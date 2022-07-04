Lots of Americans Would Sacrifice Democracy for Cheap Gas

There’s a reason why so many Americans love Donald Trump. I mean, besides the part about how he taps into their racial anxieties and resentments or speaks to their desire for old-school rapey masculinity. Namely, they love him because his ostentatious flaunting of the trappings of wealth — his branded plane, building, steaks, wine, everything — appeals to an American culture that is fundamentally enamored with the cheap and gaudy. Trump’s gold-plated toilet and gold-leaf molding are not evidence of class but classlessness — tacky manifestations of financial narcissism meant to cover up personal insecurity. Lower-income folks usually see this grotesquery for what it is, but decidedly middlebrow Americans — who are Trump’s real base, not the hardcore working-class — love this shit. They eat it up. Being rich, to them, is about vanity tags and Instagram posts showing off cars, watches, jewelry, or boats and telling everyone else to suck it for not having their own. They aren’t poor enough to sense the injustice of the class system, but they aren’t rich enough to feel secure either. So they look down on those below them (after all, they need to feel superior to someone), and venerate those above, so long as those above demonstrate the same sadistic and predatory tendencies they wish so badly to mimic. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free They aspire to wealth without effort, wisdom, education, or talent, and in Trump, they can see that all these things are possible. They like the fact that he hasn’t worked very hard. And that his kids don’t have to. Because they don’t want to work hard either. They wish they could be as idle and lazy as the Trump clan and yet have all that stuff. They covet wealth as an attitude — one that says, “I’m better than you.” Because these are people who aren’t actually better than others at much of anything, but want desperately to feel important. These are the people who make it impossible for us to have nice things.

But not only them. So too are a disturbing number of other Americans — who aren’t necessarily the MAGA faithful — a threat to the future of the republic. Because when confronted with an assault on democracy by a man who encouraged his minions to murder his Vice-President in a coup attempt that would have ended American democracy, they — like members of the Trump cult — shrug. Democracy? Meh, I mean, sure, it’s a nice theory. But what really matters is the price of gas. So says the typical Republican voter, and even many who voted for Joe Biden in 2020. When asked what issues are most important to them as we approach the midterm elections, they don’t mention the attempt to overturn the people’s will by way of a violent mob whipped up by the president. They don’t reference the scheming by Trump and his advisors to certify fake electors to the electoral college in a blatantly unconstitutional power grab. They don’t mention ongoing attempts to front-load Secretary of State and election commissioner positions with people committed to pulling off a coup next time. They don’t mention the assault on women’s reproductive freedom, or right-wing book-banning in schools across the country. They mention the cost of gas. They mention inflation. This is not to say that those things don’t matter. They do. But if you would vote to replace Democrats with Republicans because of the cost of gas or bananas,you are everything that’s wrong with America. First, you woefully misunderstand how the global oil market works and the causes for inflation, neither of which the President or Congress — whether Republican or Democrat — can entirely control. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Second, you demonstrate a mentality that makes democracy impossible because it replaces the spirit of we the people with “I, the customer.” So long as people like this have enough cheap gas, cheap beer, chicken wings, and guns, they’re satisfied.

Of course, they didn’t credit Barack Obama for keeping gas prices low and inflation tamed for all eight years of his administration (Not that they necessarily should have — again, lots of this stuff is not under the direct control of who sits in the White House). And now that inflation is spiraling, they blame Biden, even though the supply chain disruptions that have caused most of it began under Trump and were arguably worsened by his trade and tariff policies vis-a-vis China. Even to the extent one chooses to blame the massive economic stimulus passed during COVID, that was a bipartisan decision, backed by Trump, who wanted so badly to take credit for it that he actually had his name put on the stimulus checks. Butin truth, inflation is rarely ever a particular politician’s fault. The same is true with gas prices. COVID threw the global economy into a clusterfuck that it will take a while to climb out of. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also contributed to the problem. As have decisions by oil companies to restrain production and hoard their profits, and yes, the multiple stimuli passed during the Trump and Biden years to compensate for lost jobs and purchasing power during the pandemic. All are part of the picture, but none can be laid at the feet of any one party. And in the case of the stimuli, the alternative would have been to let people go without income amid job losses, unable to survive — a far worse option than paying eight percent more for things than a year ago. Low prices don’t help much when you’re out of work, as millions of people were. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free So to now make one’s mid-term decision based on gas prices and general inflation is utter ignorance. Because if Trump were still president, the same things would have happened. Oh, except that if Trump were still president, it would be as a result of the overthrowing of democracy itself. That thing that is apparently too costly for some Americans to fight for. Because priorities and all. They’ve got Hummers to fill. And sports bars to hang out in. And gun ranges to visit. And women to control. And immigrants to bash. And queer teachers to get fired. And drag queens to harass. And Black people to murder because they’re afraid of “being replaced.”