not necessarily see the hesitation before an honest answer, the instinct to apologize for a preference, or the effort required to believe that another person’s disappointment is not automatically a sign of danger. Those moments can consume an astonishing amount of emotional energy without leaving anything visible behind.

I sometimes grieve for the woman I might have become if so much of my attention had not been devoted to surviving. I wonder what she would have found funny, what opinions she would have expressed without hesitation, and what dreams she might have pursued without first calculating whether they would create conflict. I wonder whether she would have been louder, more playful, less inclined to explain herself, or more comfortable with the possibility that somebody might not approve of her choices. I cannot know, and that uncertainty is part of the grief. There is no untouched version of myself waiting somewhere with a complete record of everything I was supposed to become.

Perhaps the cruelest part is realizing how easily self-abandonment can masquerade as love. A woman can become so practiced at anticipating another person’s needs that she stops recognizing the difference between consideration and fear. She can learn to monitor expressions, adjust her tone, and surrender preferences until these things feel like ordinary habits rather than responses to an unsafe relationship. She may begin to praise herself for being accommodating, because accommodating has become easier than enduring the consequences of disagreement. And when the relationship finally ends, she discovers that the habits have followed her into rooms where they are no longer required.

There is a peculiar grief in recognizing that nobody can simply hand your former self back to you. People can encourage you, remind you of your worth, and tell you that you deserve better. Those words may be sincere, and sometimes they are needed desperately. But knowing that I deserve to have a voice does not automatically make using it comfortable. Knowing that I am allowed to set boundaries does not erase the fear that once accompanied them. There is a difference between understanding that a person no longer holds power over your life and unlearning all the ways you were conditioned to behave as though they still do.

I have become wary of stories that turn survivors into symbols of extraordinary strength. I understand why those stories appeal to people, and I know that leaving can require tremendous courage. Yet when every account of survival becomes a celebration of resilience, it can leave little room for the complicated feelings that follow. A woman may be relieved and angry, grateful and grieving, determined and bewildered, all within the same afternoon. She may feel proud of leaving and still mourn the years she spent becoming someone she no longer recognizes. None of those emotions cancels the others, and none suggests that she should have stayed.

The language of healing can sometimes create its own pressure. We speak of moving forward, reclaiming power, rediscovering confidence, and becoming whole again, as though recovery were a series of milestones that could be completed in the correct order. But what does becoming whole mean when you cannot always remember what wholeness felt like before the harm? What if the woman you were has changed too much to be recovered exactly as she existed? Perhaps healing is not the restoration of an earlier identity but the slow, uncertain discovery of who you can become when fear is no longer permitted to make every decision. That possibility is both beautiful and frightening because it offers no familiar version of yourself to follow.

Some of the most difficult discoveries have nothing to do with forgiving another person. They involve recognizing the ways I have continued to distrust my own judgment, even after the circumstances that taught me that distrust have changed. There is sadness in understanding that I may have rejected my own instincts precisely when they were trying to protect me. There is anger in realizing how much energy I spent making myself easier to love, easier to tolerate, or simply less likely to provoke a reaction. And there is a quieter sorrow in knowing that I cannot revisit those moments with the knowledge I have now. I can understand the woman who lived through them without being able to reach back and change what she endured.

I do not want to romanticize what happened by claiming it was necessary for my growth. I have learned things about myself, but learning them does not make the violence worthwhile. I have developed compassion for people whose experiences are difficult to explain, but I did not need to be harmed to deserve that understanding. I may eventually become more secure in my identity than I have ever been, yet that possibility will never transform the past into something I should be thankful for. Some experiences leave lessons behind because human beings are capable of learning under terrible circumstances, not because the circumstances were gifts.

I think the deepest loss may have been the ease with which I once might have inhabited my own life. There is a particular freedom in making an ordinary choice without first imagining a punishment, in expressing disagreement without rehearsing an apology, and in trusting that affection will not disappear simply because another person has heard the word no. These are small things until you have lived without them. Then their absence becomes woven into your understanding of yourself, and recovering them requires more than deciding to be brave. It requires giving yourself permission to exist without constantly negotiating the terms.

I am beginning to understand that finding myself may never feel like a grand reunion. There may be no extraordinary afternoon when every missing part returns and I recognize myself completely. Instead, there may be small moments when I notice that I have answered a question honestly, made a decision without apologizing, or allowed someone to disagree with me without immediately questioning my worth. There may be days when I discover a preference I did not know I had, or a part of my personality that has remained quiet for so long that its return feels almost unfamiliar. I want to believe those moments can belong to me without requiring them to become proof that I have finished healing.

The physical pain and the loss of identity were never separate stories, but they have not followed the same path through my life. One demanded recognition through the body, while the other changed the way I understood the person living inside it. I could leave the place where the harm occurred without immediately escaping the ways it had taught me to see myself. And perhaps that is the truth I have struggled most to articulate: I was able to recognize what was happening to my body long before I understood what was disappearing from my sense of self. Leaving meant that the violence no longer had the same access to my life, but it did not return everything it had taken.

I wish I could end by telling you that I have found her, the woman I remember being before I learned to make myself smaller. I wish I could describe a moment when she stepped out of the past, took my hand, and assured me that none of her essential pieces had been lost. But I cannot honestly promise that kind of reunion, and perhaps I no longer need to. I am not certain the woman I was and the woman I am becoming would recognize each other immediately. I only know that when I ask myself what I want now, I am trying to remain long enough to hear the answer, even when it arrives in a voice I am still learning to trust.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Sydney Latham on Unsplash