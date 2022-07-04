Get Daily Email
Lots of Americans Would Sacrifice Democracy for Cheap Gas

Lots of Americans Would Sacrifice Democracy for Cheap Gas

From the GOP base to celebri-goons like Jake Paul, we are a nation that loves money more than the Constitution

by

Trump’s gold-plated toilet and gold-leaf molding are not evidence of class but classlessness — tacky manifestations of financial narcissism meant to cover up personal insecurity.

They eat it up.

Being rich, to them, is about vanity tags and Instagram posts showing off cars, watches, jewelry, or boats and telling everyone else to suck it for not having their own.

They aspire to wealth without effort, wisdom, education, or talent, and in Trump, they can see that all these things are possible.

They like the fact that he hasn’t worked very hard. And that his kids don’t have to. Because they don’t want to work hard either.

They wish they could be as idle and lazy as the Trump clan and yet have all that stuff.

They covet wealth as an attitude — one that says, “I’m better than you.”

Because these are people who aren’t actually better than others at much of anything, but want desperately to feel important.

These are the people who make it impossible for us to have nice things.

But what really matters is the price of gas.

But if you would vote to replace Democrats with Republicans because of the cost of gas or bananas,you are everything that’s wrong with America.

Second, you demonstrate a mentality that makes democracy impossible because it replaces the spirit of we the people with “I, the customer.”

And now that inflation is spiraling, they blame Biden, even though the supply chain disruptions that have caused most of it began under Trump and were arguably worsened by his trade and tariff policies vis-a-vis China.

Too many Americans want nothing more complicated than cheap stuff.

Tweet from Jake Paul’s Twitter account

Unless the rest of us are as willing to fight for democracy as other people are for crypto and gas at $2 a gallon.

And honestly, if we’re not willing to do that, we don’t deserve the democracy we’d lose anyway.

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock image

About Tim Wise

Tim Wise is the author of seven books on racism and inequity in America, including White Like Me: Reflections on Race from a Privileged Son; Dear White America: Letter to a New Minority; and Under the Affluence: Shaming the Poor, Praising the Rich and Sacrificing the Future of America. He is the host of the podcast, Speak Out With Tim Wise, tweets @timjacobwise and posts bonus audio commentaries for his podcast at patreon.com/speakoutwithtimwise

