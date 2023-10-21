Louise Glück: Reading Her, You Get the Feeling That Her Struggle Is Your Struggle, That She Somehow Knows How It Is for You.

By JESSE KORNBLUTH

Louise Glück — it’s pronounced “Glick”— died. Large obit in The Times. Big Butler review for her last book of poems. She won the Nobel Prize for Poetry. She was “unprepared…. I come from a country that is not thought fondly of now, and I’m white, and we’ve had all the prizes. So it seemed to be extremely unlikely that I would ever have this particular event to deal with in my life.” Yes, yes, but what did she think about the Prize? “Most of what I have to say of any real urgency comes out in poems, and the rest is just entertainment.”

The last line is just so Louise Glück. She teaches, she is sociable, but her life is all about poetry. Obviously, the poetry is remarkable. Less obviously, it appeals equally to literary types and to civilians. She’s deep, but easy to read. Her themes are personal, yet universal. Reading her, you get the feeling that her struggle is your struggle, that she somehow knows how it is for you.

Dan Chiasson, in The New Yorker, sums her up nicely.

If you want to know what it’s like to fall in love, to have an abortion, to have a child, to be seriously ill, to get divorced, to shop for cheese, to weed, to plant, to grieve for your parents and teachers: you can find it in Glück’s work. Her poems are anathema to easy comfort, and often seem to ban or forbid the going and conventional emotional logic. And yet people read them to know the contours of their own inner lives.

For example, “Early December in Croton-on-Hudson.”

Spiked sun. The Hudson’s

Whittled down by ice.

I hear the bone dice

Of blown gravel clicking. Bone-

pale, the recent snow

Fastens like fur to the river.

Standstill. We were leaving to deliver

Christmas presents when the tire blew

Last year. Above the dead valves pines pared

Down by a storm stood, limbs bared . . .

I want you.

For example, “Crossroads” (start at 00:55):

Her life in brief: She was raised on Long Island by parents who read poetry and mythology to her. A sister died before she was born: “Her death was not my experience, but her absence was. Her death let me be born.” In adolescence, she developed acute anorexia. When she dropped below 90 pounds, she knew she needed help: an institution and psychoanalysis. “First Memory” is about her father; her real rebellion was against her mother.

Long ago, I was wounded. I lived

to revenge myself

against my father, not

for what he was—

for what I was: from the beginning of time,

in childhood, I thought

that pain meant

I was not loved.

It meant I loved.

Poetry saved her. Which is not to say she wrote easily, or often. Watch a video. A large volume, “Poems 1962-2012,” was published a few years ago. [The hardcover and paperback are unaffordable. To buy the Kindle edition, click here.]

More recently, she published a slim volume, “Faithful and Virtuous Night.” [Again, bound books are extravagantly expensive. For the Kindle edition, click here.]

I know just enough about poetry to place Louise Glück in the great chain of poets. That would be an utterly pointless exercise. You have only to read her to know how her themes – love, hope, age, death, the body, and yes, sex — connect with what you know, what you’ve been thinking, and what you haven’t yet thought. So let me get out of the way. Louise Glück can win her own game.

The Drowned Children

You see, they have no judgment.

So it is natural that they should drown,

first the ice taking them in

and then, all winter, their wool scarves

floating behind them as they sink

until at last they are quiet.

And the pond lifts them in its manifold dark arms.

But death must come to them differently,

so close to the beginning.

As though they had always been

blind and weightless. Therefore

the rest is dreamed, the lamp,

the good white cloth that covered the table,

their bodies.

And yet they hear the names they used

like lures slipping over the pond:

What are you waiting for

come home, come home, lost

in the waters, blue and permanent.

The Red Poppy

The great thing

is not having

a mind. Feelings:

oh, I have those; they

govern me. I have

a lord in heaven

called the sun, and open

for him, showing him

the fire of my own heart, fire

like his presence.

What could such glory be

if not a heart? Oh my brothers and sisters,

were you like me once, long ago,

before you were human? Did you

permit yourselves

to open once, who would never

open again? Because in truth

I am speaking now

the way you do. I speak

because I am shattered.

The Night Migrations

This is the moment when you see again

the red berries of the mountain ash

and in the dark sky

the birds’ night migrations.

It grieves me to think

the dead won’t see them—

these things we depend on,

they disappear.

What will the soul do for solace then?

I tell myself maybe it won’t need

these pleasures anymore;

maybe just not being is simply enough,

hard as that is to imagine.

Anniversary

I said you could snuggle. That doesn’t mean

your cold feet all over my dick.

Someone should teach you how to act in bed.

What I think is you should

keep your extremities to yourself.

Look what you did—

you made the cat move.

But I didn’t want your hand there.

I wanted your hand here.

You should pay attention to my feet.

You should picture them

the next time you see a hot fifteen year old.

Because there’s a lot more where those feet come from.

