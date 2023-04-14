World Circus Day is April 15

To observe World Circus Day (the third Saturday in April) and to celebrate National Poetry Month, here is a poetic historic tragedy about a couple of aerialists who defied death too many times.

Love and Death Under the Big Top – Don Mathis

That daring young one on the flying trapeze

will cause the audience to forget to breath.

This art form dates from the 19th century.

Jules Léotard made the hard look easy.

History will repeat itself again and again,

and soon after Jules’ death, our story begins.

From Italian parents came Alfredo Codona,

born 1893 in Mexico’s Sonora.

At seven months old, he took a stand

balanced upright in his father’s hand.

His mother Hortense was from an aerialist family

and Al and his siblings grew in this reality.

Lillian Leitzel was born in 92 in Deutschland,

her grandparents gave her a good education.

Fluent in five languages and a cunning linguist,

Lil could have had a career as a concert pianist.

But her mother and aunts were in an aerial act,

and once a Leamy Lady, she never went back.

Al brought art to the trapeze with his great ego,

Ringling Brothers made him the star of the show.

He would demand his way and often got it.

Al had an eye for beauty and often sought it.

He married Clara Curtin, an aerialist at the time,

but they soon divorced, they fought all the time.

Meanwhile, Lillian perfected her routine.

Oh, how she could make the audiences scream.

Her triple somersault made her a star.

The Ringlings gave Lil her own Pullman car.

Lil was known for throwing out her shoulder

and spinning around. What could be bolder?

When Alfredo met Lillian, the sparks did fly!

Their love for each other was as big as the sky.

But when they fought, it was screams and shouts.

Their muddled marriage had many ins and outs.

Their tempestuous personalities were evenly matched

but before each performance, their spats were patched.

One winter day with Alfredo in Berlin,

Lillian had a show in cold Copenhagen.

Despite her precautions of inspecting the rope,

the brass swivel froze, it crystallized and broke.

And down she fell 20 feet to the floor,

but Lil was sure she would swing once more.

Alfredo dashed immediately to be near his bride.

Lillian said she was fine and pushed him aside.

Two days later, she died from her injury.

Disheartened, Al began acting recklessly.

Alfredo was more of a romantic than a realist;

he remarried again to another aerialist,

Al’s talents led him to Hollywood Land

where he starred as a stuntman for Tarzan.

But his marriage to Vera Bruce was misery

and so, we find a repeat of history.

Al suffered a fall that brought his career to an end,

and he never got over the death of Lillian.

When Vera asked for a divorce, he obliged.

Al felt nothing but pain and loneliness inside.

Vera’s attorney gave Al time alone with his wife

And when the door closed, he took her life.

And then, pointing the gun to his own head,

He pulled the trigger and shot himself dead.

Al’s suicide note left his request

to be buried next to the one he loved best.

To Inglewood Park, his remains were sent

to rest beneath an angel’s monument.

The love of Alfredo and Lillian will never stop.

Such is life – and death – under the Big Top.

—

grave of Leitzel and Alfredo Codona, Inglewood Park Cemetery, Inglewood, California

Image Seauton, 2 March 2022 on Wikimedia under CC License

—

Featured image iStock